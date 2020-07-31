Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BASEBALL

Virus rocks MLB: Cards-Brewers postponed after 2 St. Louis positive tests

NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus has forced another change in Major League Baseball’s schedule, bringing the league’s total to eight teams affected in the first nine days of the season.

Friday’s game between St. Louis and Milwaukee was postponed after two Cardinals players tested positive for the coronavirus.

The league announced the schedule change hours before the game was to be played. It said the postponement in Milwaukee is “consistent with protocols to allow enough time for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted.”

The Cardinals said in a statement that they learned Thursday night about positive tests from samples collected Wednesday. Players and staff have been instructed to isolate in their hotel rooms in Milwaukee, and the club did not leave the hotel Friday for Miller Park.

The Brewers and Cardinals plan to resume their schedule Saturday night at Miller Park, pending results from the testing and contact tracing, and make up Friday’s game as part of a doubleheader Sunday.

Two other games scheduled for Friday involving the Marlins, Nationals, Blue Jays and Phillies had already been postponed because of an outbreak among Miami players and two positive tests on Philadelphia’s coaching staff. Miami learned Friday that another player tested positive, bringing its total to 18 players and two staff members, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The Cardinals played in Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday before a scheduled day off Thursday. The Twins hosted Cleveland on Thursday night, and the Indians used the same visiting clubhouse as St. Louis.

It’s uncertain if the Indians and Twins will move forward with their scheduled game Friday night. Cleveland planned to hold a team meeting early in the afternoon to discuss the situation.

MLB-NEWS

Chapman rejoins Yankees after virus bout; Kahnle on IL

UNDATED (AP) — All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman has been cleared to return to Yankee Stadium following a bout with the coronavirus. He was expected to play catch before New York hosted the Boston Red Sox.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed Chapman’s return and said he wasn’t sure when the hard-throwing left-hander would be ready for game action.

Chapman had been isolating in his Manhattan apartment since registering a positive test July 11. His symptoms were mild, and the 32-year-old constructed a weight room in his living room to stay in shape. Right-hander Tommy Kahnle was added to the injured list with forearm tightness. He had an MRI taken Friday and was scheduled to visit the team physician.

Right-hander Tommy Kahnle was added to the injured list with forearm tightness. He had an MRI taken Friday.

In other MLB news:

— The Chicago Cubs have signed former Cleveland Indians closer Cody Allen to a minor league deal. Allen was assigned to the team’s training site in South Bend, Indiana. The Cubs’ bullpen struggled in the first week of the season. Closer Craig Kimbrel walked four batters and allowed two runs in his season debut Monday night. Right-hander Dillon Maples was optioned after he struggled in his first two appearances.

— The Chicago White Sox promoted second baseman Nick Madrigal on Friday, adding one of their top prospects to the roster. The 23-year-old had been training at the team’s auxiliary site in Schaumburg, Illinois. Veteran reliever Kelvin Herrera was designated for assignment to make room on the roster before the opener of a three-game series at Kansas City. Madrigal was selected by Chicago with the fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft after a standout collegiate career at Oregon State. He will wear uniform No. 1.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

AP Source: Pac-12 sets Sept. 26 start for football schedule

UNDATED (AP) — The Pac-12 on Friday set Sept. 26 as the start of its 10-game, conference-only football schedule, joining the Southeastern Conference in pushing back its season by nearly a month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pac-12 announced three weeks ago it would eliminate nonconference games to give its 12 member schools a better chance to manage complications and disruptions caused by the health crisis. The plan approved by university presidents adds an additional cross-divisional game to each team’s slate and moves the conference championship game back two weeks from Dec. 4 to Dec. 18 or 19.

The game, originally set to be played for the first time at the new NFL stadium in Las Vegas, will now be hosted by the highest-seeded team. The two-year deal with Las Vegas will instead begin in 2021, Commissioner Larry Scott said.

The conference also plans to start the season with a couple of rivalry games usually saved for the end of the season: UCLA will face USC and Arizona meets Arizona State on Sept. 26 — if they can play.

The Pac-12′s schedule announcement is the third for a Power Five football conference in as many days, following the Atlantic Coast Conference and the SEC. The ACC said it would play 10 conference games and give schools the opportunity to play one nonconference game. The SEC, like the Pac-12 and Big Ten, is playing only within the conference.

Still to come is a reworked schedule from the Big Ten, which was the first major-college football conference to announce its teams would only play within the league, and a scheduling decision from the Big 12.

The scheduled start of the college football season was Labor Day weekend.

