Sports

NHL-PLAYOFFS

Rookie Kubalik sets record as Hawks stun Oilers

UNDATED (AP) — The 12th-seeded Chicago Blackhawks have taken Game 1 of their Stanley Cup qualifying-round series on the strength of a record-setting performance by rookie left wing Dominik Kubalik (KOO’-bah-leek).

The Blackhawks held off the Oilers, 6-4 in Edmonton as Kubalik provided two goals and three assists to become the first player to register five points in his postseason debut. He scored two power-play goals in the second period to put the Hawks ahead, 6-2. His first goal chased Mike Smith from the net.

Captain Jonathan Toews (tayvz) added two goals and one assist for the Blackhawks, who made the postseason despite finishing last in the Central Division.

Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists for Edmonton.

The Montreal Canadiens also provided a stunner in beating the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Habs squandered a 2-0 lead in the second period before topping the Pens, 3-2 on Jeff Petry’s goal 13:57 into overtime. Nick Suzuki’s first career playoff goal put the Canadiens ahead by a pair, but the Penguins squared things on goals by Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust 2 1/2 minutes apart in the middle stanza.

Carey Price was outstanding in making 39 saves.

The game also featured two penalty shots, the first time that had happened in an NHL playoff game since 1923. Pittsburgh’s Conor Sheary missed on his attempt late in regulation and Montreal’s Jonathan Drouin (DROO’-an) lost control of the puck on his try in OT.

Elsewhere on the first day of the Stanley Cup qualifers:

— Sebastian Aho (AH’-hoh) and defenseman Jaccob Slavin (SLAY’-vihn) each had a goal and an assist as the Hurricanes downed the Rangers, 3-2. Slavin scored 61 seconds in on Carolina’s first shot on goal. Martin Necas (NAY’-chas) gave the Canes a 3-1 lead by taking a one-time that glanced off the skate of Rangers defenseman Marc Staal and got past Henrik Lundqvist with 9:09 remaining.

— Semyon Varlamov (SEHM’-yuhn vahr-LAH’-mahv) finished with 27 saves and Anthony Beauvillier (boh-VIH’-lee-ay) notched the game-winning goal in the second period of the Islanders’ 2-1 win over the Panthers. Jean-Gabriel Pageau (PA’-zhoh) put New York ahead to stay 12 minutes into the contest. Jonathan Huberdeau (HOO’-bur-doh) scored 23 seconds into the third period and Sergei Bobrovsky (boh-BRAHF’-skee) stopped 26 shots while looking sharp for Florida.

— Minnesota’s Matt Dumba became the first NHL player to kneel during the U.S. anthem when he did so before the Oilers-Blackhawks game in Edmonton. Dumba made a speech about racial injustice and Black Lives Matter before the anthems on behalf of the league and the Hockey Diversity Alliance.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Heat top Nuggets 125-105

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA restart continues near Orlando as teams jockey for playoff position.

The Heat won their first game since mid-March as Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo (ad-ah-BY’-oh) each scored 22 points to lead a 125-105 thrashing of the Nuggets. The game was tight until Miami went on a 22-5 run that put the Heat ahead, 87-72 late in the third quarter.

Kelly Olynyk (oh-LIH’-nihk) scored all 20 of his points in the fourth quarter for the Heat, who shot 56% from the field.

Nikola Jokic (NEE’-koh-lah YOH’-kich) and Jerami Grant each scored 19 points for Denver.

Heat center Meyers Leonard stood during the national anthem, saying it was out of respect for the U.S. military. All the coaches and players around him kneeled. Leonard wore a Black Lives Matter T-shirt over a jersey that said “Equality.”

Elsewhere in the NBA:

— Kyle Lowry had 33 points and 14 rebounds for the defending NBA champion Raptors in a 107-92 drubbing of the Lakers. OG Anunoby scored 23 points in Toronto’s 11th consecutive victory over the Lakers. LeBron James had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, but Anthony Davis had just 14 points after scoring 34 in Thursday’s win against the Clippers.

