Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Season begins for 26 more teams

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Baseball’s season begins for 26 more teams Friday. And more of them will be a part of baseball’s postseason after MLB and the players’ union agreed Thursday to an expanded playoff structure that includes 16 teams instead of the usual 10.

The abbreviated season got started Thursday night in Washington, where the Yankees beat the defending World Series champs 4-1 in a game cut short by rain. The Dodgers began their campaign by scoring seven times over their final two at-bats to thump the San Francisco Giants 8-1 in Los Angeles.

The Texas Rangers will officially open Globe Life Field, their new $1.2 billion stadium with a retractable roof. And they’ll do it with the same starting pitcher from the finale in the old stadium across the street. Lance Lynn faces the Colorado Rockies in his first opening day, getting the nod ahead of returning All-Star lefty Mike Minor and Corey Kluber, the two-time AL Cy Young winner acquired in a December trade from Cleveland. Lynn, who had 246 strikeouts last season, sent the Rangers out of the old stadium with a 6-1 win over the New York Yankees. A few spectators will be allowed, including the parents and fiancee of Rockies rookie outfielder Sam Hilliard, who grew up 10-15 minutes from the Rangers ballparks.

The Houston Astros begin their season at home against the Seattle Mariners. The franchise spent the offseason dealing with the sign-stealing scandal that cost manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow their jobs. Dusty Baker was hired to replace Hinch. Baker is hoping to leave the scandal behind, calling it old news. It remains to be seen if the rest of baseball agrees. In Houston’s final summer camp tuneup, three of its stars — José Altuve, Alex Bregman and George Springer — were hit by pitches in a game at Kansas City.

Longtime San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner is scheduled to make his first start with Arizona when the Diamondbacks visit the San Diego Padres. The big left-hander signed an $85 million, five-year deal with the D-backs during the offseason after spending 11 years in San Francisco. He helped the Giants win three World Series titles and he was the 2014 World Series MVP.

MLB-NEWS

Blue Jays to play in Buffalo minor league park

UNDATED (AP) — The displaced Toronto Blue Jays will play in Buffalo, New York, this year amid the pandemic.

The Blue Jays said in a statement Friday that the greater part of their home schedule will be played at Sahlen (SAY’-len) Field in Buffalo, home of the club’s Triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons. General manager Ross Atkins had previously said that if team could not find a major league park, Buffalo would be their most likely site for home games.

The team looked for a major league stadium after the Canadian government declined to allow them to play in Toronto but was unsuccessful in securing a site. The state of Pennsylvania nixed a deal to play in Pittsburgh with COVID-19 cases on the rise there.

Toronto opens the season at Tampa Bay on Friday. The team said the first scheduled home series, against the Washington Nationals on July 29 and 30, will take place on the road to accommodate necessary infrastructure modifications at Sahlen Field to meet Major League Baseball playing standards and COVID-19 safety requirements.

The Blue Jays’ first game in Buffalo will be either on July 31 against the Philadelphia Phillies or on Aug. 11 against the Miami Marlins.

In other MLB news:

— Four baseball players and two staff tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week. There have been 99 new positive tests since intake screening began June 27, Major League Baseball and the players’ association said Friday. That represents 0.3% of 32,640 samples and includes 84 players and 15 staff. The 10 positive tests in the past week were among 10,939 monitoring samples, a rate of 0.05%. There have been 29 positives among 28,888 monitoring samples, a rate of 0.1%, of which 22 positives were for players. Twenty-eight teams have had a positive test for an individual required to undergo testing.

— The Atlanta Braves are without their top two catchers, Tyler Flowers and Travis d’Arnaud (dahr-NOH’), for Friday’s opening game at the New York Mets after both players showed symptoms of the coronavirus. Manager Brian Snitker says Flowers and d’Arnaud have tested negative for the coronavirus but did not travel with the team because they had symptoms. Snitker said he did not know what the symptoms were. He hoped the two just had “a bad cold” and not the coronavirus. Snitker said the team is being careful because “we’ve had guys test negative and the next day they test positive.” Alex Jackson will start in the opener at catcher.

