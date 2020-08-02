Sports

MLB-NEWS

Reds-Tigers debut MLB’s 7-inning doubleheaders

UNDATED (AP) — Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto was placed on the injured list before the opener of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers. The team gave no reason for the move but specified that Votto, a six-time All-Star, is not on the 10-day injured list. The 36-year-old Votto is batting .259 with two home runs and five RBIs in seven games this season. The move made room to activate right-handed pitcher Anthony Desclafani from the 10-day injured list. He was scheduled to start the first game of the doubleheader.

The twinbill in Detroit is the first of the shortened doubleheaders instituted by Major League Baseball in an effort to promote player health and safety. The new seven-inning doubleheader rule was announced Friday by Major League Baseball and the players’ association.

Baseball could see an unusually high number of doubleheaders in this shortened season due not only to rainouts, but also to positive coronavirus tests causing postponements.

In other MLB news:

— Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is set to make his season debut Sunday night when he faces the Diamondbacks at Arizona. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner was scratched shortly before he was scheduled to start July 23 on opening day because of back issues that have slowed him in recent years. The 32-year-old Kershaw was 16-5 with a 3.03 ERA last season.

— Los Angeles manager Joe Maddon says he thinks Mike Trout will return to the Angels shortly but the team won’t rush him. The three-time AL MVP Mike Trout is now a first-time dad. The Angels center fielder and his wife, Jessica, have announced the birth of their first child, a boy named Beckham Aaron Trout. Trout left the club Thursday and was put on the paternity list, which lets players to stay away from their teams for three days.

NFL-NEWS

Jaguars sign Adam Gotsis after 2 linemen opt out

UNDATED (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed fifth-year defensive end Adam Gotsis days after two linemen opted out of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Veterans Al Woods and Lerentee McCray decided not to play in 2020, creating a need for depth along Jacksonville’s defensive front.

Gotsis spent the last four years in Denver, where he notched 109 tackles, 13 passes defensed, five sacks and two forced fumbles. He was a second-round draft pick in 2016. He played in nine games in 2019, finishing with 16 tackles. He missed the final three games because of a knee injury.

Also Sunday, the Jaguars activated rookie defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, tight end Charles Jones and starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor from the COVID-19 list.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-PAC-12 OPT-OUT

Pac-12 football players urge opt-out amid COVID-19 concerns

UNDATED (AP) — A group of Pac-12 football players say they will not practice or play until their concerns about playing during the COVID-19 pandemic and other racial and economic issues in college sports are addressed.

The players posted a statement Sunday on The Players’ Tribune website and social media with the hashtag #WeAreUnited and sent out a press release. The release listed the names of 12 Pac-12 players from nine schools, including Oregon star safety Jevon Holland, and provided a statement from each one.

It says hundreds of players throughout the Pac-12 are concerned about the risks of COVID-19 and that the conference and NCAA lack transparency, uniformity and adequate enforcement infrastructure.

The Pac-12 on Friday released a revised football schedule for the upcoming season, which because of the pandemic is not guaranteed to be played. The new schedule pushes the start of the season back three weeks to Sept. 26 and includes only 10 conference games. The Pac-12 also announced that 20 hours per week of mandatory team activities for football, including weight training, meetings and unpadded walk-through practices, would be permitted to begin Monday. Preseason practice for Pac-12 schools can begin Aug. 17.

Officials across college football anticipate disruptions this season related to COVID-19. The Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference also announced plans last week to play truncated football seasons with delayed starts.

F1-BRITISH GP

Hamilton wins British GP to close in on Schumacher’s record

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Lewis Hamilton held on to win the British Grand Prix on Sunday despite a puncture on the last lap to clinch an 87th career win and move within four of Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record.

The championship leader’s record-extending seventh Silverstone win saw him finish six seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who unexpectedly moved up a place after Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas sustained a puncture with three laps left.

With Hamilton so far ahead, Verstappen went in for a tire change in a bid to gain an extra point for the fastest lap but that pit stop ultimately cost him victory because Hamilton’s front left shredded with half a lap to go. Verstappen swallowed up most of the 25-second gap but ran out of time.

Charles Leclerc finished third for Ferrari. Sebastian Vettel, a four-time F1 champion, placed 10th and has now failed to get into the top five for his worst start to a season since 2008.