Sports

NHL-PLAYOFFS

Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Rangers in NHL’s return

UNDATED (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have won the NHL’s opening playoff game. Sebastian Aho scored a goal and set up another in the 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday in Toronto.

Jaccob Slavin scored 61 seconds in on Carolina’s first shot on goal in helping the Hurricanes gain the edge in the best-of-five preliminary round series. Martin Necas sealed the win in a game the Hurricanes never trailed by one-timing a shot in off the skate of Rangers defenseman Marc Staal with 9:09 remaining.

The Metropolitan Division rivals kicked off the expanded 24-team playoff format, which will feature as many as six games a day being played in the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta.

Petr Mrazek (muh-RAZ’-ik) stopped 24 shots, and the sixth-seeded Hurricanes defeated the 11th-seeded Rangers for just the seventh time in 38 meetings going back to the 2010-11 season. The Hurricanes had also lost five straight to New York, including being swept in their four-game regular-season series.

The NHL’s first-ever August game was played without fans as the league attempts to complete a coronavirus pandemic-altered season and in a bid to award the Stanley Cup in late September or early October.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Heat top Nuggets 125-105

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each scored 22 points to help the Miami Heat beat the Denver Nuggets 125-105 on Saturday in the first restart game for both teams.

Kelly Olynyk (oh-LIH’-nihk) scored all 20 of his points in the fourth quarter for the Heat, who shot 56% from the field.

Nikola Jokic (NEE’-koh-lah YOH’-kich) and Jerami Grant each scored 19 points for Denver. The Nuggets played without injured guards Jamal Murray, Will Barton and Gary Harris. Murray ranks second on the team with 18.8 points per game.

Heat center Meyers Leonard stood during the national anthem, saying it was out of respect forr the U.S. military, while all the coaches and players around him kneeled. His brother, Bailey Leonard, served two tours in Afghanistan with the Marines. Leonard wore a Black Lives Matter T-shirt over a jersey that said “Equality.”

MLB-NEWS

AP source: Cardinals-Brewers postponed again after 4 more St. Louis positives

UNDATED (AP) — Saturday’s Cardinals-Brewers game in Milwaukee has been postponed after one more player and three staff members for the Cardinals have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a person familiar with the situation.

It’s baseball’s 17th postponement in 10 days.

Friday’s series opener was postponed after two Cardinals players tested positive. The team had hoped to resume play Saturday and make up Friday’s game as part of a doubleheader Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies said they had no new positive results from Friday’s round of COVID-19 testing. Players are being allowed access Citizens Bank Park for staggered workouts beginning in the afternoon.

The Miami Marlins also received no new positive results, according to a person familiar with the situation. But second baseman Isan Diaz has decided to opt out of the season, becoming the first Miami player to do so. Diaz consistently tested negative while the season was on hold. He played in two of the Marlins’ three games before their season was halted.

At least 21 members of the Marlins’ traveling party have been infected by an outbreak at the start of a season-opening trip. The team hasn’t played since Sunday in Philadelphia but hopes to resume games next week.

In other MLB news:

— Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain has become the latest player to opt out of the 2020 season. The two-time All-Star announced his decision on the same day Miami Marlins second baseman Isan Díaz said he had opted out. Cain was 6 for 18 with two RBIs in his first five games this season. He batted .260 with 11 homers, 48 RBIs and 18 steals last year, when he earned his first Gold Glove. He has a $5,925,926 prorated salary this season as a part of an $80 million, five-year contract through 2022.

— The Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds are set to play Major League Baseball’s first seven-inning doubleheader Sunday, after Saturday’s game in Detroit was rained out. The new seven-inning doubleheader rule was announced Friday by Major League Baseball and the players’ association in an effort to promote player health and safety.

