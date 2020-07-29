Sports

MLB-NEWS

Kelly suspended, will continue to play pending appeal

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly has been suspended eight games by Major League Baseball for throwing a fastball near the head of Houston’s Alex Bregman and mockingly taunting Astros star Carlos Correa. Benches cleared after Kelly’s actions during Los Angeles’ 5-2 win at Minute Maid Park.

The game marked the first time the teams had met since it was revealed Houston stole signs en route to a 2017 World Series title over the Dodgers. LA manager Dave Roberts was suspended one game and Astros manager Dusty Baker was fined.

Kelly elected to appeal and can continue to play. Roberts serves his penalty Wednesday night when the Dodgers play at Houston.

In other MLB news:

— Phillies general manager Matt Klentak says one team employee who works in the visiting clubhouse has tested positive for the coronavirus. But he says all Phillies players and on-field staff tested negative for a second straight day. The Phillies’ four-game, home-and-home series against the New York Yankees was postponed this week following a coronavirus outbreak among the Miami Marlins, who played in Philadelphia last weekend. The Phillies are scheduled to host Toronto this weekend in a series that was supposed to be on the road but switched because the Blue Jays’ temporary ballpark in Buffalo isn’t ready.

— Nationals outfielder Juan Soto was still waiting on Wednesday to be cleared to play by the city government after getting the OK from Major League Baseball to return from the COVID-19 injured list. Manager Dave Martinez said the Nationals hope their 21-year-old slugger will be allowed to work out with the team starting Saturday and play in their first game after that, which is next Tuesday at home against the Mets.

— The Indians have placed starting catcher Roberto Pérez on the 10-day injured list with a sore throwing shoulder. Pérez hurt his right shoulder while making an off-balance throw in Friday’s season opener. A Gold Glove winner in 2019, Pérez has played since but the shoulder has continued to bother him.

— Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas (MY’-koh-las) will have season-ending surgery to repair a tendon in his strained right forearm. The 31-year-old missed spring training with the injury, but he ramped up his activity after the virus shutdown and pitched four innings for the Cardinals in an exhibition game last week.

— Nick Markakis (mahr-KAY’-kihs) is returning to the Braves, three weeks after announcing he was opting out of the season due to his concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The veteran outfielder said he changed his mind about sitting out after watching his teammates play the first five games. The 36-year-old Markakis says he has the full support of his family, including his three children, in his decision to return.

— The Astros have acquired right-hander Hector Velázquez from the Orioles for a player to be named. The deal comes after the AL champion Astros learned that reigning Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander will be out a while with a strained forearm. Velázquez went 1-4 with a 5.43 ERA with Boston last year before coming to the Orioles via a waiver claim in March.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Rockies win again

UNDATED (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have continued their strong start to the season.

The Rockies capped a 4-1 road trip as German (hehr-MAHN’) Márquez struck out eight over six impressive innings of their 5-1 victory at Oakland. Charlie Blackmon delivered an insurance run with an RBI double in the eighth, then reached on an error in the ninth that led to a pair of runs. Garrett Hampson hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the fourth to back Márquez.

Also around the majors:

— Joey Gallo slammed a tying, two-run homer in the eighth before the Rangers scored three more times in the inning to beat the Diamondbacks, 7-4. The Rangers loaded the bases with two out after the homer before Elvis Andrus hit a two-run single and Nick Solak added an RBI single. Todd Frazier hit his first homer and had two doubles for the Rangers, whose five-run inning accounted for only one run fewer than it had scored combined in their first four games in the new $1.2 billion stadium with a retractable roof.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SOUTH CAROLINA

Lawson staying at SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s top scorer and rebounder AJ Lawson has announced that he is withdrawing from the NBA and returning to school for his junior season.

The 6-foot-6 guard from Toronto started all 31 games last year, averaging team highs with 13.4 points and 3.7 rebounds. Lawson put his name in the draft pool in April without hiring an agent, giving him the option to return.

NBA-NEWS

Davis, Williamson ready for re-opening night

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson are ready for re-opening night.

Davis practiced Wednesday for the first time since getting poked in an eye during the Los Angeles Lakers’ scrimmage opener last week. He said the plan is for him to play when the Lakers face the Los Angeles Clippers in the first seeding game for both teams on Thursday.

The Pelicans said Williamson will be a game-time decision for New Orleans’ Thursday opener against Utah. Williamson missed nearly two weeks because he left for a family emergency and then had to quarantine for four days upon his return.

NFL-NEWS

Tua gets green light

UNDATED (AP) — The Dolphins say rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) passed his physical when he reported to training camp. He will practice without restrictions as he begins his bid to overtake veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting job. The all-clear will allow Tagovailoa to practice for the first time since a career-threatening hip injury ended his Alabama career in mid-November.

In other NFL news:

— Chiefs running back Damien Williams is opting out of playing the upcoming season. Williams’ strong postseason helped Kansas City to its first Super Bowl championship in 50 years.

