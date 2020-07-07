Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL-LOUISVILLE

Two in Louisville program test positive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two members of Louisville’s men’s basketball program have tested positive for COVID-19 and the team has suspended voluntary activities for two weeks.

A news release from the school did not specify whether it was players or staff members who tested positive. It added that those impacted are being quarantined and proper protocols are being followed.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WOMEN’S BRITISH OPEN

Women’s British Open to take place without fans

UNDATED (AP) — Organizers are going ahead with the Women’s British Open at Royal Troon without spectators.

The Women’s British Open is set for Aug. 20-23 at Royal Troon along the Ayrshire coast of Scotland. It would be the first major on the LPGA Tour schedule that is played this year and it would be the week after the Ladies Scottish Open on the other side of the country just east of Edinburgh.

Qualifying for the AIG Women’s British Open has been canceled. The field will be made up of leading players from the women’s world ranking and recognizing top performances at recent events on the world’s leading tours.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CYCLING CHAMPIONSHIPS

World championships set for Houston are canceled

HOUSTON (AP) — The International Cycling Union says this year’s BMX world championships have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was scheduled to be held in Houston in May and was at first postponed.

The UCI says no new host was found “despite its best efforts to come up with an alternative.”

The next BMX worlds are scheduled to start in Papendal, Netherlands, in August 2021. That is one week after the Tokyo Olympics. Four BMX medal events are on the Olympic program.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RAVENS QUARTERBACK

Jackson to hold annual event amid Florida spike

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson announced he will hold his annual “Funday with LJ” event in Florida amid the state’s spike in coronavirus cases.

A flyer posted on Jackson’s Instagram page Monday says the event will be held in a park in his hometown of Pompano Beach in Broward County. The city’s website says social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people are currently not allowed.

The announcement comes more than a week after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said interactions among young people are driving the surge in confirmed cases. Florida’s Health Department says there are more than 21,000 positive coronavirus cases in Broward County.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-IRVING PROGRAM

Kyrie Irving’s TV program calls for action in Taylor’s death

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is joining rapper Common and others for a TV special calling for action following the death of Breonna Taylor. Irving is producing the program,which will debut Wednesday at 7 p.m. Eastern on the PlayersTv digital and broadcast network.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician, was shot eight times in Louisville, Kentucky, by plainclothes officers serving a narcotics search warrant at her apartment on March 13.

The broadcast will include specific calls for action, such as calls to city and state officials, voter registrations and social media posts calling attention to Taylor’s case.