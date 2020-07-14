Sports

NHL-ISLANDERS-SOROKIN

Islanders sign Sorokin for next season

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed goaltender of the future Ilya Sorokin to a contract for next season. The $2 million deal includes $1 million in salary and a $1 million bonus.

A day earlier, the team signed Sorokin to an entry-level deal for the remainder of this season even though he’s not eligible to play. The 24-year-old Sorokin is considered one of the top prospects at any position not current in the NHL.

The Minnesota Wild similarly signed fellow Russian Kirill Kaprizov to a two-year contract for this season and next. Kaprizov like Sorokin can’t compete in the resumption of the season.

NHL-TED LINDSAY AWARD FINALISTS

Draisaitl, MacKinnon among finalists

NEW YORK (AP) — NHL leading scorer Leon Draisaitl of the Oilers, Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and Rangers winger Artemi Panarin are the finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award. The trophy goes to the league’s most outstanding player as voted by fellow players. None of them have won the award before.

Draisaitl finished first in points with 110 in 71 games before the season was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. MacKinnon helped injury-ravaged Colorado clinch a top four seed in the Western Conference. And Panarin had 95 points in his first season with New York.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-USTA

USTA cancels amateur events

UNDATED (AP) — The U.S. Tennis Association has canceled several amateur events scheduled in August because of the coronavirus pandemic but is still planning to hold the U.S. Open starting Aug. 31.

USTA National Championships in certain junior age groups for singles and doubles are being scrapped.

Men’s and women’s USTA National Grass Court Championships in Newport, Rhode Island, are also among the tournaments eliminated.

The USTA says the sort of COVID-19 testing and universal housing planned for the U.S. Open “would logistically and financially be incredibly difficult to create” at these national events.

TENNIS-SWISS INDOORS

Swiss indoor event canceled

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — The Swiss Indoors tennis tournament has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say it would be “irresponsible and logistically difficult to go ahead” amid uncertainty about public health and the economy.

Tournament head Roger Brennwald says “social distancing or matches played behind closed doors were out of the question for us from the start.”

Roger Federer is a 10-time champion at the tournament in his hometown of Basel but he was set to miss the 50th edition of the event. He is skipping the rest of the 2020 season to let his right knee recover from two surgeries.

MLS-SOUNDERS-FIRE

Rookie Pineda’s goal gives Fire 2-1 win over Sounders

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Mauricio Pineda scored in the 84th minute to give the Chicago Fire a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders in the MLS is Back tournament.

Pineda was wide open at the back post to catch Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei off guard after Seattle’s Handwalla Bwana scored in the 77th minute to knot the score at 1-all.

Robert Beric’s goal put the Fire up after a scoreless first half.