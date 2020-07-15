Sports

MLB-METS-DEGROM

DeGrom leaves game with back tightness

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom exited an intrasquad game because of back tightness, and the New York Mets’ ace was scheduled for an MRI.

Manager Luis Rojas says a frustrated deGrom left Tuesday night’s camp outing after one inning at Citi Field. The team was awaiting test results, and deGrom is day to day.

Any significant injury to the two-time Cy Young Award winner would be an enormous blow to New York during a season shortened to 60 games by the coronavirus. The right-hander had been scheduled to start on opening day July 24 against Atlanta, but that appears in jeopardy now.

The Mets already are minus No. 2 starter Noah Syndergaard, who will miss the entire season following Tommy John surgery.

In other MLB news:

— Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is tracking pitches and doing strength and stability exercises while he waits for his ailing back to calm down. An MRI on Tuesday showed rib-head inflammation on his left side that is causing spasms — a condition he has dealt with before in his career. Rizzo is considered day to day, and manager David Ross says it’s still early to talk about him beginning the 60-game season on the injured list.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RED SOX

Red Sox hurlers sidelined

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have placed left-handers Eduardo Rodríguez, Josh Taylor and Darwinzon Hernandez on the injured list while they recover from COVID-19.

Rodríguez won 19 games last year and had been expected to start the opener. All three pitchers are eligible to be activated as soon as they are asymptomatic and test negative twice at least 24 hours apart. But they would need time to prepare for the season.

Without Rodríguez at least for the first time through the rotation, Nathan Eovaldi is expected to start against the Baltimore Orioles in the July 24 opener.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Broncos notify fans of seating limits

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos are telling season ticket holders that Empower Field at Mile High won’t be at full capacity this season because of the coronavirus outbreak and face masks will be required if local officials allow a limited number of fans to attend games to maintain social distancing.

The Broncos told season ticket holders in a memo that they’ll get priority for any single-game tickets that are sold this season whether or not they opt for a full refund for 2020 or a credit for 2021.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles won’t be allowed to have fans in the stadium if the NFL plays games this season. The city has banned all large public events that require public permits through February 2021. Teams will be permitted to play without fans in Philadelphia.

And the Green Bay Packers say they won’t admit fans to any training camp practices or preseason home games due to the coronavirus pandemic. This also applies to the annual Packers Family Night, an annual event that features a practice and other activities.

NFL-TITANS-HENRY

Titans, Derrick Henry agree to contract before NFL deadline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a new contract with Derrick Henry, keeping the NFL rushing leader around and not playing under the franchise tag before the NFL deadline for an extension.

The team announced the deal, saying only that it was a “multi-year extension.” Henry reportedly received a four-year deal for $50 million with $25.5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.com.

The Titans had until 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday to sign Henry to an extension or pay him $10.2 million under the franchise tag he signed April 2.

The Titans signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a four-year deal in March.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— A domestic violence complaint against former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Blair Brown has been dismissed. According to Duval County court records, a judge dismissed the case last week. Brown’s agent, Michael Boyer, released a statement saying Brown “is very pleased to put this all behind him and continue his life and football career.” According to the complaint filed in May 2019, Brown pointed a gun at his wife and threatened to kill her. He also was accused of pushing her to the ground, kicking her in the abdomen and punching her in the face after a verbal altercation in April 2019.

TENNIS-BERLIN-EXHIBITION

Thiem edges Berrettini to win Berlin exhibition tournament

BERLIN (AP) — Dominic Thiem has defeated Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4) 6-4, 10-8 in the men’s final of a grass-court exhibition tournament in Berlin. The Steffi Graf Stadium in Berlin’s Grunewald district was largely empty for the match with spectator numbers restricted because of the coronavirus. They had to wear face masks and have their temperatures checked.

No more than 800 fans were allowed in the 5,000-capacity stadium, though there were fewer present for the final after rain delayed play for almost seven hours.

The women’s final between Elina Svitolina and Petra Kvitova was postponed to Friday, when a second tournament on a hard court in a hangar in Berlin’s closed Tempelhof airport is due to start. Matches to determine third place were called off altogether because of the rain.

WNBA-DELLA DONNE-VIRUS OUTBREAK

Delle Donne hurt that request denied by panel of doctors

NEW YORK (AP) — WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne is hurt that her request was denied to be medically excused for the season.

The panel of independent doctors the league and union agreed upon to decide whether players should be medically excused deemed her not to be “high risk, and should be permitted to play in the bubble.”

The league’s reigning MVP has battled Lyme disease since 2008 and thought she would be medically excused from playing this season by the panel.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL-MICHIGAN

Michigan to allow fewer fans, or none at all

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan says fewer fans, if any, will attend games at “The Big House” if the Wolverines play college football games this year.

The athletic department says a final decision will be made after conferring with medical experts, the school’s leadership and the Big Ten Conference, along with government officials and agencies.

Michigan’s policies include the elimination of season tickets for the 2020 season. Paperless tickets will be available for individual games to only season ticket holders, not the general public, if there is a season and spectators are given access to the 107,601-seat Michigan Stadium.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE

Tennessee reports multiple positives among athletes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Volunteers report multiple positive results for COVID-19 after the university ran a batch of tests last week.

The tests were conducted after the Fourth of July holiday weekend. A spokesman confirmed Wednesday that the positive tests spanned “multiple sports.”

Tennessee previously had two basketball players test positive, with both clearing quarantine. A graduate assistant for the football team tested positive and was quarantined for 14 days.

Tennessee is bringing athletes back to campus in phases, with football the first to return on June 8.

Josiah-Jordan James, a sophomore guard on the basketball team, spoke to reporters last week about how tough it was seeing two teammates test positive for COVID-19. He said that drove home the seriousness of the pandemic and the need to follow all the safety precautions even when he doesn’t feel like wearing a mask.

HORSE RACING-BAFFERT SUSPENDED

Triple-Crown-winning trainer gets 15-day ban

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended for 15 days by the Arkansas Racing Commission after two of his horses tested positive for a banned substance.

The commission says in a ruling that the suspension runs from Aug. 1 to Aug. 15.

His horses Charlatan and Gamine each tested positive for lidocaine in two rounds of testing after winning races at the Hot Springs, Arkansas, track on May 2.

Under the rules, a trainer is held responsible for the condition of any horse that is entered regardless of the acts of any third parties.

NFL-OBIT-DAVID LEWIS

Former NFL and USC player David Lewis dies at 65

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A key member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 1979 team that reached the NFC title game has died at 65.

David Lewis died in Tampa. The cause was not immediately known but USC said he had struggled with health issues in recent years. Lewis played college ball at USC.

He was also among the defensive stars on the 1979 Buccaneers team that reached the NFC title game, capping the franchise’s “worst to first” transformation. The Bucs won 10 games that year after having won just seven in the franchise’s previous three seasons.