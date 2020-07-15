Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL-MICHIGAN

Michigan to allow fewer fans, or none at all

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan says fewer fans, if any, will attend games at “The Big House” if the Wolverines play college football games this year.

The athletic department says a final decision will be made after conferring with medical experts, the school’s leadership and the Big Ten Conference, along with government officials and agencies.

Michigan’s policies include the elimination of season tickets for the 2020 season. Paperless tickets will be available for individual games to only season ticket holders, not the general public, if there is a season and spectators are given access to the 107,601-seat Michigan Stadium.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE

Tennessee reports multiple positives among athletes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Volunteers report multiple positive results for COVID-19 after the university ran a batch of tests last week.

The tests were conducted after the Fourth of July holiday weekend. A spokesman confirmed Wednesday that the positive tests spanned “multiple sports.”

Tennessee previously had two basketball players test positive, with both clearing quarantine. A graduate assistant for the football team tested positive and was quarantined for 14 days.

Tennessee is bringing athletes back to campus in phases, with football the first to return on June 8.

Josiah-Jordan James, a sophomore guard on the basketball team, spoke to reporters last week about how tough it was seeing two teammates test positive for COVID-19. He said that drove home the seriousness of the pandemic and the need to follow all the safety precautions even when he doesn’t feel like wearing a mask.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOCCER-SUBSTITUTIONS

Looser substitution rule extended

UNDATED (AP) — An interim rule allowing soccer teams to use five substitutes per match during the schedule congestion caused by the coronavirus pandemic has been extended through next season.

Soccer’s law-making panel says the option of using two extra replacements continues in the 2020-21 season and into next August. That’s when the Tokyo Olympic tournaments end. A sixth substitute can be used in knockout games that go to extra time.

FIFA says its plan would help prevent some injuries caused by “potential player overload” as competitions catch up with a backlog of games. Competition organizers have the final approval.

SOCCER-WORLD CUP SCHEDULE

Schedule released for World Cup games

LONDON (AP) — The 2022 World Cup will have four games every day in a 12-day group stage and matches later in the tournament that go into extra time will extend past midnight in Qatar.

The schedule for the first World Cup to be played in November and December has kickoff times at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Qatar will open the Middle East’s first World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium at 1 p.m. on Nov. 21. The final will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 18 at Lusail Stadium.