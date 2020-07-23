Sports

MLB-NEWS

Opening day arrives at last

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Baseball starts the virus-delayed season Thursday night with two games.

Washington ace Max Scherzer is set to throw the first pitch when he faces Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Nationals Park. Later, Los Angeles lefty Clayton Kershaw takes on the rival San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.

The Nationals will be without Juan Soto. Their star slugger landed on the COVID-19 injured list hours before the opening game after testing positive. General manager Mike Rizzo says Soto is asymptomatic. Rizzo says the team did contact tracing to check whether other members of the organization had been exposed and that nobody else is unavailable. Soto had missed the first two weeks of the team’s summer camp this month after he was exposed to someone with COVID-19.

The doubleheader begins the most unusual year in the history of Major League Baseball. Teams will play 60 games in ballparks without fans, with a whole new set of rules and safety protocols. Sound effects will be piped into stadiums and cardboard cutouts will occupy many seats.

To start a season so deeply affected by the virus outbreak, the World Series champion Nationals will have Dr. Anthony Fauci (FOW’-chee), the nation’s top infectious disease expert, toss out the ceremonial first ball.

The Nationals begin the defense of their World Series title against a franchise that in one way they’re trying to replicate. No team has won consecutive championships in MLB since the Yankees took three in a row from 1998 to 2000.

In other MLB news:

— The Dodgers have left reliever Dustin May off their 30-man opening day roster, which features 16 pitchers, six infielders, six outfielders, and two catchers. May was optioned to the team’s alternate training site earlier in the week. Outfielder Terrance Gore was called up in May’s place. Reliever Jimmy Nelson was the only player on the injured list. He had back surgery and is out for the season.

— Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez will be shut down from all baseball activities for at least a week after he experienced a setback in his return from COVID-19. Manager Ron Roenicke (REHN’-ih-kee) says Rodriguez hasn’t had another positive test after testing positive for the coronavirus before the start of summer camp. But he said the left-hander did experience some minor complications that the team’s medical staff felt were serious enough to restrict him from activities for now. Rodriguez had been in line to be the opening day starter. Those duties will fall to right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (ee-VAHL’-dee).

— The White Sox have reinstated Yoán Moncada from the injured list, clearing the way for their star third baseman to open the season in the lineup after missing the start of summer camp because he contracted COVID-19. Moncada, who hit .315 in a breakout season last year, revealed when he rejoined the team last week that he tested positive for the coronavirus. He said he lost his sense of smell and taste for a few days but didn’t experience any major symptoms. The White Sox also reassigned promising second baseman Nick Madrigal to their taxi squad and designated right-hander Carson Fulmer for assignment. Right fielder Nomar Mazara is starting the season on the injured list because of an unspecified ailment.

— The Cubs have placed left-hander José Quintana on the 10-day injured list because of nerve damage to his pitching thumb he suffered before the start of summer camp. The 31-year-old Quintana wasn’t expected to be ready for opening day after cutting himself washing dishes at his home in Miami last month. He underwent surgery July 2 and resumed throwing on flat ground after his stitches were removed last week. The Cubs also placed infielder Daniel Descalso on the 45-day injured list with a sprained left ankle and announced that outfielder Mark Zagunis opted out for the season.

— The Cardinals have recalled outfielder Austin Dean, right-hander Junior Fernandez, catcher Andrew Knizner and infielder Edmundo Sosa on Thursday as they finalized their roster for opening day against the Pirates at Busch Stadium. St. Louis also announced that right-hander Kodi Whitley made the initial 30-man roster for the start of the season. The moves came a day after the Cardinals released reliever Brett Cecil, who pitched just 100 innings across 113 games since signing a four-year contract with the club.

— The Royals have placed right-hander Chance Adams and left-hander Randy Rosario on the injured list and right-hander Jesse Hahn on the bereavement list as they pared their roster down to 30 players ahead of opening day. Backup catcher Meibrys Viloria was reinstated from the injured list and recalled, along with right-hander Ronald Bolanos and outfielder Franchy Cordero. Both of them were acquired in a recent trade with San Diego. Left-handers Foster Griffin and Gabe Speier and right-hander Kyle Zimmer also were recalled.

