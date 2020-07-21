Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNIS-CITI OPEN

August tournament in Washington, D.C. is canceled

WASHINGTON (AP) — The tournament that was supposed to mark the official return of men’s professional tennis amid the coronavirus pandemic has been canceled.

The Citi Open in Washington, scheduled to start with Aug. 13 qualifying, was called off Tuesday because of what tournament manager Mark Ein said are “too many unresolved external issues, including various international travel restrictions as well as troubling health and safety trends.”

The men’s and women’s pro tours both have been suspended since March and are planning to return next month. The first event on the most recently announced calendar is a women’s tournament in Palermo, Italy, starting Aug. 3.

NFL-PANTHERS

Panthers sign draft picks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have signed second-round draft pick Yetur Gross-Matos and fourth-round selection Tony Pride Jr. to rookie contracts. The agents for both players announced the signings on Twitter.

The signings come on the same day when rookies reported to the team’s stadium for coronavirus testing in preparation for training camp.

Gross-Matos is a defensive end from Penn State, while Pride played cornerback for Notre Dame.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RUSSIA-HOCKEY

Russian team leaves tournament after positive tests

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian team playing in the Kontinental Hockey League has withdrawn from a pre-season tournament after 20 people from the club tested positive for the coronavirus.

The general manager of Avangard Omsk says the positive tests come from players and members of team staff who were tested during training camp. He adds that the people are in isolation and that most don’t have obvious symptoms.

The last KHL season was cut short midway through the playoffs when the coronavirus pandemic made international travel difficult.

The KHL is aiming to start the new season on Sept. 2.

WOMEN’S SOCCER-LOS ANGELES

Portman, Nortman to bring women’s soccer team to LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Natalie Portman and venture capitalist Kara Nortman lead a group that will bring an expansion National Women’s Soccer League team to the Los Angeles area in 2022.

The team, tentatively named Angel City, will bring the league to 11 teams. Louisville FC joins the nine current NWSL clubs next season.

Portman and Nortman are joined by gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman, who is president in the majority-female group. Others involved include actors Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, Jennifer Garner and Uzo Aduba.