Sports

MLB-RESULTS

Barking Brewers win at Wrigley

UNDATED (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs resumed their season-opening series on Saturday and demonstrated there’s no love lost between these local rivals.

The Brewers’ 8-3 win at Wrigley Field included a shouting between the two clubs that could be heard throughout the empty ballpark at the start of the fourth inning.

Cubs All-Star catcher Willson Contreras seemed to be barking the loudest from the warning track in front of the dugout, and several players from both sides popped out onto dirt near their benches. Umpires jumped in and calmed things down quickly before players could cross the foul lines.

The Brewers also made some noise with their bats as Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) slammed a two-run homer and Justin Smoak added a solo shot. Ben Gamel put Milwaukee ahead to stay with a two-run triple in the fourth.

Lorenzo Cain was 3-for-4 with an RBI single for the Brew Crew.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— The Nationals rolled to a 9-2 laugher over the Yankees behind Victor Robles, who contributed a two-run double and a two-run homer. Asdrubel (as-DROO’-bul) Cabrera and Michael A. Taylor also went deep for Washington in its first win since capturing the World Series last year. Robles and Cabrera each had three of the Nats’ 13 hits.

— Wilmer Flores homered and the Giants beat the Dodgers, 5-4 to give Gabe Kapler his first win as San Francisco manager. Donovan Solano laced a two-run double for the Giants, who were outscored 17-2 in the first two games before avoiding their first 0-3 start in eight years. Dodgers starter and loser Alex Wood had trouble finding the plate, throwing 29 of his 67 pitches for balls over three innings.

— The Astros beat the Mariners for the 15th straight time as Lance McCullers Jr. allowed two runs and five hits over six innings of a 7-2 victory. McCullers was pitching for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery that cost him all of last season. Yuli Gurriel (YOO’-lee gur-ee-EHL’) and George Springer homered for Houston, which beat Seattle on Friday after going 18-1 against them last year.

— Phil Gosselin homered twice and Didi Gregorius went deep for the second straight game as the Phillies dumped the Marlins, 7-1. J.T. Realmuto added a three-run drive that helped Joe Girardi get his first win as Philadelphia’s manager. Zack Wheeler limited Miami to five hits over seven innings of his Phillies debut.

— William Contreras delivered an RBI double that capped a three-run 10th in the Braves’ 5-3 comeback win over the Mets. The Mets led 2-1 in the ninth until Marcell Ozuna (oh-ZOO’-nuh) homered off Edwin Diaz with two out in the ninth. New York wasted a strong performance by Steven Matz, who fanned seven while holding Atlanta to a pair of hits over six innings.

— Brandon Lowe’s two-run triple snapped an eighth-inning tie in the Rays’ 4-1 triumph over the Blue Jays. Lowe also scored an insurance run on a back by Sam Gaviglio. Cavan Biggio went 2 for 3 with a walk, extending his on-base streak to a major league-best 31 consecutive games.

— Anthony Santander and Renato Núñez each drove in two runs to help the Orioles hold off the Red Sox, 7-2 and even their season-opening series. Hanser Alberto finished with three hits, while Austin Hays and José Iglesias each added two. Alex Cobb was steady in his first start after missing most of last season with a hip injury, limiting Boston to a run and four hits while fanning six in 5 1/3 innings.

— Leury (lay-OOR’-ay) García homered from both sides of the plate in helping Dallas Keuchel and the White Sox pound the Twins, 10-3. Edwin Encarnación belted a two-run drive as the White Sox bounced back nicely after losing 10-5 to the reigning AL Central champions on Friday night. Eloy Jiménez and James McCann also went deep for Chicago.

— Dylan Bundy was sharp in his Angels debut, allowing three hits and carrying a shutout into the seventh inning of a 4-1 verdict over the Athletics. Juston Upton opened the scoring with a solo blast in the fourth, one inning before Andrelton Simmons and David Fletcher provided RBI doubles. Losing pitcher Sean Manaea (mah-NY’-ah) looked sharp early, retiring the first 11 batters on just 32 pitches before faltering.

— Paul DeJong (deh-YUHNG’) hit a two-run single, Matt Carpenter added a two-run double and Tommy Edman delivered a two-run triple that capped the scoring in the Cardinals’ 9-1 dismantling of the Pirates.Paul Goldschmidt smacked a solo homer to back Adam Wainwright, who worked the first six innings of a combined three-hitter. Wainwright retired 14 of the final 15 batters he faced as the Cardinals beat the Pirates for the 12th time in their last 13 games.

