Giants suspend workouts

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants say they are “suspending workouts at Oracle Park, pending the results of tests conducted this past weekend.”

On Monday, the club announced two people had tested positive for the coronavirus without providing further details on whether the two were players, coaches or staff. Prospect Hunter Bishop and pitcher Luis Madero, in the 60-player pool, already tested positive.

This means no simulated games as planned for Tuesday, and Giants manager Gabe Kapler had said Monday he considered his club fortunate to not be dealing with any interruptions thus far.

In other virus-related developments from baseball:

— The reigning World Series champion Washington Nationals have resumed training camp after canceling workouts Monday because of COVID-19 testing delays. General manager Mike Rizzo said the team felt confident about getting back to Nationals Park for practices after receiving all player and staff test results from Friday. The American League champion Houston Astros also canceled workouts Monday and resumed Tuesday. A handful of players did not take part in the Nationals’ workouts, including Starlin Castro, Juan Soto, Howie Kendrick and Victor Robles. Without naming names, Rizzo said two players tested positive for the coronavirus and that any players and staff who came into contact with them had to be re-tested

— The Cleveland Indians are keeping outfielder Franmil Reyes away from training camp after they spotted him on social media attending a weekend holiday party without wearing a mask. Manager Terry Francona said Reyes is not in any trouble with the team. But by not practicing social distancing or wearing a mask, he says Reyes exposed himself — and his teammates — to infection, and the team is being overly cautious. Francona said Reyes, who was traded to Cleveland last season from San Diego, will have to be re-tested for the virus “when it’s appropriate.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

Beal, Dinwiddie won’t play

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wizards leading scorer Bradley Beal and Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie won’t take part in the restart of the NBA season.

Beal is out because of a right rotator cuff injury. Dinwiddie announced that he is still testing positive for coronavirus and won’t participate.

Washington, Orlando and Brooklyn are the three teams left in the race for the final two Eastern Conference playoff spots. If the Wizards finish within four games of whichever club finishes eighth, then two games will be played to determine the No. 8 seed. But with Beal and Davis Bertans out, a Wizards team that has been without John Wall all season will have to replace more than 40 points a game if it is to somehow get into that postseason mix.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL-LOUISVILLE

Two in Louisville program test positive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two members of Louisville’s men’s basketball program have tested positive for COVID-19 and the team has suspended voluntary activities for two weeks.

A news release from the school did not specify whether it was players or staff members who tested positive. It added that those impacted are being quarantined and proper protocols are being followed.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WOMEN’S BRITISH OPEN

Women’s British Open to take place without fans

UNDATED (AP) — Organizers are going ahead with the Women’s British Open at Royal Troon without spectators.

The Women’s British Open is set for Aug. 20-23 at Royal Troon along the Ayrshire coast of Scotland. It would be the first major on the LPGA Tour schedule that is played this year and it would be the week after the Ladies Scottish Open on the other side of the country just east of Edinburgh.

Qualifying for the AIG Women’s British Open has been canceled. The field will be made up of leading players from the women’s world ranking and recognizing top performances at recent events on the world’s leading tours.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL-OKLAHOMA-TEXAS

DALLAS (AP) — Oklahoma and Texas officials are cautiously optimistic that their annual football showdown still will be played at the Cotton Bowl in the Fair Park in Dallas, despite the announcement Tuesday that the fair would be canceled.

Oklahoma-Texas is one of the longest-running and most intense rivalries in college football. This year’s game is scheduled for Oct. 10.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOCCER

MLS match postponed

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Major League Soccer has postponed Wednesday night’s match between Nashville and Chicago.

MLS says five Nashville players have received positive tests for COVID-19 since arriving in Orlando. Two players received positive results during the weekend, while three others got their positive results Monday night. Four other Nashville players need further testing after receiving inconclusive results.

The league is continuing to evaluate Nashville’s participation in its tournament. FC Dallas withdrew Monday after 10 players tested positive for coronavirus.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WNBA

Durr will miss season

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Liberty guard Asia Durr will miss the upcoming WNBA season after testing positive for the coronavirus on June 8.

Durr detailed her struggles with COVID-19 in a post on Instagram. The former Louisville star says she hasn’t fully recovered.

The second pick of the 2019 WNBA draft averaged 6.7 points in her rookie season, starting 15 of her 18 appearances before being sidelined for the season with a hip injury.

In other WNBA news:

— Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler is not in favor of the WNBA’s social justice plans and has sent a letter to Commissioner Cathy Engelbert objecting to the league’s initiatives to honor the Black Lives Matter movement when the season begins in Florida. Loeffler is a Republican U.S. senator running for re-election in Georgia. She asked the commissioner to scrap plans for players to wear warmup jerseys reading “Black Lives Matter” and “Say Her Name” and instead put an American flag on all uniforms and apparel.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RAVENS QUARTERBACK

Jackson to hold annual event amid Florida spike

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson announced he will hold his annual “Funday with LJ” event in Florida amid the state’s spike in coronavirus cases.

A flyer posted on Jackson’s Instagram page Monday says the event will be held in a park in his hometown of Pompano Beach in Broward County. The city’s website says social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people are currently not allowed.

The announcement comes more than a week after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said interactions among young people are driving the surge in confirmed cases. Florida’s Health Department says there are more than 21,000 positive coronavirus cases in Broward County.

NFL-EAGLES-JACKSON

Jackson apologizes for anti-Semitic posts

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has apologized after backlash for sharing anti-Semitic posts on social media over the weekend.

In a video posted on Instagram, he said his post “was definitely not intended for anybody of any race to feel any type of way, especially the Jewish community,” He added that he ”just probably never should have posted anything Hitler did, because Hitler was a bad person.”

The team and the NFL both issued statements condemning Jackson’s posts.

NFL-BROWNS-VERNON

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells the Associated Press the Cleveland Browns have re-worked defensive end Olivier Vernon’s contract for next season.

Vernon’s future with the Browns seemed uncertain as he was set to make $15.25 million in 2020. But the club reworked his deal and the source says he’ll earn $11 million.

The 29-year-old Vernon joined the Browns last season after coming over from the New York Giants in the blockbuster trade involving wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.