— The Chicago Cubs have finalized minor-league deals with infielder Derek Dietrich and outfielder Ryan LaMarre. Dietrich and LaMarre will report to the team’s camp in South Bend, Indiana. The Cubs also announced left-hander Burl Carraway, the team’s second-round pick in this year’s amateur draft, will join their group of players at their auxiliary site. The 31-year-old Dietrich, who also can play left field, opted out of his contract with Cincinnati and was released on Monday.

— A record 109 players from the Dominican Republic were on opening-day major league rosters, boosted by an expanded pool following the layoff caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Major League Baseball said Friday that 288 of 1,026 players on opening-day rosters were born outside the 50 states, which comes to 28.1%. That is down slightly from 28.5% last year, 29% in 2018 and a record 29.8% in 2017. Total players born outside the 50 states topped the previous high of 259 in 2017. Dominican players were 10.6% of the big leagues, down from 11.6% last year and the record 11.7% in 2007, when there were 99 of 849. Players came from 20 countries and territories, matching last year and one shy of the high in 2018. San Francisco shortstop Mauricio Dubón became the first Honduran to make an opening-day roster.

NBA-TIMBERWOLVES SALE

AP Sources: Afflalo headlines group bidding to buy Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press that an ownership group led by longtime NBA player Arron Afflalo (uh-FLAH’-loh) is putting together a bid to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal is still in the process of being submitted. They say the ownership group will consist of two to five individuals with a net worth of more than $10 billion.

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor, who bought the club in 1994 to keep it from moving to New Orleans, has put the franchise up for sale on the condition it remain in Minnesota. Taylor has hired a merchant bank, The Raine Group, to broker talks. He said earlier this week that there are multiple groups interested.

The Timberwolves have a lease at the city-owned Target Center that lasts through 2035. A $140 million renovation project on the arena was finished in 2017.

ACC-NOTRE DAME

AP sources: ACC, Notre Dame eye 2020 football membership

UNDATED (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference and Notre Dame are considering whether the Fighting Irish will give up their treasured football independence for the 2020 season play as a member of the league.

Two people involved in the ACC’s discussions say the league is looking at an 11-game schedule that would include 10 conference games. It would start Sept. 12. Notre Dame would play a full 10-game ACC schedule.

Whether those games would count in the standings and the Irish would be eligible to participate in the ACC championship game for a slot in the Orange Bowl is still to be determined.

MLS-ATLANTA UNITED-DE BOER

De Boer out as Atlanta United coach after dismal restart

ATLANTA (AP) — Frank de Boer is out as coach of Atlanta United.

After a dismal performance in the MLS Is Back tournament, the team announced Friday that it had mutually agreed to part with de Boer, who nearly guided the team to the MLS Cup championship game a season ago.

It was another short coaching stint for the former Dutch national team star, who previously was let go by Inter Milan in Italy’s Serie A in 2016 and Crystal Palace in England’s Premier League in 2017.

De Boer endured an up-and-down campaign in his first year with Atlanta, but the team won both the Campeones Cup and U.S. Open Cup before making a strong run at defending its MLS Cup title. United lost at home to Toronto in the Eastern Conference final.

United won its first two games this season before play was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the opener was marred when 2018 league MVP Josef Martinez, one of the league’s most dynamic scorers, went down with a knee injury that will likely keep him out for the rest of 2020. When play resumed with the tournament in central Florida, Atlanta United lost all three of its group games by 1-0 scores.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

AP sources: NFL owners offer opt-out guidelines for players

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL has offered opt-out guidelines to players who don’t want to participate in the upcoming season due to the coronavirus, according to people with knowledge of the offer.

The people tell The Associated Press that players who decide they want to opt out would have until Aug. 3 to do so, and they would receive a stipend from the owners. The amount of the stipend wasn’t specified.

One person said the players’ union negotiators have agreed to the plan, but the 32 team player representatives must vote on it. Should the plan be approved, it would eliminate one major obstacle to a full opening of training camps next week.