— The Twins set their opening day roster on Thursday, with right-hander Jake Odorizzi (oh-duh-REE’-zee) on the 10-day injured list due to mild soreness in his upper back. Rich Hill will take Odorizzi’s place the first time through the rotation, scheduled to start on Saturday in Chicago against the White Sox. José Berríos will take the mound for the opener on Friday, with Kenta Maeda set for Sunday and Homer Bailey on track for next week.

— Nate Pearson was not included on the Toronto Blue Jays’ 30-man roster for Friday’s opener at Tampa Bay, a move that likely will delay free-agent eligibility of the hard-throwing right-hander by a year until after the 2026 season. He was 5-4 with a 2.30 ERA in 25 starts across three minor league levels last season that included three starts at Triple-A Buffalo. He struck out 119 in 101 2/3 innings. If he is not put on the active roster until July 29, he would fall short of free agent eligibility after the 2025 season.

— The Orioles’ opening day roster includes eight players poised to make their Baltimore debut and only five outfielders. Among the outfielders is Dwight Smith Jr., who was reinstated from the injured list after arriving late to camp due to a positive test for COVID-19. Baltimore placed left-hander John Means on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder fatigue. Means was originally scheduled to start the opener Friday night in Boston but has been replaced by Tommy Milone, who pitched for Seattle last season. Relievers Hunter Harvey and Dillon Tate were also placed on the 10-day IL.

— The Cleveland Indians will consult with Native American leaders as they consider changing the name of their franchise for the first time since 1915. Owner Paul Dolan gave more details on the steps the team is taking toward a potential name change amid a national movement to remove racist symbols and monuments. Earlier this week, Dolan met with Cleveland’s players and manager Terry Francona to discuss their views on a potential name change as well as other issues such as social justice and race relations. Dolan said the team will meet with Native American groups in “the coming weeks.”

— Cleveland’s drummer won’t be silenced on opening day. Although John Adams won’t be allowed in Progressive Field on Friday because of COVID-19 protocols, he’ll be there in spirit and sound. The Indians are placing a cardboard cutout of their famed drummer in the ballpark and playing a recording of his familiar beat. Adams hasn’t missed a home opener since 1955, when he was 4. He misses watching games. But mostly he misses interacting with fans.

— Fox Sports has revealed that it will include computer-generated fans beginning with their three games on Saturday. Fox begins its coverage with Milwaukee at the Chicago Cubs. That will be followed by San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Washington. Fox may draw some jeers for adding fans to empty ballparks, judging how fan opinions about crowd noise being added to baseball games have been mixed. But Fox Sports vice president Brad Zager is hoping that people give it a chance.

NFL-WASHINGTON-TEMPORARY NAME

Redskins become Washington Football Team for 2020 season

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL team formerly known as the Redskins will go by the Washington Football Team for the 2020 season. The temporary name gives the organization time to choose a new moniker.

Washington will keep its burgundy and gold colors and replace the Indian head logo on helmets with a player’s jersey number.

Owner Dan Snyder recently dropped the Redskins name amid pressure from sponsors and after decades of criticism from Native American advocacy groups. On Monday, he hired Terry Bateman as executive vice president and chief marketing officer to oversee the name change and re-branding process.

With training camp opening next week, the process begins Friday of scrubbing the old name and logo from everything at the team’s headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia, to FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Bateman expects that process to be completed by the start of the season.

That’s when the real work begins to select a new name. More than 1,000 names have been submitted, and Red Wolves and Red Tails are among the betting favorites on online sportsbooks.

NHL-SEATTLE KRAKEN

Release the Kraken: Seattle unveils name for NHL franchise

SEATTLE (AP) — The NHL’s newest team finally has a name: the Seattle Kraken.

The expansion franchise unveiled its nickname Thursday, ending 19 months of speculation about whether the team might lean traditional or go eccentric with the name for the league’s 32nd team.

Seattle bypassed options like Sockeyes, Evergreens or Metropolitans, the last of which would have been a nod to Seattle’s hockey history. But Kraken, the sea creature of Scandinavian folklore, was a clear favorite among fans, who rallied around the name soon after the expansion franchise was awarded in December 2018.

Seattle’s colors are a deep dark blue with a lighter shade of blue as a complement. The primary logo is a tentacle shaped into an “S” in the style of the old Seattle Metropolitans jersey and logo. The Metropolitans were the first American team to win the Stanley Cup in 1917.