— Paul George made three straight 3-pointers in the opening minutes and scored 28 points for the Clippers in a 126-103 pounding of the Pelicans. Los Angeles broke a franchise record by making 25 of 47 3-pointers, with George making 8 of 11. Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard had 24 points to help the Clippers bounce back from a two-point loss to the Lakers on Thursday night in their first game of the restart.

— T.J. Warren poured in a career-high 53 points and Victor Oladipo (oh-lah-DEE’-poh) added 15 in the Pacers’ 127-121 victory over the 76ers. Warren was 20 of 29 from the field and 9 of 12 from 3-point range in his first game with at least 50 points. Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) had 41 points and 21 rebounds for the Sixers, who couldn’t hang on after turning a 10-point deficit late in the first half into a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter.

— The Thunder whipped the Jazz, 110-94 as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 points and Chris Paul added 18. Steven Adams had 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Danilo Gallinari added 15 points for the Thunder. Oklahoma City shot 53 percent from the field and limited Utah to 39 percent from the floor.

MLB-NEWS

Cardinals-Brewers postponed again

UNDATED (AP) — The coronavirus has postponed the entire weekend series between the Cardinals and Brewers in Milwaukee.

A person familiar with the situation says the decision comes after one more player and three staff members for the Cardinals tested positive for COVID-19.

MLB issued a statement saying the Cardinals will play four games against the Tigers in Detroit from Tuesday-Thursday, including a Wednesday doubleheader. The Cardinals and Tigers will serve as the home Club for two games each at Comerica Park.

The Brewers will play this week’s home-and-home series vs. the Chicago White Sox as scheduled.

Friday’s series opener was postponed after two Cardinals players tested positive. The team had hoped to resume play Saturday and make up Friday’s game as part of a doubleheader Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Phillies said they had no new positive results from Friday’s round of COVID-19 testing. Players are being allowed access to Citizens Bank Park for staggered workouts beginning in the afternoon.

The Marlins also received no new positive results, according to a person familiar with the situation.

At least 21 members of the Marlins’ traveling party have been infected by an outbreak at the start of a season-opening trip. The team hasn’t played since Sunday in Philadelphia but hopes to resume games next week.

MLB says the Phillies are slated to resume play on Monday against the Yankees in New York, one day before the Marlins take on the Orioles in Baltimore.

In other MLB news:

— Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says he’s confident his sport can get through the regular season and postseason without being stopped by the coronavirus. However, he cautions that there’s the chance that not every team might play all 60 games. Manfred says winning percentage could be used to determine playoff teams.

— Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez will miss the entire season because of heart inflammation caused by COVID-19. He has been on the injured list since mid-July and has not pitched this season.

— Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain has become the latest player to opt out of the 2020 season. The two-time All-Star announced his decision on the same day Marlins second baseman Isan Díaz said he had opted out. Cain was 6 for 18 with two RBIs in his first five games this season.

— Nationals reliever Will Harris has been put on the 10-day injured list with a strained right groin. The move was retroactive to Wednesday, when he gave up two unearned runs in the eighth inning of Washington’s 5-1 loss to Toronto.

— The Marlins have acquired left-handed reliever Richard Bleier from the Orioles for a player to be named. Bleier went 3-0 with a 5.37 ERA and four saves in 53 games last season.

— The White Sox have placed shortstop Tim Anderson on the injured list with a strained right groin and recalled catcher Yermin Mercedes from their taxi squad Anderson had two of the White Sox’s four hits on Friday before leaving in the seventh inning with a sore hip.

— Angels Mike Trout center fielder and his wife, Jessica, announced the birth of their first child Saturday, a boy named Beckham Aaron Trout. The three-time AL MVP left the Angels on Thursday and was placed on the paternity list, which allows players to stay away from their teams for three days. Angels manager Joe Maddon said he believes Trout will return to the Angels shortly, but the team won’t rush him.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Twins homer 3 times to beat Indians

UNDATED (AP) — The Minnesota Twins are back to flashing the power that allowed them to slam a major league-record 307 home runs last year.

