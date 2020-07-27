Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE-DIAMONDBACKS-PADRES

Tatis Jr., Grisham power Padres to 6-2 win vs. Diamondbacks

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. raced around the bases on a three-run triple that highlighted a five-run rally and Trent Grisham hit his first home run for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 Monday to take three of four games in their opening series.

The Padres, who feel they’re built for success in this pandemic-shortened 60-game season, outscored the Diamondbacks 21-9 in the four games. San Diego hasn’t been to the playoffs since winning consecutive NL West titles in 2005-06. It hasn’t had a winning season since 2010.

In other Monday night action:

—Teoscar Hernández hit two of Toronto’s four solo homers off Aníbal Sánchez to account for all the Blue Jays’ scoring in a 4-1 victory over the Washington Nationals. Rowdy Tellez and Danny Jansen also went deep for the Blue Jays. Toronto was without two key players. Closer Ken Giles went on the injured list Monday, and shortstop Bo Bichette was scratched from the lineup about 15 minutes before the first pitch with a tight left hamstring. Toronto improved to 2-2 and dropped the reigning World Series champions to 1-3. Washington got 11 hits but left 10 runners on base.

—Hunter Renfroe homered twice and Tampa Bay pitchers set a team nine-inning record with 19 strikeouts in the Rays’ 14-5 romp over the Atlanta Braves. Tyler Glasnow struck out nine and allowed one hit over four innings in first start after missing part of summer camp with the Rays after testing positive for the coronavirus.

MARLINS-VIRUS

At least 3 MLB games postponed amid Marlins’ virus outbreak

UNDATED (AP) — More than a dozen Miami Marlins players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that stranded the team in Philadelphia, disrupting Major League Baseball’s schedule on the fifth day of the pandemic-delayed season. Miami’s home opener against Baltimore was postponed as was Tuesday’s finale of the two-game series at Marlins Park. Also postponed was the Yankees’ series opener Monday at Philadelphia, where New York would have been in the same clubhouse the Marlins used last weekend.

Nine Marlins players on the 30-man roster, two taxi squad players and two staff members tested positive.

The Yankees are staying in Philadelphia and have their own clubhouse staff with the team there. The Marlins postponed their flight home Sunday night after their series finale against the Phillies.

The Orioles are scheduled to host the Marlins in a two-game series starting Wednesday.

In other MLB news:

—The series opener between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians has been postponed by rain. The teams will make up the game as part of a traditional doubleheader on Tuesday, starting at 3:40 p.m. Before the game was postponed, the White Sox announced that manager Rick Renteria will be kept away from the team pending the results of medical tests.

— Two-time AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber (KLOO’-bur) could be done for the season. He is headed to the injured list after just one inning in his debut as a Texas Rangers starter. Kluber has a tear in a small muscle in his right shoulder and is not expected to make another start this season — if he pitches at all.

— Utility player Josh Harrison has signed a one-year contract with the Washington Nationals less than a week after he was released by the Philadelphia Phillies. The Nationals added the 33-year-old Harrison to their 30-man active roster Monday. To make room, catcher Raudy Read was optioned to Washington’s alternate training site in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

—The Colorado Rockies say left-handed pitcher Tim Collins has opted out of the 2020 season. Collins is the second player in the organization who has withdrawn. In late June, Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond announced he wouldn’t play this season, in part because of the coronavirus pandemic.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NHL

NHL reports zero positives

UNDATED (AP) — The National Hockey League reported zero players tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

The league says it administered a total of 4,256 tests to more than 800 players from July 18-25. Two players tested positive during the first week of training camps July 13-17.

Players and staff from the 24 teams participating in the expanded Stanley Cup playoffs traveled to the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday. They’re now in a quarantined bubble and will be tested daily after every other day testing during camp.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL-GOODELL LETTER

Goodell sends letter to NFL fans explaining plans for season

NEW YORK (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a letter to fans outlining the league’s plans to play during the coronavirus pandemic.

As veterans begin reporting to training camps this week, Goodell noted Monday how COVID-19 has “turned the world upside down.”