In other developments related to the coronavirus pandemic:

— The Chicago Bears canceled season ticket packages on Friday because they’re not sure how many fans — if any — will be allowed at Soldier Field due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Team President Ted Phillips cited “a need to reduce the seating capacity to build a plan that allows for social distancing” in a letter to season ticket holders. He said the Bears “continue to work closely” with city and state officials as well as public health experts. Season ticket holders can get refunds for this year or have their payments credited toward 2021.

— Formula One races in Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the United States have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and three others have been added. F1 says the Eifel Grand Prix will host a race at the iconic Nürburgring in Germany on Oct. 11. That will be followed by the Portuguese GP in Portimão two weeks later and the Emilia-Romagna GP in Italy on Nov. 1. The U.S. GP was initially scheduled for late October. Brazil and Mexico were then to host races in November. Canada was already postponed from its mid-June date. The three new races take this season’s total to 13. All of them are in Europe.

— Atlanta Dream center Kalani Brown tested positive for the coronavirus on July 9 and remains under quarantine as the team prepares to play in the WNBA bubble. In a statement released by the team, Brown says she has battled “challenging” symptoms including headache, sore throat, chills, body aches, fatigue, loss of the sense of taste, and shortness of breath. Brown says she is feeling better but won’t be able to play when the Dream open the season on Sunday against Dallas. Atlanta acquired Brown from the Los Angeles Sparks on Feb. 10 in exchange for guard Brittney Sykes and center Marie Gülich.

— More than two dozen Division I conferences want the NCAA Board of Governors to avoid making any decisions about fall championships until a majority of the leagues determine whether to hold regular-season competition. A letter from College Commissioners Association President Beth DeBauche was sent to the board. The letter recommends delaying any decision on fall championships to allow more conferences to make their own decisions regarding regular-season play. It also encouraged the board to have a plan in place to address the college basketball season.

— A leading British government adviser says the pandemic will make it “very difficult” for Premier League matches to be staged with full crowds for at least another year and capacities face being capped at 25% when stadiums eventually re-open. James Calder chairs a government committee on the return of elite sports in England. The Premier League season ends on Sunday and Calder urged players to avoid going on holiday to COVID-19 hotspots, singling out the United States. But he is hopeful the twice weekly testing on players next season can be reduced. The next Premier League season will begin on Sept. 12 and finish on May 23.

RYUN-MEDAL OF FREEDOM

Trump honors former track phenom and Kansas congressman Ryun

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has presented one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to Jim Ryun (RY’-uhn), a former Republican congressman and the first U.S. high schooler to run a mile in under 4 minutes. Ryun was the 1968 Olympic silver medalist in the 1,500-meter run and a three-time Olympian.

Trump presented Ryun with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony Friday at the White House. In announcing the award, the White House described Ryun as one of the most accomplished American runners in history.

As a 17-year-old junior, Ryun became the first high school athlete to break the 4-minute barrier when he ran it in 3 minutes and 59 seconds. That year, he went on to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in 1964. He was named the Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year in 1966, the year he smashed the world record in the mile at 3:51.3. He graced the cover of the magazine seven times — all before the age of 25.

Ryun went on to serve as a member of the House representing a Kansas congressional district from 1996 to 2006. Ryun said that one of the greatest honors of his life was to represent the country and “wear the stars and stripes on my chest while racing in the ’60s and ‘70s.”

OLYMPICS-OBIT-JIPCHO

Ben Jipcho, the ‘rabbit’ who helped Keino beat Ryun, dies

UNDATED (AP) — Kenyan runner Ben Jipcho has died at the age off 77.

Jipcho was famous for sacrificing his own hopes of winning an Olympic medal to help teammate Kip Keino beat American rival Jim Ryun to the gold in the 1,500 meters at the 1968 Mexico City Games.

Jipcho played the role of the “rabbit’ by setting a relentless pace for the first half of the race in the high altitude. The tactic worked perfectly. Keino went on to win gold and became a pioneer for Kenyan track and field. Jipcho won a silver medal in the 3,000-meter steeplechase four years later at the 1972 Munich Olympics.