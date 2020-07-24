Sports

MLB-NEWS

Season begins for 26 more teams

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Baseball’s season begins for 26 more teams Friday. And more of them will be a part of baseball’s postseason after MLB and the players’ union agreed Thursday to an expanded playoff structure that includes 16 teams instead of the usual 10.

The abbreviated season got started Thursday night in Washington, where the Yankees beat the defending World Series champs 4-1 in a game cut short by rain.

The Dodgers began their campaign by scoring seven times over their final two at-bats to thump the San Francisco Giants 8-1 in Los Angeles. Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was put on the injured list just hours before he was scheduled to make his ninth opening start of his career. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner was replaced by 22-year-old Dustin May.

The Texas Rangers will officially open Globe Life Field, their new $1.2 billion stadium with a retractable roof. And they’ll do it with the same starting pitcher from the finale in the old stadium across the street. Lance Lynn faces the Colorado Rockies in his first opening day, getting the nod ahead of returning All-Star lefty Mike Minor and Corey Kluber, the two-time AL Cy Young winner acquired in a December trade from Cleveland. Lynn, who had 246 strikeouts last season, sent the Rangers out of the old stadium with a 6-1 win over the New York Yankees. A few spectators will be allowed, including the parents and fiancee of Rockies rookie outfielder Sam Hilliard, who grew up 10-15 minutes from the Rangers ballparks.

The Houston Astros begin their season at home against the Seattle Mariners. The franchise spent the offseason dealing with the sign-stealing scandal that cost manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow their jobs. Dusty Baker was hired to replace Hinch. Baker is hoping to leave the scandal behind, calling it old news. It remains to be seen if the rest of baseball agrees. In Houston’s final summer camp tuneup, three of its stars — José Altuve, Alex Bregman and George Springer — were hit by pitches in a game at Kansas City.

Longtime San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner is scheduled to make his first start with Arizona when the Diamondbacks visit the San Diego Padres. The big left-hander signed an $85 million, five-year deal with the D-backs during the offseason after spending 11 years in San Francisco. He helped the Giants win three World Series titles and he was the 2014 World Series MVP.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

F1 cancels 4 more races for 2020, adds 3 to calendar

UNDATED (AP) — Formula One races in Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the United States have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and three others have been added.

F1 says the Eifel Grand Prix will host a race at the iconic Nürburgring in Germany on Oct. 11. That will be followed by the Portuguese GP in Portimão two weeks later and the Emilia-Romagna GP in Italy on Nov. 1.

The U.S. GP was initially scheduled for late October. Brazil and Mexico were then to host races in November. Canada was already postponed from its mid-June date.

The three new races take this season’s total to 13. All of them are in Europe.

In other developments related to the coronavirus pandemic:

— The Chinese basketball league is set to allow limited numbers of spectators into games this Sunday before being fully open to fans starting July 31 for playoff games in Qingdao. The Chinese Basketball Association says medical professionals, teachers and police and public security officers will be eligible in the first intake of fans since the league resumed last month following a lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic. Fans will have to buy tickets through an online registration system on a “one ticket, one certificate” basis within 48 hours of testing negative for COVID-19. Physical distancing measures will be in place inside the stadium and spectators will have to show identification, wear face masks and undergo body temperature testing before entry.

— South Korea says it will allow baseball fans to return to the stands beginning Sunday as health authorities outlined a phased process to bring back spectators in professional sports amid the COVID-19 epidemic. Senior Health Ministry official Yoon Tae-ho also says fans will be allowed at professional soccer games starting on Aug. 1. But professional golf tournaments will continue without galleries at least until late August. Both baseball and soccer teams will be initially allowed to sell only 10% of the seats for each game as officials plan to control the level of attendance based on the progress of anti-virus efforts.

— Italy’s sports minister says fans will be allowed back into stadiums in September if the virus is kept under control. The Serie A soccer season is being completed without fans and is scheduled end on Aug. 2. Next season should start in mid-September.

— A leading British government adviser says the pandemic will make it “very difficult” for Premier League matches to be staged with full crowds for at least another year and capacities face being capped at 25% when stadiums eventually re-open. James Calder chairs a government committee on the return of elite sports in England. The Premier League season ends on Sunday and Calder urged players to avoid going on holiday to COVID-19 hotspots, singling out the United States. But he is hopeful the twice weekly testing on players next season can be reduced. The next Premier League season will begin on Sept. 12 and finish on May 23.

OLYMPICS-OBIT-JIPCHO

Ben Jipcho, the ‘rabbit’ who helped Keino beat Ryun, dies

UNDATED (AP) — Kenyan runner Ben Jipcho has died at the age off 77.

Jipcho was famous for sacrificing his own hopes of winning an Olympic medal to help teammate Kip Keino beat American rival Jim Ryun to the gold in the 1,500 meters at the 1968 Mexico City Games.

Jipcho played the role of the “rabbit’ by setting a relentless pace for the first half of the race in the high altitude. The tactic worked perfectly. Keino went on to win gold and became a pioneer for Kenyan track and field. Jipcho won a silver medal in the 3,000-meter steeplechase four years later at the 1972 Munich Olympics.