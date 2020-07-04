Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNIS-TIAFOE

Frances Tiafoe has coronavirus, exits Atlanta tennis event

ATLANTA (AP) — Frances Tiafoe has tested positive for the coronavirus and withdrawn from the All-American Team Cup tennis tournament. He was scheduled to face Tennys Sandgren on Saturday in the weekend tournament in Atlanta involving eight top American men’s players.

The event is allowing a limited number of fans and not requiring masks, though will provide them if requested.

Tiafoe defeated Sam Querrey on Friday, but was showing symptoms after the match and a test was positive. He says he had tested negative for the virus as recently as a week ago.

MLB-INDIANS NAME

Indians reviewing possible name change

CLEVELAND (AP) — They’ve been known as the Cleveland Indians since 1915. Those days could be over.

Amid new pressure sparked by a national movement to correct racial wrongdoings, the Indians said Friday night they will review their long-debated nickname which has been in place for 105 years.

The move mirrors the one made by the NFL’s Washington Redskins, who are embarking on a “thorough review” of their name. The Redskins’ decision came in the wake of FedEx, which paid $205 million for naming rights to the team’s stadium, and other corporate partners calling for the team to change its nickname.

There have been previous efforts to get the Indians to rename themselves. But following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota and other examples of police brutality against Black people in the U.S., there has been a major move nationwide to eradicate racially insensitive material.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KANSAS STATE

Kansas State players call off threatened boycott

MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) — Kansas State football players have called off a threatened boycott in response to an insensitive tweet by a student about the death of George Floyd.

The decision was announced on social media by several players. It follows moves by the school to address diversity concerns.

The players say they they will track the school’s efforts and re-evaluate their options if needed.

F1-AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX

Bottas takes pole position for season-opening Austrian GP

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Valtteri Bottas has upstaged Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton by taking pole position for Formula One’s season-opening Austrian Grand Prix.

The Finnish driver edged out the world champion by .012 seconds at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was back in third place and Lando Norris gave McLaren a boost by finishing fourth. Verstappen has won the past two years in Austria. Hamilton was chasing a record-extending 89th career pole.

Ferrari struggled with Charles Leclerc nearly one second behind in seventh and Sebastian Vettel a miserable 11th.

F1-CORONAVIRUS TESTS

More than 4,000 coronavirus tests in F1 prove negative

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Formula One says there have been no positive cases from more than 4,000 coronavirus tests carried out on F1 personnel over the past seven days.

F1 has its first race on Sunday in Austria four months after the opening race in Australia was cancelled and the season postponed. Everyone entering the track at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg had to test negative before travelling and all are being tested every five days by private medical teams on site.

F1 said “zero people have tested positive” from 4,032 tests.

SOCCER-JAPAN

Japan’s professional soccer league restarts

TOKYO (AP) — — Japan’s professional soccer league restarted on Saturday after a four-month break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

All 18 top-flight teams were in action, and the nine games were played without fans. Japan’s popular pro baseball league restarted last month, also without fans.

The first division of the J-League suspended play in February after only one round of matches had been played.

It is expected to gradually start allowing fans to enter later this month although that could be slowed with Tokyo reporting a steady increase in COVID-19 cases.

Japan has reported just under 1,000 deaths from the virus, in a population of 126 million. This compares to almost 130,000 in the United States with a population of 330 million.