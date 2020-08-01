Sports

NHL-PLAYOFFS

Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Rangers in NHL’s return

UNDATED (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have won the NHL’s opening playoff game. Sebastian Aho scored a goal and set up another in the 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday in Toronto.

Jaccob Slavin scored 61 seconds in on Carolina’s first shot on goal in helping the Hurricanes gain the edge in the best-of-five preliminary round series. Martin Necas sealed the win in a game the Hurricanes never trailed by one-timing a shot in off the skate of Rangers defenseman Marc Staal with 9:09 remaining.

The Metropolitan Division rivals kicked off the expanded 24-team playoff format, which will feature as many as six games a day being played in the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta.

Petr Mrazek (muh-RAZ’-ik) stopped 24 shots, and the sixth-seeded Hurricanes defeated the 11th-seeded Rangers for just the seventh time in 38 meetings going back to the 2010-11 season. The Hurricanes had also lost five straight to New York, including being swept in their four-game regular-season series.

The NHL’s first-ever August game was played without fans as the league attempts to complete a coronavirus pandemic-altered season and in a bid to award the Stanley Cup in late September or early October.

MLB-NEWS

AP source: Cardinals-Brewers postponed again after 4 more St. Louis positives

UNDATED (AP) — Saturday’s Cardinals-Brewers game in Milwaukee has been postponed after one more player and three staff members for the Cardinals have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a person familiar with the situation.

It’s baseball’s 17th postponement in 10 days.

Friday’s series opener was postponed after two Cardinals players tested positive. The team had hoped to resume play Saturday and make up Friday’s game as part of a doubleheader Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies said they had no new positive results from Friday’s round of COVID-19 testing. Players are being allowed access Citizens Bank Park for staggered workouts beginning in the afternoon.

The Miami Marlins also received no new positive results, according to a person familiar with the situation. But second baseman Isan Diaz has decided to opt out of the season, becoming the first Miami player to do so. Diaz consistently tested negative while the season was on hold. He played in two of the Marlins’ three games before their season was halted.

At least 21 members of the Marlins’ traveling party have been infected by an outbreak at the start of a season-opening trip. The team hasn’t played since Sunday in Philadelphia but hopes to resume games next week.

In other MLB news:

— Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain has become the latest player to opt out of the 2020 season. The two-time All-Star announced his decision on the same day Miami Marlins second baseman Isan Díaz said he had opted out. Cain was 6 for 18 with two RBIs in his first five games this season. He batted .260 with 11 homers, 48 RBIs and 18 steals last year, when he earned his first Gold Glove. He has a $5,925,926 prorated salary this season as a part of an $80 million, five-year contract through 2022.

— The Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds are set to play Major League Baseball’s first seven-inning doubleheader Sunday, after Saturday’s game in Detroit was rained out. The new seven-inning doubleheader rule was announced Friday by Major League Baseball and the players’ association in an effort to promote player health and safety.

— With the Nationals on a four-day break, new reliever Will Harris will get a chance to heal without missing too much action. Harris was put on the 10-day injured list Friday with a strained right groin. The move was retroactive to Wednesday, when he gave up two unearned runs in the eighth inning of Washington’s 5-1 loss to Toronto. If Harris is ready to go when he’s eligible to be activated next Saturday, he will have missed only three games. The World Series champs won’t play again until hosting the New York Mets on Tuesday. Their weekend series at Miami was postponed, and they have days off Monday and Thursday.

— The Marlins have acquired left-handed reliever Richard Bleier from the Baltimore Orioles for a player to be named. Miami has been seeking to shore up its roster after more than dozen players tested positive for COVID-19. The team has had its season suspended since Sunday. Bleier went 3-0 with a 5.37 ERA and four saves in 53 games last season. This year, he’s pitched three scoreless innings in two appearances.

NFL-NEWS

Brees says he’ll stand for anthem, but respects those who kneel

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints quarterback Drew Brees says he will continue to stand for “The Star Spangled Banner” but that he respects and supports those who protest racism and social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.

In a conference call with media Saturday, Brees said he has reconciled with teammates he upset in June by voicing his opposition to kneeling during the anthem. He apologized soon afterward and said he came to realize that the anthem protests were “never about the flag.”

The 41-year-old Brees, who is the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing, completions and touchdowns, is entering his 20th NFL season and 15th with the New Orleans Saints.

In other NFL news:

— Two people familiar with the decision tell The Associated Press that New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley has chosen to opt out of the NFL season because of family health concerns. The 28-year-old Mosley was entering his second season with New York after signing as a free agent in 2019 following five years in Baltimore. He played in just two games last year for the Jets while dealing with a groin/core muscle injury. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday. ESPN first reported that Mosley was opting out.

— Less than a week after left tackle Nate Solder opted out of the season, the New York Giants have extended the contract of third-year tackle Nick Gates. The Giants announced Saturday that Gates had signed a two-year extension worth at least $6 million. The Giants also confirmed they had signed placekicker Chandler Catanzaro. He reached an agreement with the team earlier this week after Aldrick Rosas was released in the wake of a hit-and-run accident in the offseason.

F1-BRITISH GP

Hamilton takes pole position for British GP

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Lewis Hamilton set a new track record at the British Grand Prix and clinched a record-extending 91st pole position on Saturday.

He clocked a time of 1 minute 24.303 seconds at the Silverstone, England, circuit where he was won a record six times. He was .313 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and about 1 second faster than Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Hamilton needs five more wins to equal Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record of 91 GP wins. The defending champion is also odds-on to equal the F1 great’s record of seven world titles.