He wrote that “COVID-19 will continue to present a major challenge to nearly every area of American life. Football is no exception,”

The league and the players’ union reached agreement on a plan last Friday, after all preseason games were canceled. Team facilities were shut down by Goodell in late March and only began reopening on a cautious basis this summer. Goodell stressed the need for adaptability on all levels, citing how a virtual draft was held in April. All 32 teams held remote offseason training sessions, too.

The NFL has opted not to create a bubble environment, something the NHL, NBA, WNBA and MLS have done. With Major League Baseball experiencing difficulties on its first weekend of play with a plan similar to the NFL’s, there is added anxiety about what Goodell’s league has planned.

In other NFL news:

— Minnesota Vikings vice president of sports medicine Eric Sugarman has tested positive for COVID-19. Sugarman is in charge of the organization’s virus prevention plan as the infection control officer. The team announced that Sugarman and his family tested positive over the weekend. The Vikings said they’ve tested all individuals who’d recently been in close contact with Sugarman.

—New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says the club has signed its four 2020 draft picks to four-year contracts. The signings were announced as rookies reported for training camp on Monday. New Orleans’ most recent draft class is headlined by first-round pick Cesar Ruiz. The Saints also drafted Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun and Dayton tight end Adam Trautman in the third round. They took Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens in the seventh round.

— Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, say they’re donating $5 million toward a partnership with a Louisiana health care provider to build “numerous” health centers in economically struggling communities around the state. Brees said in his announcement on social media that the first center will be built later this year in eastern New Orleans in partnership with Ochsner Health.

— The Buffalo Bills have released receiver Ray-Ray McCloud and offensive lineman Garrett McGhin a day before players were set to report for the start of training camp. The moves on Monday trim Buffalo’s roster to 86, with teams required to have a maximum 80 players by Aug. 16.

—Washington has put quarterback Alex Smith on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp. Smith’s right leg has recovered 20 months after he broke the fibula and tibia in it during a game. But the 36-year-old veteran hasn’t been fully cleared for practices and full football activity.

— The Tennessee Titans now have only their first-round draft pick left unsigned after agreeing to terms with cornerback Kristian Fulton. The Titans announced the deal with their second-round selection Monday night. The No. 61 pick overall, Fulton started two seasons at LSU and helped the Tigers win a national title last season. . That leaves only offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, the No. 29 pick overall, left unsigned out of Tennessee’s six-man draft class.

IRVING-WNBA SALARIES

Irving commits $1.5 million for WNBA players skipping season

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is committing $1.5 million to supplement the income of WNBA players who choose not to play this season. That can be because of coronavirus concerns or social justice reasons.

The funds will come from the KAI Empowerment Initiative that Irving launched today. It will also provide players with a financial literacy program created by UBS.

The WNBA season began Saturday and will be played entirely at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. To be eligible for Irving’s program, WNBA players must give insight into their decisions and not be receiving salaries from any other entity.

In other virus-related sports developments:

— The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference has decided to cancel fall sports competition due to continuing health and safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor says there are simply too many factors that prohibit the conference from safely delivering a competitive atmosphere. A decision on whether fall sports competition would be feasible in the spring will be determined by the conference presidents at a later date.

— The NASCAR weekend in late August at Dover International Speedway will take place without fans. Delaware state officials denied the track’s request to host a limited number of fans Aug. 21-23 in the interest of public health and safety. The track is to host a NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series on Saturday and Sunday of that weekend.

— The U.S. Tennis Association has canceled two lower-tier tennis tournaments in Orlando, Florida, saying that the coronavirus pandemic makes it too dangerous to hold the events without a bubble setup. The USTA says ATP Challenger 150 tourneys that were supposed to start on Aug. 22 and Aug. 29 at its national campus are being scrapped.

COLLEGE ADMISSIONS-BRIBERY

Ex-UCLA coach pleads guilty to accepting $200K in bribes

UNDATED (AP) — A former University of California, Los Angeles men’s soccer coach pleaded guilty Monday to accepting $200,000 in bribes to help two students get into the school as recruits.

Jorge Salcedo, 47, admitted to participating in the college admissions bribery scheme involving TV celebrities, other wealthy parents and elite universities across the country. Salcedo was paid $100,000 to help California couple Bruce and Davina Isackson get their daughter into UCLA as a bogus soccer recruit, prosecutors said. The Isacksons have also pleaded guilty and have been cooperating with authorities in the hope of getting a lighter sentence.