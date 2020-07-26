Sports

MLB-NEWS

Rangers’ Kluber lasts 1 inning in 1st start in 15 months

UNDATED (AP) — Texas right-hander Corey Kluber (KLOO’-bur) left his first start in almost 15 months after just one inning Sunday due to shoulder tightness.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner was making his first appearance for a team other than Cleveland after an offseason trade. He threw 18 pitches while facing three batters. Colorado’s Trevor Story walked and was thrown out trying to steal.

The Rangers said the 34-year-old Kluber reported feeling the tightness in the first few pitches and it got worse as the inning progressed. He was examined by a team doctor and will be further evaluated Monday.

Kluber was knocked out of his final start for the Indians on May 1, 2019, breaking his right forearm when he was hit by a comeback liner. He was close to returning when he sustained an oblique injury during a rehab start last August.

In other MLB news:

— Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez says he is awaiting results of additional testing after doctors recently discovered an issue with his heart they believe is a result of his recent bout with COVID-19. The 27-year-old left-hander tested positive for the coronavirus before the start of summer camp, but was cleared and returned to workouts on July 18. He hasn’t had another positive coronavirus test, but said an MRI revealed a condition called myocarditis, that the team’s medical staff felt was serious enough to shut him down for at least a week. He’s been restricted from baseball activities since July 23. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle that is usually due to a viral infection. The inflammation can lead to arrhythmias, cardiomyopathy or heart failure.

— Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas (moos-TAH’-kahs) went on the injured list Sunday after he woke up feeling sick, and center fielder Nick Senzel was a late scratch from Cincinnati’s lineup for the final game of a series against the Detroit Tigers. The moves came a day after Reds infielder Matt Davidson went on the injured list because he tested positive for COVID-19. Davidson was the Reds DH in their season opener on Friday night, when Moustakas drove in four runs for a 7-1 win. Manager David Bell said Moustakas didn’t feel well when he woke up Sunday morning and was told to stay home as a precaution. There was no immediate explanation for why Senzel was scratched about an hour before the scheduled start of the game.

— Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee) is set to make his first appearance on the mound since Sept. 2, 2018, after not pitching all last season following elbow surgery. Ohtani is under no restrictions when he faces the Athletics in Oakland. Ohtani was the Angels’ designated hitter in the season opener Friday night and didn’t play Saturday. Mike Fiers (FY’-urz) will start for the A’s in his first appearance since revealing to The Athletic in November that his former team, the Houston Astros, had stolen signs using a camera in center field during their run to the 2017 World Series championship.

— Rick Porcello makes his Mets debut against Atlanta at Citi Field. He won the 2016 AL Cy Young Award with Boston and went 14-12 last season. Porcello signed a $10 million, one-year deal with New York in December. Left-hander Sean Newcomb goes for the Braves in the nationally televised night game.

NBA-NEWS

Clippers’ Williams will serve 10-day quarantine, miss games

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA said Sunday that Lou Williams of the Los Angeles Clippers is being quarantined for 10 days because of his trip out of the league’s bubble last week to attend a family member’s funeral.

He will miss at least two of the Clippers’ seeding games, including their July 30 opener against the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s possible he could miss more than two since his likely release will be Aug. 4, the day of the Clippers’ third seeding game.

The issue was not that Williams left the bubble but that he also went to a club on that trip to Atlanta, and photographs of that visit appeared on social media. That prompted an investigation by NBA security, and ultimately the 10-day ruling.

Williams visited a club that he has often described as being his favorite restaurant. The establishment has chicken wings that are named for him on the menu.

In other NBA news:

— Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) is hurting, and that’s a cause for concern as the Philadelphia 76ers get set to restart their season this week. The All-Star starting center sat out Philadelphia’s scrimmage against Oklahoma City on Sunday with right calf tightness, something 76ers coach Brett Brown hopes is merely a minor blip. Embiid has an extensive injury history. He has never appeared in more than 64 games in a regular season and missed 21 of Philadelphia’s 65 games this season before the March 11 shutdown.