— Tyler Myers launched a three-run homer and Manny Machado added a two-run shot that gave the Padres breathing room in a 5-1 decision over the Diamondbacks. Dinelson Lamet struck out eight while allowing a run and five hits over five innings. Robbie Ray fanned seven over 3 2/3 innings but was reached for three runs and four hits in taking the loss.

— Daniel Bard won in his first major league game in more than seven years, pitching 1 1-3 scoreless innings in relief for the Rockies in a 3-2 win over the Rangers. Bard stranded two runners in the fifth and worked around two more base runners in the sixth before getting Willie Calhoun on an inning-ending flyout to cap an 11-pitch at-bat. Colorado went ahead to stay with two runs in the fourth off Mike Minor, helped by two fielder’s choice plays and two errors.

— The Royals pulled out a 3-2 win over the Indians on Maikel Franco’s sacrifice fly in the 10th inning. Alex Gordon opened the 10th as the runner on second and was bunted to third before scoring the tiebreaking run. Indians starter Mike Clevinger allowed just four hits over six innings and settled down after Jorge Soler (soh-LEHR’) and Salvador Perez in the top of the first.

— JaCoby Jones crushed a two-run homer in the ninth inning to power the Tigers past the Reds, 6-4. Austin Romine and Miguel Cabrera homered to put the Tigers ahead, 4-3 in the seventh, but Cincinnati tied it on Curt Casali’s solo blast in the bottom of the inning. Joey Votto (VAH’-toh) and Freddy Galvis (GAL’-vees) also went deep for the Reds.

MLB-NEWS

Nationals catcher Tres Barrera banned 80 games for drug test

UNDATED (AP) — Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera has been suspended for 80 games without pay by Major League Baseball after testing positive for an anabolic steroid.

MLB says Barrera tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance DHCMT, the chemical compound used in a drug that fueled Olympic athletes in the former East Germany decades ago.

Barrera said Saturday that he appealed his suspension but it was upheld by an arbitrator.

In other MLB news:

— Nationals pitcher and World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg has been scratched from what was supposed to be his first start of the season because of a nerve issue with his right hand. Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Strasburg was given an injection for the issue, likening it to “basically a cortisone shot.” He said Strasburg felt something was wrong with his hand during an exhibition game last week.

— Mets relief pitcher Brad Brach (brahk) says he missed preseason camp because he tested positive for the coronavirus. Brach confirmed he and his pregnant wife both had COVID-19 and experienced mild symptoms, including loss of taste. Jenae Brach gave birth to healthy twin boys, Carson and Brody, on July 17.

— Brewers shortstop Luis Urias has been cleared to return to baseball activity after testing positive for coronavirus before the start of Major League Baseball’s preseason summer camp. The Brewers are sending Urias to their secondary facility in Appleton, Wisconsin.

— Reds infielder Matt Davidson has tested positive for COVID-19. He went on the injured list one day after he started the opener as a designated hitter.

— The pandemic-delayed Major League Baseball opener was a hit on television. The Nationals-Yankees game on ESPN was the most-watched regular season game in baseball on any network in nine years. It averaged 4 million viewers according to Nielsen fast national ratings and peaked at 8:30 p.m. EDT with 4.48 million viewers.

NFL-NEWS

Mahomes ready but apprehensive for camp

UNDATED (AP) — Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ’) acknowledges there is “some risk” in returning to the team facility for training camp. But he says he’s comfortable with the protocols established by the NFL and its players’ union to ensure a safe environment. The Super Bowl MVP was at the facility Saturday along with rookies and select veterans, a day after the league and union agreed to a proposal opening camps in earnest next week. The players’ board of representatives voted to adopt changes to the collective bargaining agreement that provide for new training camp and roster rules, economics and protocols for operating amid the coronavirus pandemic, as well as an opt-out clause.

Also around the NFL:

— The Jets have traded disgruntled Jamal Adams to the Seahawks for fellow safety Bradley McDougald and a trio of high-round picks. Seattle sends a first-round pick in each of the next two drafts, along with a third-rounder in 2021. The Jets ship off a fourth-round selection in 2022. New York parts with a talented player whose relationship with the franchise quickly deteriorated because of a contract dispute.

