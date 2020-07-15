Sports

NFL-NEWS

Titans, Henry work out new contract…Prescott remains tagged

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL’s reigning rushing leader has a new contract. The Dallas Cowboys’ starting quarterback does not.

The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a new contract with Derrick Henry just before today’s deadline. The team announced only that it was a multi-year extension, but ESPN.com says it’s a four-year package worth up to $50 million with $25.5 million guaranteed.

The Titans had to sign him Wednesday or let him play this season under the $10.2 million franchise tag he signed April 2.

Henry ran for 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns during the 2019 regular season before pouring it on in the playoffs, averaging 149 yards in three games.

Dak Prescott is set to play the upcoming season under the franchise tag after failing to work out a deal with the Cowboys before the Wednesday afternoon deadline.

The two sides have been working for more than a year on a long-term contract for a two-time Pro Bowler who has started every game of his career.

Prescott signed his $31.4 million contract in June. The 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year earned slightly more than $4 million total in the four years of his rookie contract after being drafted in the fourth round.

Kansas City defensive end Chris Jones worked out a pact before the deadline. He and Henry are the only players to sign a new deal among the 14 players who received a franchise tag.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Browns defensive end Myles Garrett’s has signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension on Wednesday, making the talented edge rusher the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player. The deal includes $100 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network. Garrett received a six-game suspension last season after ripping a helmet off of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and striking him in the head with it.

— Philadelphia officials have clarified their ban on public events, opening up the possibility the Eagles would be allowed to have fans in the stadium if the city changes its rules before or during the season, assuming the NFL plays games this season. The city on Tuesday banned all large public events that require public permits through February 2021. Teams will be permitted to play without fans in Philadelphia.

— The Denver Broncos are telling season ticket holders that Empower Field at Mile High won’t be at full capacity this season because of the coronavirus outbreak. Face masks will be required if local officials allow a limited number of fans to attend games to maintain social distancing.

— The Green Bay Packers say they won’t admit fans to any training camp practices or preseason home games due to the pandemic. This also applies to the annual Packers Family Night, an annual event that features a practice and other activities.

— A domestic violence complaint against former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Blair Brown has been dismissed. According to the complaint filed in May 2019, Brown pointed a gun at his wife and threatened to kill her. He also was accused of pushing her to the ground, kicking her in the abdomen and punching her in the face after a verbal altercation in April 2019.

MLB-NEWS

DeGrom, Rizzo dealing with back issues.

UNDATED (AP) — A pair of National League All-Stars are dealing with back issues with just over a week before the start of the truncated season.

The New York Mets are awaiting MRI results on two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom , who left Tuesday’s intrasquad game because of back tightness. Any significant injury to the two-time Cy Young Award winner would be an enormous blow to New York during a season shortened to 60 games by the coronavirus. The right-hander had been scheduled to start on opening day July 24 against Atlanta, but that appears in jeopardy now.

The Mets are spending the season without No. 2 starter Noah Syndergaard (SIHN’-dur-gahrd) due to Tommy John surgery.

Meanwhile, Chicago Cubs manager David Ross says it’s too early to talk about first baseman Anthony Rizzo starting the season on the injured list. An MRI on Tuesday showed rib-head inflammation on Rizzo’s left side that is causing spasms, a condition he has dealt with before in his career.

In other MLB camp news:

— Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge homered in an intrasquad game Wednesday after missing five days due to a stiff neck. The team also says right-hander Masahiro (mah-sah-HEE’-roh) Tanaka is scheduled for a bullpen session Thursday, his first action since he was struck on the head by a liner off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton on July 4.

— The Red Sox have placed left-handers Eduardo Rodríguez, Josh Taylor, and Darwinzon Hernandez on the injured list while they recover from COVID-19. Rodríguez won 19 games last year and had been the team’s likely opening day starter. The pitchers are eligible to be activated as soon as they have cleared the protocol, but they have not been able to participate in team workouts and would need time to prepare for the season.

