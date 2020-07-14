The Latest: Swiss Indoors tennis tournament canceled

Sports

The Swiss Indoors tennis tournament has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say it would be “irresponsible and logistically difficult to go ahead” amid uncertainty about public health and the economy.

Tournament head Roger Brennwald says “social distancing or matches played behind closed doors were out of the question for us from the start.”

Roger Federer is a 10-time champion at the tournament in his hometown of Basel but he was set to miss the 50th edition of the event. He is skipping the rest of the 2020 season to let his right knee recover from two surgeries.

