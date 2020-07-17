Sports

PGA-MEMORIAL

Big finish gives Woods hope of making cut at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — After five months without competition, Tiger Woods was grinding as hard as ever Friday — just to stick around for the weekend at the Memorial. Woods missed a pair of 3-foot putts, took a double bogey from the fairway and was headed toward a weekend off at the course where he has won five times. But his birdie-birdie-par finish gave him a 76 and might be enough to make the cut. Along with missing short putts, Woods says his back felt a little stiff while warming up. He says he’s bound to have days like this. He was at 3-over 147, his highest 36-hole score at the Memorial since his first time playing it 23 years ago.

Ryan Palmer shot a 68 and Tony Finau (FEE’-now) 69, setting the early target Friday at 9-under 135, leaving Woods at least 12 shots behind if he does make it to the weekend.

MLB-NEWS

5 more Major League Baseball players positive

UNDATED (AP) — Alex Rodriguez is calling for baseball players to accept the kind of revenue-sharing system that is tied to a salary cap, sparking quick opposition from the union.

A-Rod is among four groups of bidders for a possible purchase of the New York Mets. He is preparing for the start of his third season as an analyst on ESPN’s Sunday night telecasts.

In a conference call Thursday Rodriguez said baseball players’ leverage had changed since the 1994-95 strike. He said the rise of the NFL and NBA had changed the equation along with digital media, and said the players’ association should work collaboratively with MLB to raise the sport’s market share.

Following the collapse of labor talks dealing with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, relations between Major League Baseball and the players’ association are at the lowest point in a quarter-century. The sides appear headed to a spring training lockout in 2022.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred unilaterally announced a 60-game schedule this year as the union kept open the possibility of filing a grievance accusing teams of negotiating in bad faith.

In other MLB news:

— Five more baseball players tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, raising the total to 80 since testing started in late June. Major League Baseball and the players’ association said six out of 10,548 samples were new positives in the week ending Thursday, a rate of 0.05%. In addition to players, one staff member tested positive. The week included a five-day span with no new positive tests. Including the initial intake screening that started in late June, 93 of of 21,701 samples have resulted in new positives, a rate of 0.4%. The positives included 80 players and 13 staff members.

— Los Angeles Angels right-hander Justin Anderson will have Tommy John surgery. Anderson was a candidate for a spot in the Angels’ bullpen after going 3-0 with a 5.55 ERA in 54 appearances last season. He recently had an MRI that showed a torn ligament in his right elbow. Anderson missed several weeks of spring training after injuring his oblique muscle while playing catch. He also missed a large portion of last season with an injured trapezius muscle in his neck and back.

— Second baseman DJ LeMahieu returned to the field for the New York Yankees on Friday after missing nearly two weeks with COVID-19. Manager Aaron Boone announced on July 4 that LeMahieu and right-hander Luis Cessa tested positive for the coronavirus before traveling to New York and said they were self-isolating at home. LeMahieu was not in the lineup for Friday’s intraquad game but hit in a batting cage and was to take grounders on the field. Boone wants LeMahieu to build up his legs and said it’s not clear whether he will be ready for Thursday night’s opener at Washington.

— The Blue Jays are still waiting to hear from the Canadian government whether they will be allowed to play in Toronto this season. A top Canadian government health official credits the Blue Jays for their willingness to live in a quarantine environment, but says problems remain with Major League Baseball’s proposed plan to play in Canada amid the coronavirus pandemic. The team has been given clearance by Ontario and Toronto to play regular-season games in Rogers Centre and awaits approval from Canada’s federal government.

— The Minnesota Twins will keep using off-duty Minneapolis police officers for security during the 2020 season. The Twins have 30 home games on the virus-abbreviated schedule, likely without fans in attendance. The Twins began reviewing their relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department after the May 25 death of George Floyd, the handcuffed Black man who died after Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly 8 minutes. Floyd’s death sparked nationwide unrest and spurred the Minneapolis city council to study the feasibility of replacing the police department with a different structure.

— Major League Baseball teams are trying to find ways to remain engaged with fans during a pandemic-delayed season in which games won’t include spectators. One plan gaining popularity has fans purchasing the right to have their likenesses on cutouts that will be placed in seats at their favorite team’s ballpark. The Chicago White Sox, LA Dodgers, New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants are among teams offering fans a chance to have their likenesses on cutouts that will be placed in seats at their favorite team’s ballpark. The Chicago White Sox, LA Dodgers, New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants are among teams offering fans a chance to have their cutouts in the stands.

NHL-NEWS

NHL announces 3 finalists for the Vezina Trophy

UNDATED (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV’-skee) of the Tampa Bay Lightning has been selected as a Vezina (VEH’-zih-nuh) Trophy finalist for the third consecutive season, with a shot at becoming the first back-to-back winner of the NHL’s top goalie award in 12 years.

Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyk and Boston’s Tuukka Rask rounded out the list of finalists released on Friday following a vote by the league’s general managers. Vasilevskiy finished with an NHL-leading 35 wins, which included a 21-game stretch in which he went 19-0-2, and closed the season going 21-5-1 over his final 27 starts. He was a first-time Vezina winner last year, and finished third in the vote in 2018. New Jersey’s Martin Brodeur was the last repeat winner in 2007 and ’08

In other NHL news:

— The mayor of Edmonton, Alberta, says a preliminary assessment shows storm damage to Rogers Place is not structural and the arena will be able to hold upcoming NHL games. Don Iveson says Thursday night’s flooding and damage to the arena’s roof caused “cosmetic” damage. Edmonton and Toronto were chosen as the hub cities for the playoffs that were suspended when the pandemic hit in March. Teams are to arrive in the cities in just more than a week, with games to start Aug. 1.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

More than 300 Division I football games have been canceled or postponed because of the pandemic

UNDATED (AP) — A total of 315 Division I football games have been canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Associated Press research, 102 Football Bowl Subdivision games are off. That number is 255 for the Football Championship Subdivision. Included in those numbers are 42 matchups between FBS and FCS teams.

