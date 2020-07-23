Sports

MLB-EXPANDED PLAYOFFS

AP source: MLB, players agree to expand playoffs to 16 teams

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed Thursday to expand the playoffs from 10 teams to 16 for the pandemic-delayed season. A person familiar with the deal tells the AP that the decision makes it likely teams with losing records will reach the postseason.

The agreement was reached hours before the season opener between the New York Yankees and World Series champion Washington Nationals. Sixteen of the 30 teams will advance to a best-of-three first round: the first- and second-place teams in every division and the next two clubs by winning percentage in each league. Those winners move on to the best-of-five Division Series, where the usual format resumes. The final four teams are in best-of-seven League Championship Series, and the pennant winners meet in the best-of-seven World Series.

In each league, the division winners will be seeded 1-3, the second-place teams 4-6 and the teams with the next two-best records 7-8, which means up to four teams in one division could be in the postseason.

MLB-OPENING DAY

Opening day arrives at last

WASHINGTON (AP) — Major League Baseball starts the virus-delayed season tonight with two games.

Washington ace Max Scherzer is set to throw the first pitch when he faces Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Nationals Park. Later, Los Angeles lefty Clayton Kershaw takes on the rival San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.

The Nationals will be without Juan Soto. Their star slugger landed on the COVID-19 injured list hours before the opening game after testing positive. General manager Mike Rizzo says Soto is asymptomatic.

The doubleheader begins the most unusual year in the history of Major League Baseball. Teams will play 60 games in ballparks without fans, with a whole new set of rules and safety protocols. Sound effects will be piped into stadiums and cardboard cutouts will occupy many seats.

To start a season so deeply affected by the virus outbreak, the World Series champion Nationals will have Dr. Anthony Fauci (FOW’-chee), the nation’s top infectious disease expert, toss out the ceremonial first ball.

In other MLB news:

— The Cleveland Indians will consult with Native American leaders as they consider changing the name of their franchise for the first time since 1915. Owner Paul Dolan gave more details on the steps the team is taking toward a potential name change amid a national movement to remove racist symbols and monuments.

— The Baltimore Orioles and the state of Maryland have had talks about the team sharing Oriole Park at Camden Yards with the displaced Toronto Blue Jays amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Blue Jays are looking for a big-league park after the Canadian government declined to allow them to play in Toronto, and the state of Pennsylvania nixed a deal to play in Pittsburgh because of frequent travel throughout the United States.

— The Dodgers have left reliever Dustin May off their 30-man opening day roster, which features 16 pitchers, six infielders, six outfielders, and two catchers. May was optioned to the team’s alternate training site earlier in the week. Outfielder Terrance Gore was called up in May’s place. Reliever Jimmy Nelson was the only player on the injured list. He had back surgery and is out for the season.

— Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez will be shut down from all baseball activities for at least a week after he experienced a setback in his return from COVID-19. Manager Ron Roenicke (REHN’-ih-kee) says Rodriguez hasn’t had another positive test after testing positive for the coronavirus before the start of summer camp. But he said the left-hander did experience some minor complications that the team’s medical staff felt were serious enough to restrict him from activities for now.

— The White Sox have reinstated Yoán Moncada from the injured list, clearing the way for their star third baseman to open the season in the lineup after missing the start of summer camp because he contracted COVID-19. Moncada, who hit .315 in a breakout season last year, revealed when he rejoined the team last week that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

— The Cubs have placed left-hander José Quintana on the 10-day injured list because of nerve damage to his pitching thumb he suffered before the start of summer camp. The 31-year-old Quintana wasn’t expected to be ready for opening day after cutting himself washing dishes at his home in Miami last month. He underwent surgery July 2 and resumed throwing on flat ground after his stitches were removed last week.

— The Cardinals have recalled outfielder Austin Dean, right-hander Junior Fernandez, catcher Andrew Knizner and infielder Edmundo Sosa as they finalized their roster for opening day against the Pirates at Busch Stadium. St. Louis also announced that right-hander Kodi Whitley made the initial 30-man roster for the start of the season.

— The Royals have placed right-hander Chance Adams and left-hander Randy Rosario on the injured list and right-hander Jesse Hahn on the bereavement list as they pared their roster down to 30 players ahead of opening day. Backup catcher Meibrys Viloria was reinstated from the injured list and recalled, along with right-hander Ronald Bolanos and outfielder Franchy Cordero.

— The Twins set their opening day roster on Thursday, with right-hander Jake Odorizzi (oh-duh-REE’-zee) on the 10-day injured list due to mild soreness in his upper back. Rich Hill will take Odorizzi’s place the first time through the rotation, scheduled to start on Saturday in Chicago against the White Sox. José Berríos will take the mound for the opener on Friday, with Kenta Maeda set for Sunday and Homer Bailey on track for next week.

— Nate Pearson was not included on the Toronto Blue Jays’ 30-man roster for Friday’s opener at Tampa Bay, a move that likely will delay free-agent eligibility of the hard-throwing right-hander by a year until after the 2026 season. He was 5-4 with a 2.30 ERA in 25 starts across three minor league levels last season that included three starts at Triple-A Buffalo. He struck out 119 in 101 2/3 innings.

— The Orioles’ opening day roster includes eight players poised to make their Baltimore debut and only five outfielders. Among the outfielders is Dwight Smith Jr., who was reinstated from the injured list after arriving late to camp due to a positive test for COVID-19. Baltimore placed left-hander John Means on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder fatigue. Means was originally scheduled to start the opener Friday night in Boston but has been replaced by Tommy Milone, who pitched for Seattle last season.

NFL-WASHINGTON-TEMPORARY NAME

Redskins become Washington Football Team for 2020 season

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL team formerly known as the Redskins will go by the Washington Football Team for the 2020 season. The temporary name gives the organization time to choose a new moniker.

Washington will keep its burgundy and gold colors and replace the Indian head logo on helmets with a player’s jersey number.

Owner Dan Snyder recently dropped the Redskins name amid pressure from sponsors and after decades of criticism from Native American advocacy groups. On Monday, he hired Terry Bateman as executive vice president and chief marketing officer to oversee the name change and re-branding process.

With training camp opening next week, the process begins Friday of scrubbing the old name and logo from everything at the team’s headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia, to FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Bateman expects that process to be completed by the start of the season.

NHL-SEATTLE KRAKEN

Release the Kraken: Seattle unveils name for NHL franchise

SEATTLE (AP) — The NHL’s newest team finally has a name: the Seattle Kraken.

The expansion franchise unveiled its nickname Thursday, ending 19 months of speculation about whether the team might lean traditional or go eccentric with the name for the league’s 32nd team.

Seattle bypassed options like Sockeyes, Evergreens or Metropolitans, the last of which would have been a nod to Seattle’s hockey history. But Kraken, the sea creature of Scandinavian folklore, was a clear favorite among fans, who rallied around the name soon after the expansion franchise was awarded in December 2018.

Seattle’s colors are a deep dark blue with a lighter shade of blue as a complement. The primary logo is a tentacle shaped into an “S” in the style of the old Seattle Metropolitans jersey and logo. The Metropolitans were the first American team to win the Stanley Cup in 1917.

In other NHL news:

— Carolina Hurricanes All-Star defenseman Dougie Hamilton didn’t practice Thursday and his status is unclear as the team prepares for the return to play next week. The team’s website reported Wednesday that Hamilton left that day’s practice early “in some visible discomfort.” Asked about Hamilton not practicing Thursday, coach Rod Brind’Amour said only that Hamilton is “unfit to play at this moment.”