— Boston’s Kemba Walker and Phoenix’s Ricky Rubio were back in action Sunday, going head-to-head in a Celtics-Suns scrimmage. Both missed the first scrimmages with their teams inside the NBA bubble last week. Walker missed the first scrimmage with left knee soreness. Rubio was a late arrival at Disney and the Suns wanted to get him a couple of more practices before he saw any scrimmage action.

— Of the 22 teams at the NBA restart, nine took the day off Sunday — at least from formal practice. There were five scrimmages, with Philadelphia-Oklahoma City, Phoenix-Boston, Indiana-Dallas, Portland-Toronto and Houston-Memphis on the day’s schedule. Orlando, Sacramento and Brooklyn all were scheduled for practice. The other teams at Disney — the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Washington, Miami, Milwaukee, San Antonio, Utah, New Orleans and Denver — were down to take the day off. All teams will play their third and final scrimmage game either Monday or Tuesday.

NHL-NEWS

Arizona GM steps down

UNDATED (AP) — Arizona Coyotes general manager John Chayka has stepped down, one week before the Coyotes open the Stanley Cup qualifiers against Nashville.

The Coyotes announced former player and current assistant GM Steve Sullivan will serve as interim general manager.

Chayka made a name for himself as one of the NHL’s top general managers since being promoted in 2016 and recently signed a contract extension through 2024 late last year. His relationship with new owner Alex Meruelo began to deteriorate when he asked for permission to pursue another, non-NHL opportunity. The Arizona Republic reported Chayka was not invited to a recent dinner with Meruelo and new CEO Xavier Gutierrez to talk with Taylor Hall about a contract extension.

News of Chayka’s departure came the same day the Coyotes were scheduled to leave for Edmonton for the Stanley Cup qualifiers. Arizona opens against the Predators next Sunday in its first postseason appearance since reaching the 2012 Western Conference finals.

In other NHL news:

— Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman won’t travel with the team to the NHL’s Eastern Conference “secure zone” in Toronto because of a personal matter. General manager Julien BriseBois (BREEZ’-bwah) says Hedman will go from his home to the rink and back and avoid the general public in Florida this week before joining his teammates. Hedman will undergo coronavirus testing daily, which is the protocol players, coaches and staff must follow in Toronto and the Western Conference hub city of Edmonton, Alberta. He’s expected to be able to practice upon arrival and play in Tampa Bay’s first playoff game Aug. 3.

NHL-OBIT-MAPLE LEAFS-SHACK

Former Maple Leafs star Eddie Shack dies at 83

UNDATED (AP) — Eddie Shack, one of the NHL’s most colorful players on and off the ice, has died. He was 83.

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the news in a tweet Sunday.

Known for his bruising style, distinctive skating gait and larger-than-life personality, Shack won four Stanley Cups with Toronto in the 1960s, including the franchise’s most recent victory in 1967. Nicknamed “The Entertainer” — with his trademark cowboy hat and luxurious mustache — he scored the winning goal for the Leafs in the 1963 final.

The native of Sudbury, Ontario, played parts of 17 seasons from 1958 through 1975 with six different teams, including nine years with the Maple Leafs.

Shack had 239 goals, 465 points and 1,431 penalty minutes in 1,047 NHL games. The winger added six goals and seven assists and 151 penalty minutes in 74 playoff matchups.

In October 2016, Shack was listed at No. 68 on The One Hundred, a list of the 100 greatest Leafs that was released as part of the team’s centennial anniversary.

NWSL-RED STARS-DASH

Upstart Dash win the Challenge Cup 2-0 over the Red Stars

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Sophie Schmidt scored on an early penalty kick and Shea Groom added a stoppage-time goal to give the Houston Dash the Challenge Cup tournament championship with a 2-0 victory over the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday.

The month-long tournament was National Women’s Soccer League reboot after the regular season was shut down by the coronavirus outbreak.

Houston, in its seventh year in the league, had never previously made the playoffs. The Red Stars went to the NWSL championship game last season, but were routed 4-0 by the North Carolina Courage.

The NWSL was the first professional team sport to return in the United States. Eight of the league’s nine teams have been sequestered in Utah for the duration of the tournament, which started on June 27. The league’s ninth team, the Orlando Pride, withdrew shortly before the start because of positive COVID-19 tests.