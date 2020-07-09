Sports

NHL-DEVILS-RUFF

AP source: Ruff to become Devils coach, Fitzgerald stays GM

UNDATED (AP) — The New Jersey Devils are hiring veteran coach Lindy Ruff to take over one of the NHL’s youngest teams and removing the interim tag off Tom Fitzgerald’s title as general manager, according to a person with knowledge of the talks.

The team scheduled a 1 p.m. EDT conference call.

NHL Network was first to report the Devils’ plans to hire the New York Rangers assistant coach on Wednesday night.

Ruff would replace interim coach Alain Nasreddine, who guided the team to a 19-16-8 record after John Hynes was fired on Dec. 3. Fitzgerald had served as interim general manager since Ray Shero was fired on Jan. 12.

The Devils posted a 28-29-12 overall record, missing the playoffs for the seventh time in eight years. Their season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic in early March and they were not among the 24 teams chosen to compete for the Stanley Cup when NHL play resumes.

The head coaching job will be the third in the NHL for the 60-year-old Ruff. He coached the Buffalo Sabres and Dallas Stars, leading the Sabres to the Stanley Cup Final in 1999. He was hired by the Rangers before the 2017-18 season. He has a 736-554-78-125 record.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

3 PGA Tour players who tested positive will play together

UNDATED (AP) — Three PGA Tour players who have tested positive for the coronavirus but are no longer symptomatic will play together for the first two rounds of the Workday Charity Open that is starting Thursday in Dublin, Ohio.

Nick Watney will play alongside Dylan Frittelli and Denny McCarthy. Watney was the first tour player to test positive and reported mild symptoms.

The tour said all three players continue to test positive for the virus but have met the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for return to work. Players in those circumstances will either be grouped together or play as singles.

It’s the latest revision of the PGA Tour’s COVID-19 policies.

In other developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic:

— North Carolina State says five people tied to Wolfpack sports have tested positive for COVID-19. Athletics spokesman Fred Demarest says those positives came after the school tested 315 athletes, coaches and staff starting May 29. That’s a positive rate of roughly 1.6%. N.C. State athletic director Boo Corrigan had announced in early June that the school had begun a schedule of allowing athletes to return in phases to campus.

— The Ivy League has become the first Division I conference to suspend fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision affects not just football but soccer, field hockey, volleyball and cross country, as well as the fall portion of winter sports like basketball. The league left open the possibility of moving some seasons to the spring if outbreak is better controlled by then.

— China says it won’t stage any international sports for the rest of the year, apart from trials for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing and a neighboring city. The order from the General Administration of Sports affects at least six WTA tennis events, including the WTA Finals in Shenzhen in November. China also has four ATP tournaments lined up. Shanghai was also due to host two big golf events, the men’s HSBC Champions, a World Golf Championship event two weeks after the LPGA Shanghai.

— The spokesman for the Tokyo Olympics expects the postponed games to go ahead in 2021 despite a recent poll in Japan in which 77% of respondents said they did not believe the games could be held next year. The poll by the Japan News Network said only 17% thought it could be held next year in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

— Major League Soccer returned to action Wednesday night as Orlando City beat Inter Miami 2-1 at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports complex at Disney World. Before the game started, nearly 200 players took the field for an 8-minute, 46-second moment of silence to protest racial injustice. Players wore black T-shirts, black gloves and black facemasks emblazoned with Black Lives Matter. The players walked toward midfield, raised their right arms one at a time and held the pose so long that some could be seen stretching fatigued muscles afterward.

— CBS will get an early start on its Champions League deal by showing games next month when the pandemic-delayed competition resumes. The rights to the rest of this Champions League season and all of next season became available last month when Turner opted out of its 2018-21 deal for exclusive English language rights in the United States. CBS says it has acquired the rights and will get two Champions League finals in less than 10 months. This season’s competition resumes on Aug. 7 and ends with an eight-team knockout tournament in Lisbon, Portugal. The final is on Aug. 23.

— Cricket’s Asia Cup in September has been postponed to 2021. The Asian Cricket Council says travel restrictions, various national quarantine requirements, and the ongoing threat of the coronavirus were the main obstacles to staging the biennial Twenty20 tournament. The 2018 event featured winner India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. Sri Lanka is expected to host the Asia Cup in June 2021.