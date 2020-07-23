Sports

MLB-NEWS

Opening day arrives at last

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Baseball starts the virus-delayed season Thursday night with two games.

Washington ace Max Scherzer is set to throw the first pitch when he faces Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Nationals Park. Later, Los Angeles lefty Clayton Kershaw takes on the rival San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.

This opening day doubleheader begins the most unusual year in the history of Major League Baseball. Teams will play 60 games in ballparks without fans, with a whole new set of rules and safety protocols. Sound effects will be piped into stadiums and cardboard cutouts will occupy many seats.

To start a season so deeply affected by the virus outbreak, the World Series champion Nationals will have Dr. Anthony Fauci (FOW’-chee), the nation’s top infectious disease expert, toss out the ceremonial first ball.

The Nationals begin the defense of their World Series title against a franchise that in one way they’re trying to replicate. No team has won consecutive championships in MLB since the Yankees took three in a row from 1998 to 2000.

In other MLB news:

— Fox Sports has revealed that it will include computer-generated fans beginning with their three games on Saturday. Fox begins its coverage with Milwaukee at the Chicago Cubs. That will be followed by San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Washington. Fox may draw some jeers for adding fans to empty ballparks, judging how fan opinions about crowd noise being added to baseball games have been mixed. But Fox Sports vice president Brad Zager is hoping that people give it a chance.

— The Cleveland Indians will consult with Native American leaders as they consider changing the name of their franchise for the first time since 1915. Owner Paul Dolan gave more details on the steps the team is taking toward a potential name change amid a national movement to remove racist symbols and monuments. Earlier this week, Dolan met with Cleveland’s players and manager Terry Francona to discuss their views on a potential name change as well as other issues such as social justice and race relations. Dolan said the team will meet with Native American groups in “the coming weeks.”

PGA-3M OPEN

After recent struggle, Johnson, Koepka seek spark at 3M Open

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — The seventh stop on the restarted PGA Tour gets underway Thursday in Minnesota as Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) headline the second edition of the 3M Open.

Johnson and Koepka could both use a pick-me-up at the TPC Twin Cities. Johnson won the Travelers Championship in Connecticut four weekends ago, but he failed to make the cut at the Memorial in Ohio last week with the highest 36-hole score of his PGA Tour career. Koepka is 154th in the FedEx Cup standings. Last year at the 3M Open, he finished 65th.

The reshuffled PGA Tour schedule didn’t help the 3M Open, with most of the top players opting for rest this weekend after the high-profile Memorial. The World Golf Championship in Memphis is next, followed by the PGA Championship in San Francisco. Johnson made the rare decision to play four consecutive weeks.

Only three entrants are currently ranked in the top 25: No. 6 Koepka, No. 12 Tommy Fleetwood and No. 17 Tony Finau (FEE’-now).

GOLF-SOLHEIM CUP-WIE WEST

Michelle Wie West going to Solheim Cup as assistant captain

UNDATED (AP) — Golfer Michelle Wie West has another new job. A month after she became a mother, the 30-year-old from Hawaii has been appointed an assistant captain for the Solheim Cup.

U.S. captain Pat Hurst says Wie West called her not long after she got the job, wanting to be an assistant. Wie West is not sure if she’ll be asked to play in the 2021 matches at Inverness Club in Ohio. She says that’s up to Hurst.

Wie West won the last of her five titles more than two years ago. She last played in June because of various injuries.

TOKYO OLYMPICS-ONE YEAR TO GO

Postponed Tokyo Olympics hit 1-year-to-go mark — again

TOKYO (AP) — The postponed Tokyo Olympics have again reached the one-year-to-go mark. But the celebration is small this time with more questions than answers about how the Olympics can happen in a pandemic.

A poll by Japan’s Kyodo news agency showed just under 25% favored holding the Olympics next year. About 70% said they should be postponed or canceled. The results match many recent surveys of the Japanese public.

Local organizers and the International Olympic Committee have given few details about how the games will be pulled off. They have said that no events will be cut and that 11,000 Olympic and 4,400 Paralympians will compete.