Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

AP Source: Decision looming on Blue Jays games in Toronto

UNDATED (AP) — The Blue Jays will find out Saturday whether the Canadian government will allow them to play regular-season games in Toronto amid the coronavirus pandemic.

An official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press Saturday the federal government will make the announcement later Saturday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak ahead of the announcement.

The team had been given clearance by city and provincial governments to play regular-season games at Rogers Centre and awaited approval from Canada’s federal government.

MLB needs an exemption to a requirement that anyone entering Canada for nonessential reasons must self-isolate for 14 days. The U.S.-Canada border also remains closed to nonessential travel until at least Aug. 21.

Such a request is asking a lot because allowing games in Toronto means frequent back-and-forth travel to the U.S., where COVID-19 cases are surging. Canada has flattened the epidemic curve.

In other developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic:

— Public health experts have mixed feelings about Major League Baseball’s hopes to open the season July 23. There is optimism because of the nature of the sport itself, which produces less on-field risk than basketball, football or hockey. Then again, players and their families face a daunting task staying safe off the field, especially with teams traveling to and from hard-hit regions, notably Florida and Texas. Efforts to limit transmissions at the ballpark have been successful so far, and experts believe protocols to keep players safe during their workday should suffice. Concern is much greater that players won’t be able to avoid the virus when they’re away from teammates.

— Edmonton Oilers defenseman Caleb Jones says he tested positive for the coronavirus before training camp. Jones said he completed his 14 days of isolation before camp started, but was held out of main sessions for the first three days as he tried to get himself back up to speed. The 23-year-old Jones became the second NHL player to acknowledge a positive test in a media interview. Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews also revealed his positive test.

— Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has confirmed that Eric Bledsoe tested positive for COVID-19, and remains cautiously optimistic the veteran point guard will be ready for the restart of the season. The coach’s comments came one day after multiple reports indicated that Bledsoe said he had tested positive but was asymptomatic. The Bucks, who have an NBA-leading 53-12 record, face the Boston Celtics on July 31 in their first game since the pandemic-imposed hiatus began in mid-March.

— NFL training camps are scheduled to start before the end of the month, and owners and players have a lot of virus-related protocols to establish for this precarious season to kick off. One important issue to be resolved between the league and the NFL Players Association is an opt-out clause for choosing to sit out in concern for individual or family health. Major League Baseball, with a player pool less half the size of the NFL’s, has already had a dozen or so players opt out.

— The NCAA Division II Great Northwest Athletic Conference has suspended all athletic competitions, including football, through Nov. 30. The league, which has teams in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Alaska, said schools will be able to make individual decisions on organized practice activities, but no outside competition will be permitted. The GNAC said it intends to make a decision on competitions beyond Nov. 30 by mid-October. The league also said it’s exploring options for fall sports to have a season, including the possibility of playing in the spring.

— The University of Michigan and Michigan State have announced has positive COVID-19 tests. Michigan says 121 tests were conducted those days on athletes, coaches and staff with four positives. To date, the athletic department has reported 635 tests with eight positives. All the positive tests have been on athletes. Michigan State announced it conducted testing on 38 athletes Monday, with three positives. None of the three people had taken part in workouts in the last two weeks. Three additional athletes will need to quarantine for 14 days, since they are roommates of the positive individuals. There were also 27 athletic department staff members who were tested July 13, with one person testing positive. The school said the staff member does not work with the programs back on campus and had no exposure to athletes.

— Arizona has three positive coronavirus tests among 83 football players still on campus for voluntary offseason workouts. Two were asymptomatic and all three entered department protocols for self-isolation. Arizona has performed 366 test encounters including PCR, antigen and antibody testing among the players already on campus before the school paused bringing additional student-athletes to campus earlier this month. None of the 28 staff members who have been on campus to support voluntary workouts have tested positive while on campus.