— With the Nationals on a four-day break, new reliever Will Harris will get a chance to heal without missing too much action. Harris was put on the 10-day injured list Friday with a strained right groin. The move was retroactive to Wednesday, when he gave up two unearned runs in the eighth inning of Washington’s 5-1 loss to Toronto. If Harris is ready to go when he’s eligible to be activated next Saturday, he will have missed only three games. The World Series champs won’t play again until hosting the New York Mets on Tuesday. Their weekend series at Miami was postponed, and they have days off Monday and Thursday.

— The Marlins have acquired left-handed reliever Richard Bleier from the Baltimore Orioles for a player to be named. Miami has been seeking to shore up its roster after more than dozen players tested positive for COVID-19. The team has had its season suspended since Sunday. Bleier went 3-0 with a 5.37 ERA and four saves in 53 games last season. This year, he’s pitched three scoreless innings in two appearances.

NFL-NEWS

Brees says he’ll stand for anthem, but respects those who kneel

UNDATED (AP) — Saints quarterback Drew Brees says he will continue to stand for “The Star Spangled Banner” but that he respects and supports those who protest racism and social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.

In a conference call with media Saturday, Brees said he has reconciled with teammates he upset in June by voicing his opposition to kneeling during the anthem. He apologized soon afterward and said he came to realize that the anthem protests were “never about the flag.”

The 41-year-old Brees, who is the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing, completions and touchdowns, is entering his 20th NFL season and 15th with the New Orleans Saints.

In other NFL news:

— Two people familiar with the decision tell The Associated Press that New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley has chosen to opt out of the NFL season because of family health concerns. The 28-year-old Mosley was entering his second season with New York after signing as a free agent in 2019 following five years in Baltimore. He played in just two games last year for the Jets while dealing with a groin/core muscle injury. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday. ESPN first reported that Mosley was opting out.

— Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end/special teams standout Lerentee McCray has opted out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic. McCray is entering his seventh NFL season, the last three with Jacksonville. He also played with Denver and Buffalo. McCray is the second Jaguars player in as many days to opt out, following veteran defensive tackle Al Woods.

— Less than a week after left tackle Nate Solder opted out of the season, the New York Giants have extended the contract of third-year tackle Nick Gates. The Giants announced Saturday that Gates had signed a two-year extension worth at least $6 million. The Giants also confirmed they had signed placekicker Chandler Catanzaro. He reached an agreement with the team earlier this week after Aldrick Rosas was released in the wake of a hit-and-run accident in the offseason.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NEWS

Gonzaga’s Joel Ayayi to return for junior season

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi is withdrawing his name from the NBA draft and will return for his junior decision. The 6-foot-5 French guard averaged 10.6 points, 6,6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals as a sophomore last season. He was named the West Coast Conference tournament most outstanding player while helping the Zags qualify for their 22nd straight NCAA Tournament.

Gonzaga finished 31-2 and was in position to earn a No. 1 seed before the NCAA Tournament was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In other college basketball news:

— Arkansas sharpshooter Isaiah Joe will return for his junior season after withdrawing his name from the NBA draft. A 6-foot-5 guard from Fort Smith, Arkansas, Joe led the SEC in 3-pointers made with 94 and was fourth nationally with 3.62 per game in 2019-20. Joe averaged 16.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game last season. He tied the SEC freshman record with 113 3-pointers in 2018-19, also tying for fourth in NCAA history among freshmen.

— Illinois basketball star Ayo Dosunmu plans to return for his junior season rather than turn pro. The first-team, all-Big Ten guard declared for the draft in April. He averaged 16.6 points — fifth in the conference — and shot 48.4 percent. The Illini (ih-LY’-ny) went 21-10 overall and 13-7 in Big Ten play and were in line for their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013 when the season ended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

F1-BRITISH GP

Hamilton takes pole position for British GP

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Lewis Hamilton set a new track record at the British Grand Prix and clinched a record-extending 91st pole position on Saturday.

He clocked a time of 1 minute 24.303 seconds at the Silverstone, England, circuit where he was won a record six times. He was .313 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and about 1 second faster than Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Hamilton needs five more wins to equal Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record of 91 GP wins. The defending champion is also odds-on to equal the F1 great’s record of seven world titles.