Sports

MLB-FREE AGENTS

Walker, Volquez, Holland, Morrison make opening-day rosters

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia second baseman Neil Walker, Texas pitcher Edinson Vólquez and Pittsburgh pitcher Derek Holland have made opening-day rosters.

So have Milwaukee first baseman Logan Morrison, Cincinnati pitcher Nate Jones, Tampa Bay pitcher Aaron Loup and New York Yankees pitcher Luis Avilán.

The seven were among the former free agents clubs had to make decisions on by Sunday, five days ahead of opening day.

Two players were given $100,000 retention bonuses this weekend, allowing teams to keep them with minor league contracts: New York Mets catcher René Rivera and Colorado catcher Drew Butera.

Among those released ahead of the deadline were Philadelphia pitcher Francisco Liriano and infielder Logan Forsythe, Mets first baseman Matt Adams and Washington reliever Fernando Abad.

Released players remain eligible to re-sign with the teams.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MLB-BLUE JAYS

Blue Jays looking at alternate sites for home games

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays are looking at alternate sites for their home games, now that Canadian officials have denied their request to play at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Canada’s government says it’s not safe for players to travel back and forth from the United States, one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

The team’s alternate sites for home games include its training facility in Dunedin, Florida, which is among the states that are virus hotspots, as well as Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York. It’s home to Toronto’s Triple-A affiliate and just across the Niagara River from Canada.

The Blue Jays are scheduled to start the season July 24 at Tampa Bay. Their home opener was set for five days later against Washington.

Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says the team has spent more time examining Buffalo in recent days but that the stadium has infrastructure challenges. A lack of space in the clubhouse makes social distancing difficult, but Shapiro said some players could have their lockers set up in suites.

NFL-TRAINING CAMPS

NFL players urge league to address health concerns

UNDATED (AP) — NFL players are publicly pleading with the league to address several health and safety concerns on the eve of training camp.

The league informed teams on Saturday that training camps will open on time even though discussions with the players’ union regarding testing for the coronavirus and other health and safety protocols are ongoing. Rookies for Houston and Kansas City are set to report Monday and rookies for other teams are due on Tuesday. Players for all teams are scheduled to report by July 28.

Many prominent players expressed their thoughts in a social media blitz Sunday.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, whose wife is pregnant, wrote: wrote: “We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones.”

And Saints quarterback Drew Brees tweeted, “If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020.” He wrote, “We need Football! We need sports! We need hope!”

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX

Hamilton wins 8th Hungarian GP to equal Schumacher F1 record

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has won the Hungarian Grand Prix for the eighth time to equal Michael Schumacher’s single-venue record and take the championship lead.

Hamilton’s latest victory from pole position was as comfortable as the nearly 9-second margin over Max Verstappen suggested. The British driver’s 86th GP win moved him just five behind Schumacher’s F1 record of 91. Schumacher won the French GP eight times.

Hamilton’s first success with Mercedes also came at the Hungaroring in 2013. He took a record-extending 90th career pole to match Schumacher’s record for seven poles in Hungary. His Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas finished third to relinquish the championship lead.

MOTOGP-MARQUEZ INJURED

Marc Márquez has broken arm after MotoGP crash

JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain (AP) — Six-time defending MotoGP champion Marc Márquez has broken his right arm in a crash at the Spanish Grand Prix. His Honda team says Márquez is expected to undergo surgery on Tuesday in Barcelona. The Spaniard went down hard with four laps to go and had to be carried off the track on a stretcher. The team says Márquez’s “recovery time is yet unknown.”

The race was won by Fabio Quartararo, for his maiden victory, as MotoGP got its season underway amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 21-year-old Quartararo, who started from pole position after a record lap, became the first Frenchman to win in MotoGP since Regis Laconi in 1999.