Miguel Sanó hit a pair of round-trippers and Eddie Rosario provided the Twins’ third solo homer of the night in a 3-0 win over the Indians. Kenta Maeda (mah-EH’-dah) worked six innings in his Minnesota home debut. He retired 13 of the first 14 batters he faced and didn’t allow a hit until Bradley Zimmer beat out a weak ground ball to second base in the fifth inning.

Carlos Carrasco gave up the solo homers and three other hits over six innings for Cleveland.

Also on Saturday’s big league schedule:

— Gio Urshela’s (ur-SHEH’-luhz) grand slam put the Yankees ahead 5-0 in the second inning of a 5-2 win against the Red Sox. Aaron Judge put the Yanks ahead in the first by homering for the fourth straight game. Nick Nelson worked three hitless innings of relief to get his first major league victory.

— Michael Hermosillo lifted a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th to complete the Angels’ 5-4 victory over the Astros. Jason Castro’s RBI double tied the game in the bottom of the ninth after Josh Reddick and George Springer homered in the top half to erase the Angels’ 3-1 lead. Los Angeles hurler Griffin Canning had to settle for a no-decision after tossing one-run ball over six frames.

— Robbie Grossman doubled home Tony Kemp in the 10th inning to cap the Athletics’ comeback in a 3-2 triumph over the Mariners. Oakland tied it on Chad Pinder’s two-run homer in the seventh and ended a three-game skid. Seattle wasted a solid performance by Yusei Kikuchi, who scattered three hits over six shutout innings.

— Homers by Edwin Rios, Matt Beaty, AJ Pollock and Chris Taylor highlighted the Dodgers’ 11-2 dismantling of the Diamondbacks. Julio Urias (yoo-ree’-uhs) picked up the win, yielding two runs and five hits over six innings. Loser Luke Weaver was tagged for six runs in four innings.

— Matt Kemp belted his first Rockies homer and Trevor Story added his fourth of the season in a 6-1 verdict over the Padres. Chris Owings had three hits and an RBI to back Kyle Freeland, who limited San Diego to two hits over six shutout innings.

— Donovan Solano hit a tiebreaking, two-run single and finished with three RBIs in the Giants’ 7-3 win versus the Rangers. Mike Yastrzemski (ya-STREHM’-skee) walked four times, scored twice and drove in a run from the leadoff spot for San Francisco.

— Tyler Chatwood matched a career high with 11 strikeouts and the Cubs used the long ball to nip the Pirates, 4-3. Javier Báez, Kyle Schwarber and Ian Happ hit home runs as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games. The Cubs have homered in each of their first eight games for the first time since 1958.

— Marcell Ozuna (oh-ZOO’-nuh) and Ronald Acuna Jr. each homered as the Braves beat the Mets for the fourth straight time, 7-1. Ozuna and Acuna each had two hits and two RBIs for Atlanta, which has scored 18 runs in the first two games of the series. Touki Toussaint worked four shutout innings as the starter in a combined six-hitter.

— Eloy Jimenez hit a three-run homer and finished with a career-high four hits in the White Sox’s 11-5 assault on the Royals. Rookie Luis Robert had four hits while finishing a triple shy of the cycle, leading Chicago’s 21-hit barrage. Leury (lay-UR’-ee) Garcia also pounded out four hits, Yoan Moncada added three and Yasmani Grandal (yahs-MAH’-nee grahn-DAHL’) had a pair of hits while driving in two runs.

— The Orioles pulled out a 5-4 win over the slumping Rays on pinch-hitter Pat Valaika’s walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th. Newcomer Brian Holaday scored the deciding run after making a sensational diving catch in the top of the 11th to start an inning-ending double play. Tampa Bay erased a 4-1 deficit before dropping their fourth straight.