— Veteran cornerback Maurice Canady and undrafted rookie receiver Stephen Guidry have opted out of playing for the Dallas Cowboys this season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Canady signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys after splitting the 2019 season between the New York Jets and Baltimore. The Ravens drafted Canady in the sixth round in 2016.

— A person familiar with the situation says Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower has decided to opt out of the 2020 season. Two other people told the AP that starting right tackle Marcus Cannon and fullback Danny Vitale have also chosen to sit out the season, citing health concerns.

— The Falcons have placed fullback Keith Smith and safety Jamal Carter on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

— The Eagles have placed three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson, linebacker Nathan Gerry, and tackle Jordan Mailata on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

— Giants left tackle Nate Solder has opted out of the 2020 NFL season because of the coronavirus pandemic. He cited his son’s ongoing fight with cancer, the recent birth of a baby boy and his own history with cancer for his decision.

— Browns Guard Drew Forbes and tackle Drake Dorbeck are the first two Browns players who have chosen to opt out for the 2020 NFL season because of the coronavirus.

— General manager John Lynch has agreed to a new five-year contract with the 49ers that will keep him locked up through the 2024 season. The new deal for Lynch comes about six weeks after coach Kyle Shanahan replaced his original six-year deal signed in 2017 with a new six-year contract that takes him through 2025. Lynch was named executive of the year last season by the Pro Football Writers Association of America for helping the Niners reach the Super Bowl last season.

PGA-US OPEN-NO FANS

US Open without qualifying now will be played without fans

UNDATED (AP) — The USGA says no fans will be allowed for the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in New York Sept. 17-20 because of health and safety concerns about COVID-19.

The U.S. Open already has been moved from its traditional Father’s Day finish. The pandemic caused the cancellation of more than 100 qualifiers .

Now it comes down to the Masters in November to see if any of golf’s majors will have fans. The PGA Championship next week will be spectator-free.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

Big West Conference postpones fall sports

UNDATED (AP) — The Big West Conference is postponing all fall sports through the end of the calendar year.

The conference’s board of directors said that men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball will be postponed as well as the fall schedules for men’s and women’s golf along with men’s and women’s tennis.

The conference will determine later if conducting fall sports in the spring would be feasible. The decision does not impact basketball, which is scheduled to begin on Nov. 10.

The Division I conference has 11 members, with all but one based in California.

In other news related to the COVID-19 pandemic:

— Austin’s public health authority said the city was “caught a little off guard” by the recent announcement by Texas that the school planned to allow 50% stadium capacity at Longhorns football games this fall. Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott spoke with county commissioners Tuesday, and said it’s hard to imagine allowing a crowd of any size watch a game. Texas is scheduled to host South Florida on Sept. 5 and the Big 12 has held out hope it can play a 12-game regular season. The state of Texas has seen record numbers of new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the month of July.

— Notre Dame will play in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season as part of a plan to play 10 league games and start the week of Sept. 7, alterations brought on by the pandemic. The ACC’s university presidents approved the plan for an 11-game schedule, including one nonconference game, and for pushing back the league championship game from Dec. 5 to either Dec. 12 or 19. Notre Dame will play in a football conference for the first time in the 133-year history of the program if the season is played.

— The NCAA is allowing all major college football teams to begin their seasons as early as Aug. 29. The association confirmed that the football oversight committee had requested a blanket waiver to permit any school to push up the start of its season to the so-called Week Zero.

NHL-BLACKHAWKS

Blackhawks ban Native American headdresses at home games

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks are banning headdresses at home games as part of their pledge to honor the Native American community.

The NHL team says it consulted with Native American partners to establish new policies and initiatives. The Blackhawks will further integrate Native American culture and storytelling into game presentation and community involvement.

WOMEN’S SOCCER-EQUAL PAY

US women’s soccer told to wait until 2021 for jury trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — If American women’s soccer players want a jury trial on their claim of discriminatory working conditions, they must wait until next year.

U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner told the players and the U.S. Soccer Federation on Wednesday that jurors were not available during the coronavirus pandemic. He informed the sides if they wanted to stick with their Sept. 15 trial date, they would have to agree by Aug. 6 to a bench trial in which he would decide the verdict.

If they want a jury trial, he would postpone the start until Jan. 26. Players sued in March 2019 under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and they sought more than $66 million in damages.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-OBIT-HENSON

Former Illinois, New Mexico St coach Lou Henson dies at 88

HAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Former New Mexico and Illinois men’s basketball coach Lou Henson died Sunday at age 88 and was buried on Wednesday.

Henson took New Mexico State and Illinois to the Final Four during a 21-year career that included nearly 800 victories and a feud with fellow Big Ten coach Bob Knight. Henson left the game as the winningest coach at both Illinois and New Mexico State, and still ranks fifth all-time among Big Ten coaches with 214 conference wins and 423 total.