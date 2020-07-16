KVIA to broadcast, stream UTEP’s annual ‘Orange Fever Fiesta’

Sports

EL PASO, Texas – “Orange Fever Fiesta,” UTEP Athletics’ annual fundraising event to support student-athlete scholarships, will return on Saturday, Aug. 15. Thanks to a partnership with KVIA-TV, this year’s “Orange Fever Fiesta” will be broadcast live and streamed virtually. The 2020 edition will be bigger and better than ever before.

“Orange Fever Fiesta” will begin at 7 pm on Aug. 15 and will be shown live on the El Paso – Las Cruces CW as well as streamed live at KVIA.com. The El Paso – Las Cruces CW is available on Over the Air Digital Channel 7.2, Spectrum Channel 13 (HD Channel 1212), Comcast Channel 388, DirecTV Channel 8, Dish Network Channel 17 and AT&T U-verse Channel 19 (HD Channel 1019).

“We are delighted to team up with KVIA-TV for this year’s ‘Orange Fever Fiesta,’” UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter said. “Unfortunately we are unable to hold an in-person event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are so grateful to KVIA-TV for stepping up to the plate and providing us with a forum to engage Miner fans throughout the community, all for a tremendous cause – raising monies to offset the cost of student-athlete scholarships.”

“ABC-7 is honored to partner with UTEP to produce ‘Orange Fever Fiesta,’” KVIA-TV General Manager Kevin Lovell said. “This year’s UTEP athletic department fundraiser will be carried live on the El Paso – Las Cruces CW as well as streamed live at KVIA.com. Let’s raise some money to help inspire our student-athletes at UTEP!”

The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted countless lives around the globe. UTEP student-athletes were affected by the cancellation of spring events and the shifting of classes from in-person to online. The UTEP athletic department experienced the loss of significant revenue streams, resulting in fiscal uncertainty at the onset of the 2020-21 athletic year. With that in mind, the goal is to raise a record amount (minimum $225,000) at this year’s event.

The funds raised at “Orange Fever Fiesta” will directly support the Annual Scholarship Fund, while helping UTEP Athletics – administration, staff, coaches and student-athletes – navigate these challenging times. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on premium auction items at “Orange Fever Fiesta,” while enjoying appearances by UTEP coaches and student-athletes.

Some of the auction items will be unveiled on social media in an exclusive “sneak peek” beginning on Aug. 10. Fans can bid on these items from the comfort of their own home by using “Bid Pal.” The Bid Pal link can be found on the Miner Athletic Club website minerathleticclub.com. For more information on “Orange Fever Fiesta” visit the Miner Athletic Club website, call (915) 747-5841 or email (mac@utep.edu).