— Head coach Mike Zimmer says the Vikings are expecting running back Dalvin Cook to report on time for training camp. Cook is in the final year of his rookie contract and took a break from the virtual offseason program last month, seeking a new deal. He had 1,135 rushing yards and 519 receiving yards in 14 games last year.

— Tight end Adam Shaheen was traded to the Miami Dolphins by the Chicago Bears for a conditional late-round draft pick. Shaheen was slowed by injuries in his three seasons with the Bears, starting 13 games and catching four touchdown passes.

NBA-NEWS

AP source: Knicks close to deal to make Tom Thibodeau coach

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Knicks are on the verge of hiring a new head coach.

A person with knowledge of the details says the team is finishing a deal to make Tom Thibodeau (THIH’-buh-doh) their coach. ESPN first reported that the Knicks and Thibodeau were completing a five-year contract.

Thibodeau was the 2011 NBA Coach of the Year in Chicago and is a former Knicks assistant under Jeff Van Gundy.

Mike Miller finished the season as interim coach after David Fizdale was fired 22 games into last season.

In other NBA news:

— Bucks reserve guard Pat Connaughton flew to Florida on Saturday after a positive coronavirus test had kept him from joining his teammates at Walt Disney World two weeks earlier. Connaughton and starting point guard Eric Bledsoe hadn’t been part of the Bucks’ original traveling party to Disney World because both had tested positive, though both players have said they were asymptomatic.

— Zion Williamson will be out of quarantine by the time New Orleans plays in the first official game of the NBA restart at Walt Disney World. Whether the Pelicans will play him that night or not remains anyone’s guess. The NBA said Saturday that Williamson will have to serve a four-day quarantine for leaving the league’s Disney bubble on July 16 to tend to an urgent family matter. He returned to Disney last night and immediately went into quarantine.

NHL-NEWS

Crawford to Hawks after battling COVID-19

UNDATED (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford has revealed that he missed the start of training camp following a positive test for COVID-19. He said he was in quarantine at his place in Chicago.

The 35-year-old Crawford skated with the team on Saturday and faced shots from teammates.

His return is a big development for Chicago as it prepares to face the Oilers in a best-of-five qualifying series that begins on Aug. 1.

In other NHL news:

— Hurricanes All-Star defenseman Dougie Hamilton missed a second straight practice Saturday, and his status remains unclear as the team prepares for the return to play in the coming week. The team said on its website Wednesday that Hamilton left that day’s practice early in “some visible discomfort” and he didn’t practice Thursday. Hamilton broke his left leg in January and was sidelined until the NHL suspended the season because of the pandemic.

PGA-3M OPEN

Werenski, Thompson remain co-leaders

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Richy Werenski birdied three of the last four holes to erase a four-stroke deficit and pull even with Michael Thompson through three rounds of the 3M Open in Blaine, Minn.

Werenski and Thompson each shot 3-under 68s to move to 15 under for the tournament. Charl Schwartzel shot a 66 in the third round at the TPC Twin Cities course, pulling even with Tony Finau for third place at 13 under.

GOLF-BRITISH MASTERS

Paratore wins British Masters for 2nd European Tour title

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Renato Paratore has won the British Masters for his second career victory on the European Tour. The Italian golfer closed with a 2-under 69 containing his first bogeys of the week.

Paratore was trying to become the first player to win a European Tour event without a bogey since Jesper Parnevik (YEHS’-pur PAR’-nek-vihk) in the 1995 Scandinavian Masters.

Paratore finished on 18 under overall, three strokes ahead of Rasmus Højgaard.

SOUTH KOREA-FANS RETURN

Baseball fans in South Korea back in stands amid COVID-19

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Masked fans are hopping, singing and shouting cheers in baseball stadiums in South Korea as authorities begin bringing back spectators to professional sports games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

South Korea’s baseball season began in early May without fans in the stands. Seats in baseball stadiums had since been filled with cheering banners, dolls or pictures of fans.

Today, the Korean Baseball Organization allowed a limited number of fans, or 10 % of the stadium capacity, to watch live games. They entered stadiums after their temperatures were checked. They were required to wear masks and sit at least a seat apart.