NBA-PACERS-OLADIPO

Oladipo rethinking decision to sit out rest of season

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (oh-lah-DEE’-poh) is having second thoughts about calling it a season, saying the workouts in Orlando, Florida, have forced him to rethink his decision. Oladipo said less than two weeks ago that he would sit out because of concerns over his surgically repaired right knee. His presence could give the Pacers a big boost when the season resumes, especially with starting guard Malcolm Brogdon also expected to be healthy.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL-MICHIGAN

Michigan to allow fewer fans, or none at all

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan says fewer fans, if any, will attend games at “The Big House” if the Wolverines play college football games this year.

The athletic department says a final decision will be made after conferring with medical experts, the school’s leadership and the Big Ten Conference, along with government officials and agencies.

Michigan’s policies include the elimination of season tickets for the 2020 season.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE

Tennessee reports multiple positives among athletes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Volunteers report multiple positive results for COVID-19 after the university ran a batch of tests last week.

The tests were conducted after the Fourth of July holiday weekend. A spokesman confirmed Wednesday that the positive tests spanned “multiple sports.”

Tennessee previously had two basketball players test positive, with both clearing quarantine.

COLLEGE SPORTS-WISCONSIN

Wisconsin to don black “W”

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin plans to have its sports teams wear a university crest logo with a black “W” to show solidarity with Black and other underrepresented communities on campus.

School officials said the change would take effect whenever Wisconsin sports teams return to action. They said the black “W” is meant to show support, inclusion and unity from Wisconsin athletes, the athletic department and the university as a whole.

NHL-AWARDS

Adams, Calder finalists announced

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has announced the finalists for the Jack Adams Award and the Calder Trophy. Columbus’ John Tortorella, Philadelphia’s Alain Vigneault (VEEN’-yoh) and Boston’s Bruce Cassidy are up for the Adams Award, which goes to the Coach of the Year. Colorado’s Cale Makar (mah-KAHR’), Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes and Chicago’s Dominik Kubalik (koo-BAH’-lihk) are the finalists for the Calder Trophy as the top rookie.

WNBA-DELLA DONNE-VIRUS OUTBREAK

Delle Donne hurt that request denied by panel of doctors

NEW YORK (AP) — WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne is hurt that her request was denied to be medically excused for the season.

The panel of independent doctors the league and union agreed upon to decide whether players should be medically excused deemed her not to be “high risk, and should be permitted to play in the bubble.”

The league’s reigning MVP has battled Lyme disease since 2008 and thought she would be medically excused from playing this season by the panel.

SOCCER-WORLD CUP

World Cup schedule announced

LONDON (AP) — FIFA (FEE’-fuh) has announced a 2022 World Cup schedule that will have four games every day in a 12-day group stage. Matches later in the tournament that go into extra time will extend past midnight in Qatar. Eight venues in close proximity to Doha will be used at the tournament, which will be played in 28 days rather than the 32 days used in Russia to minimize the disruption to the European season.

HORSE RACING-BAFFERT SUSPENDED

Triple-Crown-winning trainer gets 15-day ban

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended for 15 days by the Arkansas Racing Commission after two of his horses tested positive for a banned substance. Baffert-trained horses Charlatan and Gamine each tested positive for lidocaine in two rounds of testing after winning races at the Hot Springs, Arkansas, track on May 2. The commission said the suspension will run from Aug. 1 -15.

NFL-OBIT-DAVID LEWIS

Former NFL and USC player David Lewis dies at 65

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A key member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 1979 team that reached the NFC title game has died at 65.

David Lewis died in Tampa. The cause was not immediately known but USC said he had struggled with health issues in recent years. Lewis played college ball at USC.

He was also among the defensive stars on the 1979 Buccaneers team that reached the NFC title game, capping the franchise’s “worst to first” transformation. The Bucs won 10 games that year after having won just seven in the franchise’s previous three seasons.