The Colonial Athletic Association, Ivy League, Patriot League and MEAC have canceled or postponed their seasons. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have canceled nonconference games. The CAA is allowing its members to play as independents this season.

A total of 223 Division II games are off.

In other college sports developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic:

— Southeastern Conference schools will honor the scholarships of athletes who opt not to participate in fall competition because of concerns about COVID-19. The league announced the decision today, saying the athletes will remain in good standing with their team. SEC’s Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously on the issue based on a recommendation of the league’s athletic directors. The SEC hasn’t announced plans for football and other fall sports yet.

— The Atlantic 10 Conference is postponing its fall sports season, which includes soccer, cross country, field hockey and women’s volleyball. The conference announced it will try to play those sports in the spring semester, and has agreed to a “look-in” window during September to evaluate whether it is possible to conduct shortened, conference-only seasons in fall sports.

— Ball State athletic department officials say they are looking to fill three open dates on the school’s football schedule after losing a third non-conference game. The Cardinals were scheduled to play host to Maine in the Sept. 3 season-opener. That was before the Black Bears and the Colonial Athletic Association announced they had suspended the fall sports season. Ball State’s road trips to Indiana and Michigan were canceled last week when the Big Ten opted to conduct a league-only schedule, a move that reportedly will cost the Mid-American Conference school almost $1.7 million in guaranteed money.

— The University of Michigan and Michigan State have announced positives tests for COVID-19. Michigan says 121 tests were conducted those days on athletes, coaches and staff with four positives. To date, the athletic department has reported 635 tests with eight positives. All the positive tests have been on athletes. Michigan State announced it conducted testing on 38 athletes Monay, with three positives.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-MICHIGAN-LIVERS

Michigan’s Livers forgoing NBA, returning to Wolverines

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Isaiah Livers is returning for his senior season.

Livers announced Friday he was removing his name from NBA draft consideration and said he was excited to come back to Ann Arbor.

Livers has started 46 games in three seasons at Michigan. He led the Wolverines in scoring last season at 12.9 points per game, although he was limited to 21 games because of injury problems. Coach Juwan Howard says it was a great afternoon when Livers stopped by his office and said he’d be back.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL-OBIT-INDIANA-GORTON

Bea Gorton, Indiana’s 1st women’s hoops coach, dies at 73

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Bea Gorton, the first women’s basketball coach at Indiana, has died. She was 73.

Gorton still has the best winning percentage in school history at .738 and holds the distinction of coaching the program’s only All-American, Debbie Oing.

During Gorton’s tenure from 1972 to 1976, Indiana reached the AIAW national tournament’s Final Four in 1973 and the regional finals two other times. Gorton was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2014 and worked as a faculty member at Wheaton College in Illinois, Taylor University in Indiana and Bowling Green following her coaching career.

EARNHARDT-PLANE CRASH

Details released in crash of plane carrying Earnhardt Jr.

UNDATED (AP) — New details released by the National Transportation Safety Board show Dale Earnhardt Jr. and a pilot struggled to open an airplane’s wing emergency exit as the aircraft began to burn and fill with smoke before the race car driver and his family managed to escape from the main door during a 2019 crash in Tennessee.

Documents released Thursday by the NTSB provide pilot, passenger and witness statements about the Aug. 15, 2019 plane crash at an airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee. Earnhardt was with his wife, 15-month-old daughter, two pilots and the family dog when their Cessna crashed.

TOKYO-COMPETITION SCHEDULE

Tokyo Olympic venues lined up, schedule remains the same

TOKYO (AP) — The 42 venues for next year’s delayed Tokyo Olympics have been secured and the competition schedule will remain almost identical to the one that would have been used this year.

The Athletes Village and the main press center have also been lined up for 2021.

That was the message delivered Friday to IOC members by Tokyo organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori and CEO Toshiro Muto. They spoke from Japan to a full session of the IOC membership meeting online.

Estimates in Japan say the delay will cost $2 billion to $6 billion, with Japanese taxpayers picking up most of the bills. Olympic officials have not given any overall cost estimates, and have not specified the cost of renegotiating contracts for venues and other facilities.

The opening ceremony for the Olympics will be on July 23, 2021. However, women’s softball and soccer will open on July 21, men’s soccer on July 22, and archery and rowing on July 23.

Unlike the large, public celebration of a year ago, local organizers at the last minute have put together a more modest, non-public event for Thursday inside the new $1.43 billion national stadium to mark one year to go. Organizers have teased a possible appearance of the Olympic flame.

IOC MEETING

Bach warns against Olympic boycotts, seeks re-election

GENEVA (AP) — International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is warning against Olympic boycotts.

China’s human rights record is an expected target ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Some lawmakers and diplomats have criticized China for its detention and treatment of its Muslim minority Uighur people and pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. The issue is personal for Bach, who won a gold medal in team fencing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics but could not defend the title when West Germany joined the United States and others in refusing to send teams to the 1980 Moscow Games. Bach said Friday that the only political effect the boycott of 1980 had was to trigger a revenge boycott of the following Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Bach also confirmed he will seek re-election as IOC president next year. Bach seems certain to get four more years in 2021 after almost half of the 100 International Olympic Committee members from around the world praised him in an online version of their annual meeting.