— The Reds and Tigers were rained out in Detroit, creating the first seven-inning doubleheader in big league history on Sunday. Major League Baseball announced earlier in the week that twinbill games would be reduced from the traditional nine innings.

NFL-NEWS

Brees says he’ll stand for anthem

UNDATED (AP) — Saints quarterback Drew Brees says he will continue to stand for “The Star Spangled Banner” but that he respects and supports those who protest racism and social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.

Brees said in a conference call that he has reconciled with teammates he upset in June by voicing his opposition to kneeling during the anthem. He apologized soon afterward and said he came to realize that the anthem protests were “never about the flag.”

In other NFL news:

— Joey Bosa (BOH’-sah) has become the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player after signing a five-year contract extension with the Chargers. The five-year extension is worth $135 million, which includes $78 million guaranteed at signing and $102 million overall. The deal eclipses the five-year, $125-million extension that Cleveland’s Myles Garrett signed two weeks ago.

— Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been put on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The 32-year-old Stafford is easily one of the most high-profile players to land there. Stafford is entering his 12th season with the Lions, the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2009.

— Browns tight end David Njoku has pulled back his trade demand. Apparently unhappy that the Browns signed free agent Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper and drafted Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant, Njoku had his agent ask the Browns to deal him to another team.

— Two people familiar with the decision tell The Associated Press that Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley has chosen to opt out of the NFL season because of family health concerns. He played in just two games last year for the Jets while dealing with a groin/core muscle injury.

— Jaguars defensive end/special teams standout Lerentee McCray has opted out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic. McCray is the second Jaguars player in as many days to opt out, following veteran defensive tackle Al Woods.

— Less than a week after left tackle Nate Solder opted out of the season, the Giants have worked out a two-year extension with third-year tackle Nick Gates. The Giants also confirmed they had signed placekicker Chandler Catanzaro, who comes in after Aldrick Rosas after Aldrick Rosas was released in the wake of a hit-and-run accident in the offseason.

GOLF-TOURNAMENTS

Todd leads FedEx St. Jude

UNDATED (AP) — Brendon Todd shot a 1-under 69 to take a one-shot lead through three rounds of the FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis.

Todd started the third round of the WCG event with a two-stroke lead. He had five birdies and four bogeys to put him at 13-under 198. He is looking for his fourth career victory and third since last fall.

Byeong Hun An of South Korea is second and Rickie Fowler is two strokes off the lead.

In other golf news:

— Troy Merritt made two late birdies to take a four-point lead into the final round of the Barracuda Championship, the PGA Tour’s lone modified Stableford scoring event. Merritt had eight birdies and two bogeys on Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course for a 14-point day. Maverick McNealy and Emiliano Grillo are tied for second.

— There’s a three-way tie for the lead through three rounds of the LPGA Drive One Championship. Danielle Kang bogeyed three straight holes on the back nine in a 1-over 73 that dropped her into a tie with Celine Boutier and Jodi Ewart Shadoff. They were at 5-under 139 in the LPGA Tour’s first event since the Women’s Australian Open on Feb. 16.

— Brett Quigley had an 8-under 64 to take a one-shot lead in the Ally Challenge. It’s the first PGA Tour Champions event in five months. Tommy Armour III, Carlos Franco and Jim Furyk share second.

— Branden Grace has tested positive for the coronavirus at the Barracuda Championship. That means the South African is out of the tournament where he was in contention going into the weekend.

TENNIS-KYRIOS-US OPEN

Kyrgios won’t play US Open

SYDNEY (AP) — Nick Kyrgios (KEER’-ee-ohs) has withdrawn from the U.S. Open because of concerns over the coronavirus and in honor of the “hundreds and thousands of Americans” who have died from COVID-19.

Kyrgios said in an Instagram post that he had no problem with the United States Tennis Association proceeding with its plans to hold the tournament from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13. But he cited health and safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic as he joined fellow Australian and world No. 1 Ash Barty in opting out of the Flushing Meadows Grand Slam.