— Indiana University has put its voluntary football workouts on hold after six participants tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Athletic department protocols require each person with a positive test to self-isolate until further notice as contract tracing begins. Anyone deemed to be in close contact with someone who has tested positive also will be quarantined. School officials say the pause will not impact voluntary workouts for other teams on campus. Players in men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball and field hockey are all participating in voluntary workouts in Bloomington.

— There will be fans in the massive grandstands at Texas Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend. Sunday’s race will be the first major sporting event in Texas in more than four months to allow spectators. It could be one of the largest gatherings of any kind in the state since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Just how many show up on a hot day with the virus still raging is another question. A state-approved plan would allow 50% capacity Sunday at the track with about 135,000 seats. But the crowd is expected to be more similar to what was at Bristol this week for NASCAR’s All-Star race. Around 20,000 fans were at that race.

— USA Diving has canceled the junior world trials after deciding not to send a team to the FINA world championships because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization cited four reasons for making its decision — the health and safety of coaches and athletes, the inability to adequately train because of closed facilities, international travel restrictions and other national federations already announcing they wouldn’t compete.

— The NHRA has revised its schedule yet again, postponing its next two stops until further notice while adding a fourth race in the Indianapolis area. Series officials announced that the events scheduled for Morrison. Colorado, on Aug. 7-9 and Brainerd, Minnesota, on Aug. 14-16 will not take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indianapolis event replaces Morrison on the schedule and will host its third consecutive event with limited spectators, from Aug. 6-9. Qualifying will be broadcast by FS1 with the final round of eliminations airing on FOX. Indy also is scheduled to hold

INDYCAR-IOWA

Pagenaud snaps Ganassi streak with IndyCar win at Iowa

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Simon Pagenaud’S (see-MOHN’ PA’-zheh-nohz) worst-to-first run capped a wild opening night to IndyCar’s doubleheader at Iowa Speedway.

The former series champion, who was unable to qualify because of a fuel pressure issue, managed to stretch his tires and take advantage of a unique pit strategy — and a little bit of luck — to get to the lead. Pagenaud then held off series leader Scott Dixon through the final laps Friday night to end Chip Ganassi Racing’s four-race winning streak.

Pagenaud went from 23rd to first, but Dixon was just as impressive. He started 17th before finishing second.

Pagenaud won for the 15th time in the series, and first since Toronto last season. The 36-year-old Frenchman gave Team Penske its third Iowa win in four races.

Two mid-race wrecks set the stage for the conclusion — and drove home the value of IndyCar’s new aeroscreen.

The first occurred when Will Power’s left front wheel came off his car, sending him into the wall and the tire bounding within feet of his head. The second occurred on the aborted restart, when Colton Herta’s car catapulted over Rinus VeeKay, missing the rookie’s head by inches but destroying the new safety device added by IndyCar this season.

F1-HUNGARIAN GP

Hamilton takes Hungarian GP pole position ahead of Bottas

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Lewis Hamilton beat Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas on Saturday to take pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix. It’s Hamilton’s second straight pole this season and record-extending 90th of his Formula One career.

He was .107 seconds quicker than Bottas and .93 faster than Racing Point driver Lance Stroll.

Hamilton has won seven times at the Hungaroring and the veteran British driver needs one more to equal F1 great Michael Schumacher’s single-track record of eight wins, when the French GP was held at Magny-Cours.

RUSSIA-FIGURE SKATER DEATH

Former world junior skating champion Alexandrovskaya dies

SYDNEY (AP) — Former world junior pairs figure skating champion Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya has died. The Australian Olympic Committee says the 20-year-old died Friday in Moscow. The cause of death wasn’t disclosed.

Alexandrovskaya was born in Russia but in 2016 obtained Australian citizenship and competed for her adopted country in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics with skating partner Harley Windsor. The pair won the 2017 world junior title.

Windsor, Australia’s first Indigenous athlete to compete at a Winter Olympics, said he was “devastated” by the news.

Alexandrovskaya retired from the sport in February after sustaining several injuries.