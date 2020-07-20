Sports

BALLON d’OR AWARD

Ballon d’Or canceled this year amid coronavirus disruption

UNDATED (AP) — The prestigious Ballon d’Or will not be awarded this year because the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the soccer season.

The Ballon d’Or is awarded by France Football magazine. It has been given out every year since Stanley Matthews won the first one in 1956. Lionel Messi has won it a record six times. That is one more than longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

The magazine started giving out a women’s award in 2018 but that has also been put on hold. France Football editor Pascal Ferré tells The Associated Press that “what really worried us it that it wouldn’t be fairly awarded.”

OBIT-SALINAS

Head of Bolivian soccer dies after contracting coronavirus

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The president of the Bolivian soccer federation has died from complications linked to the coronavirus.

César Salinas was 58. Salinas had been admitted to a private clinic in La Paz this month for treatment after contracting the COVID-19.

He became president of the national federation in 2018.

TOULOUSE-NEW OWNERSHIP

American firm buys 85% stake in French soccer club Toulouse

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — American investment firm RedBird Capital Partners has agreed to buy an 85% stake in struggling French soccer club Toulouse.

Olivier Sadran will retain a 15% stake in his hometown club. Financial terms of the sale were not disclosed.

The sides had been negotiating since RedBird Capital founder Gerry Cardinale confirmed the takeover bid in May. RedBird Capital immediately appointed Damien Comolli as president. Comolli previously held strategic roles at Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool.

US OLYMPIC MUSEUM

US Olympic museum to open July 30; will honor 1980 team

UNDATED (AP) — A 60,000-square foot museum that will include a first-of-its-kind tribute to the 1980 U.S. Olympic team is scheduled to open July 30 in Colorado Springs after a three-year construction project.

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum will feature 12 galleries that include exhibits on athlete training, the Summer and Winter Games and the USOPC Hall of Fame.

The U.S. boycotted the 1980 Olympics in Moscow to protest the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan.