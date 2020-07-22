Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

NBA returns with a new look

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA comes back Wednesday with a very different look. There’s no bench. The courtside broadcasters will not be courtside.

Seating in the bench areas will be assigned, with folding chairs set up on three rows instead of the customary two and spaced out several feet from one another — instead of players sitting shoulder-to-shoulder as they have in the past. And across the center stripe, the words “Black Lives Matter” are painted onto the surface.

The league’s marketing motto for the restart of the season at Walt Disney World is “Whole New Game,” and in many respects, that’s very true. The arenas that will be used for the exhibitions, the seeding games that start July 30 and then the playoffs that are scheduled for mid-August through mid-October set up much differently than usual — all with safety during a pandemic very much in mind.

In other developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic:

— The Toronto Blue Jays will play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh if the state of Pennsylvania approves it. That’s according to two officials familiar with the matter, who tell The Associated Press that the agreement to share the stadium with the Pirates is pending state approval. Canada denied the Blue Jays’ request to play in Toronto because the regular-season schedule would require frequent travel back and forth from the United States, where COVID-19 cases are surging. Canada has flattened the epidemic curve.

— Freddie Freeman is back and ready to anchor the Braves’ lineup after a scary battle with COVID-19 earlier in summer camp. The 30-year-old Freeman had career highs last season with 38 homers and 121 RBIs. The four-time All-Star hopes to lead Atlanta back to the top of the NL East for the third straight season. The Braves are just happy Freeman is healthy after he had a fever that got as high as 104.5 degrees early in his illness. His recovery will be closely watched because he had one of MLB’s more serious bouts with the virus. He’s one of several players to watch in the NL and AL East Divisions this season.

— The NFL Players Association says 95 players are known to have tested positive for the coronavirus. That number is up from 72 in the union’s last report on July 10. On Monday, the NFLPA and the NFL reached agreement on COVID-19 testing as rookies begin reporting to training camps. Most veterans come in next week, though some players rehabbing injuries could report this week.

— The International Tennis Federation plans to resume its lower-level World Tennis Tour the week of Aug. 17 and its junior and beach tennis tours two weeks later when the U.S. Open is scheduled to begin. All ITF tours have been suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The governing body says it has not decided on return dates for the senior or wheelchair tours but neither will have tournaments take place before Aug. 31. The ITF also announced its COVID-19 protocols for its tournaments and players.

— The PGA Tour Series-China season has been canceled. The China-based tour’s executive director says attempts to move the qualifying tournaments to other sites in Asia were not practical and restricted access into mainland China made it too difficult to stage tournaments in 2020. Greg Carlson says “staging a tour based in China with players from five different continents is just not feasible at this time.” The tour is owned by the PGA Tour and operates in partnership with the Chinese Golf Association. It started in 2014 and is open to all nationalities and attracts players mainly from Asia and the Pacific Rim.

— The head of the Tokyo Olympics says the delayed games could not be held next year if conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic remain as they are. But Yoshiro Mori says he expects conditions to improve and is hopeful a COVID-19 vaccine will be developed soon. The postponed Olympics open a year from now on July 23, 2021. Organizers and the International Olympic Committee say they want to simplify the games to help reduce soaring costs. Officials cannot say now if fans will be permitted next year. Plans call for the full contingent of 11,000 Olympic athletes and 4,400 Paralympic athletes to be competing.

NHL-ISLANDERS-ARENA NAME

UBS reaches 20-year deal for Islanders’ arena naming rights

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders have reached a 20-year naming rights deal for their new arena with wealth management service UBS.

The facility on the grounds of the Belmont Park racetrack will be called UBS Arena at Belmont Park, and it is projected to open in time for the 2021-22 NHL season.

A $1.5 billion project, it will also include surrounding redevelopment expected to generate some $25 billion in economic activity. The Islanders and UBS said Wednesday that 30% of construction contracting dollars are earmarked for state-certified minority- and female-owned businesses, with an additional 6% to service-disabled, veteran-owned businesses.

UBS and Oak View Group, which is leading the arena project, plan for 30% of its permanent jobs to go to workers who live in the area at the eastern border of Long Island and the western border of the New York City borough of Queens. There also are plans for an additional $100 million investment in transit and infrastructure enhancements, including a newly constructed Long Island Rail Road station.

UBS Arena’s exterior and interior will pay homage to iconic New York landmarks, including Grand Central Terminal, Prospect Park Boathouse and the Park Avenue Armory.

The Islanders have been splitting their games between Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

GOLF-WOMEN’S BRITISH OPEN

Women’s British gets sponsorship extension, new branding

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The Women’s British Open is keeping its title sponsor and getting a slightly different name.

The R&A announced Wednesday that AIG, a New York-based finance and insurance group, has extended its title sponsorship of the women’s major by two years through 2025.

And now that the R&A is charge on running the event, it said its official title will be the AIG Women’s Open. It previously was called the Women’s British Open.

The R&A began to pay closer attention to the branding of golf’s oldest championship several years ago with more prominent use of “The Open Championship,” while Americans such as Jack Nicklaus and players from a few other countries refer to it as the British Open to distinguish it from other national opens. The Open was first played in 1860.

By any name, the sponsorship strengthens one of the LPGA Tour’s five majors. The Women’s Open is scheduled for next month at Royal Troon and will be the first women’s major held this year because the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down the LPGA Tour since February. It is to resume next week in Ohio.

The Women’s British Open dates to 1976, but it did not become part of the LPGA Tour schedule until 1994, and it was not given status as a major until 2001.