NFL-NEWS

Antonio Brown suspended 8 games by NFL

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL has suspended wide receiver Antonio Brown for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season.

Brown, who does not have a contract with any team, was suspended Friday under the league’s personal conduct policy.

Brown played one game last season for the Patriots before being released. He can be signed by any team and would be eligible to participate in all of his club’s preseason activities. The suspension would take effect when teams make their final cuts on Sept. 5.

Brown pleaded no contest on June 12 to charges related to a fight with a moving truck driver outside his South Florida home earlier this year. As part of the deal with Broward County prosecutors, Brown pleaded no contest to burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief. He must serve two years of probation, undergo a psychological evaluation and follow-up treatment, attend an anger management course, perform 100 hours of community service and follow a stay-away order from the truck driver and the moving company owner. Because the judge in the case withheld adjudication, Brown won’t receive a criminal conviction on his record if he successfully completes his probation.

Brown has caught 841 passes for 11,236 yards and 75 touchdowns in parts of 10 NFL seasons.

In other NFL news:

— Jayron Kearse of the Detroit Lions has been suspended by the NFL for the first three games of the 2020 regular season for violating league policy on substance abuse. Kearse is eligible to participate in all preseason practices. He will be allowed to return to the Lions’ active roster on Monday, Sept. 28, following the team’s Week 3 game at Arizona. Formerly with division rival Minnesota, Kearse signed a one-year, $2 million deal with Detroit as a free agent. He spent four seasons with the Vikings after being selected in the seventh round of the 2016 draft and was mostly a backup who played regularly on special teams.

— Buffalo Bills starting right guard Jon Feliciano is out indefinitely after having surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle. The team did not reveal when or how Feliciano was hurt in making the announcement on its website Friday. Feliciano is a fifth-year NFL player entering his second season in Buffalo. He started 16 games last year and was part of an offensive line that returned all five starters entering training camp.

— Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will be the new announce team for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the network has not announced its decision. ESPN biographer Jim Miller was the first to report on the new booth. The trio has familiarity working together. They called the late game in last season’s Week 1 doubleheader between Denver and Oakland.

NHL-HURRICANES-HAMILTON

Hurricanes’ Dougie Hamilton out for Rangers series opener

TORONTO (AP) — All-Star defenseman Dougie Hamilton won’t play for the Carolina Hurricanes in Saturday’s opener against the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference’s expanded playoff qualifying round.

Hamilton has missed multiple practices, though the league has prohibited teams from disclosing whether a player is injured or ill amid the coronavirus pandemic. A team reporter tweeted a photo of Hamilton taking the ice to skate after Friday’s practice.

Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour says Hamilton is “getting better for sure,” and the team hopes he will play in the best-of-5 series.

Hamilton broke his left leg in January and was sidelined until the NHL suspended the season because of the pandemic, but he had returned for the beginning of training camp. He had 14 goals and 26 assists in 47 regular-season games.

PGA-FEDEX INVITATIONAL

Brendon Todd takes 2-stroke lead with 65 at WGC in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Brendon Todd shot a 5-under 65 and grabbed a two-stroke lead through 36 holes of the FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Todd trailed defending champion Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) after the first round by two strokes. He quickly erased that deficit today and took the lead to himself with a bogey-free, five-birdie round for a 129 total at the World Golf Championships event at TPC Southwind. Rickie Fowler closed with birdies on his final two holes for a 67 and 131 total just behind Todd. Koepka was tied for third four strokes back.

Jon Rahm shot a 74 and now is 4 over in his first event as No. 1 in the world. Justin Thomas, who could go back to No. 1 in the world with a win, was seven strokes back after a 70. Rory McIlroy’s bid to be No. 1 again may have to wait until the PGA championship next week. He shot a 66, but is 10 strokes back.

This round started early Friday morning to avoid expected thunderstorms in the afternoon.

TENNIS-US OPEN-STILL ON TRACK

US Tennis Association says it’s still preparing for US Open

UNDATED (AP) — As coronavirus cases spike in other parts of the country a month before the U.S. Open is supposed to start in New York, the U.S. Tennis Association said Friday it “continues its plans” to hold its marquee event and another tournament beforehand.

The U.S. Open — usually the year’s last Grand Slam tournament, but the second of 2020 because of the pandemic — is scheduled to run Aug. 31 to Sept. 13.

The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center also will host the Western & Southern Open on Aug. 20-28; that tuneup was moved from Cincinnati as part of a doubleheader organized by the USTA.

Players will be allowed on-site on Aug. 16.