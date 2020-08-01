The Latest: Positive test at Palermo Ladies Open

Sports

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

A tennis player entered for the Palermo Ladies Open has tested positive for the coronavirus and withdrawn from the tournament, organizers announced Saturday.

They did not name the player.

While noting that the player is asymptomatic, the WTA Tour said in a statement that she will remain in isolation “until cleared by a physician per the established protocols.”

The women’s tour added that “all those who may have been in close contact with the individual are undergoing testing per WTA protocols.”

It said the tournament “will continue as planned.”

Local organizers said the player was admitted to a national health facility designated for asymptomatic patients with COVID-19.

