Kershaw sharp in season debut

UNDATED (AP) — It was vintage Clayton Kershaw on the mound as he made his injury-delayed season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner struck out six while allowing just three hits over 5 2/3 innings of the Dodgers’ 3-0 shutout of the Diamondbacks. He threw 81 pitches and retired his first 10 batters.

Kershaw was supposed to make his ninth opening day start on July 23, but was scratched hours before the game because of a back injury suffered in the weight room.

NL MVP Cody Bellinger hit his first home run of the season to help Los Angeles beat the Diamondbacks for the third time in four days.

Mookie Betts homered and doubled before leaving early because of an injury.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Aaron Judge extended his career-best home run streak to five games by going deep twice in the Yankees’ sixth consecutive win, a 9-7 comeback over the Red Sox. Judge banged out a three-run homer in the second inning and broke a 7-7 tie with a two-run shot with two out in the eighth.

— The Reds swept the first-ever seven-inning doubleheader in big league history. Shogo Akiyama hit an RBI single in the seventh that sent the Reds over the Tigers, 4-3. Cincinnati took the nightcap, 4-0 as Trevor Bauer struck out seven while allowing two hits over seven innings.

— Kyle Wright and the Atlanta bullpen combined on a 10-hit shutout as the Braves downed the Mets, 4-0 to complete a three-game sweep. The Braves have won five in a row, while the Mets have dropped five straight.

— Mitch Garver hit his first home run of the season and the Twins used their bullpen to string together a two-hitter in a 3-1 victory over the Indians. Max Kepler doubled in each of his first two at-bats and came around to score on RBI singles by Jorge Polando and Nelson Cruz.

— White Sox prospect Nick Madrigal had the first four hits of his promising big league career, including two during a seven-run seventh that propelled Chicago to a 9-2 rout of the Royals. Yasmani Grandal (yahs-MAH’-nee grahn-DAHL’) added three RBIs and Nicky Delmonico two as the White Sox completed a three-game sweep.

— The Orioles completed their first three-game sweep in almost two years as Hanser Alberto doubled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning of their 5-1 decision over the Rays. Renato Núñez and Pat Valaika homered to help Baltimore send Tampa Bay to its fifth consecutive loss.

— Daniel Murphy, Ryan McMcMahon and Matt Kemp homered while the Rockies built a 9-1 lead in a 9-6 win against the Padres. Antonio Senzatela looked good in holding San Diego to a run and four hits over six innings.

— Javier Báez singled through a drawn-in infield in the 11th inning to score David Bote (BOH’-tee) and give the Cubs a 2-1 triumph over the Pirates. Kyle Schwarber tied the game with a fifth-inning double before Chicago beat Pittsburgh for the 10th straight time at Wrigley Field.

— Alex Bregman poked an RBI single in the 11th inning to push the Astros past the Angels, 6-5. Bregman also homered in the seventh after Albert Pujols (POO’-hohlz) launched a grand slam that put Los Angeles ahead, 4-2.

— The Athletics beat the Mariners, 3-2 as Ramon Laureano broke out of a slump with a three-run homer to help Chris Bassitt become the first Oakland starter to earn a victory this season. Bassitt struck out seven and allowed three hits with no walks in 5 2/3 innings.

— Joey Gallo was 3-for-4 with a big three-run homer in the seventh inning that secured the Rangers’ win over the Giants, 9-5. Shin-Soo Choo slammed a two-run homer and Scott Hieneman hit a two-run double for Texas.

MLB-NEWS

AP Source: Marlins get 2nd straight day of no positive tests

UNDATED (AP) — For the second day in a row, the Miami Marlins had no positive tests among their players and staff still in Philadelphia, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The Philadelphia Phillies have received results of Saturday’s COVID-19 testing, and there were no new positives. The team was set to work out at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday in preparation for the resumption of games Monday.

The Marlins haven’t played since July 26 in Philadelphia because of an outbreak within their traveling party.

In other MLB news:

— Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy suffered a heart attack during a Saturday team workout at Miller Park. Brewers general manager David Stearns said the 61-year-old Murphy received a stent and is expected to get released from the hospital “in a couple of days.” Stearns said it was too early to estimate when Murphy might be back in uniform.

— The Mets say slugger Yoenis Céspedes (yoh-EHN’-ehs SEHS’-peh-dehs) has opted out of the remainder of the season due to concerns about the coronavirus. His whereabouts became a concern early Sunday after he didn’t report to the ballpark and didn’t reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Céspedes went 0 for 4 during a 7-1 loss on Saturday, leaving him 5 for 31 with 15 strikeouts this season.

— Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant was out of the lineup for a second straight game on Sunday, a day after reporting a stomach ailment. The Cubs says Bryant tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday and Saturday and is scheduled to be tested again on Monday. Manager David Ross said the team is taking the right precautions to keep everyone safe.

— Reds first baseman Joey Votto (VAH’-toh) has been placed on the injured list. The team gave no reason for the move but specified the six-time All-Star is not on the 10-day injured list. The move made room to activate right-handed pitcher Anthony Desclafani from the 10-day injured list.

— The Rockies may be without reliever Scott Oberg for the rest of the season after he developed blood clots in his right arm for a third time in his career. Manager Bud Black said Oberg felt some discomfort in his throwing hand during a throwing session yesterday. He was evaluated by vascular doctors, who discovered the clots.

— Cleveland manager Terry Francona left the team before the game at Minnesota on Sunday, due to what the Indians said was a minor gastrointestinal condition not related to COVID-19. First base coach Sandy Alomar took over managing duty for the four-game series finale against the Twins.

— Mike Trout is expected to return to the Angels on Tuesday after taking the weekend to be with his wife and newborn son. Manager Joe Maddon said the three-time AL MVP is likely to play in Seattle at the start of a six-game road trip. Trout missed his fourth straight game Sunday after the birth of his first child, Beckham Aaron Trout, on Thursday.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Celtics blow big lead before downing Blazers

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Boston Celtics are 1-1 since the NBA restart as they try to nail down the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Jayson Tatum scored 34 points and Jaylen Brown added 30 as the Celtics got past the Trail Blazers, 128-124. Tatum rebounded from a terrible performance in a loss to Milwaukee on Friday when he scored just five points on 2-of-18 shooting.

Boston led by as many has 24 in the second quarter, but the Trail Blazers chipped away and used a 15-4 run in the fourth quarter to take a 101-98 advantage.

Damian Lillard had 30 points and 16 assists for Portland. Jusuf Nurkic (YOO’-suhf NUR’-kihch) added 30 points in his second official game back after breaking his leg in March 2019.

The Trail Blazers are 2 1/2 games out of a Western Conference playoff berth.

Also on the NBA schedule:

— The Spurs pulled out a 108-106 win over the Grizzlies on DeMar DeRozan’s two free throws with a second to play. Dejounte Murray had 21 points and 10 rebounds for San Antonio.

— Caris LeVert scored 25 of his 34 points in the second half of the Nets’ 118-110 downing of the Wizards. Joe Harris scored a season-high 27 points and Jarrett Allen added 22 with 15 rebounds, helping Brooklyn move seven games ahead of ninth-place Washington for the final Eastern Conference playoff berth.

— The Magic improved to 2-0 since the restart as Nikola Vucevic had 23 points and 11 rebounds in a 132-116 rout of the Kings. Terrence Ross finished with 25 points and Aaron Gordon scored 19 of his 22 points in the first half to help Orlando win its fifth in a row dating back before the league shutdown.

NBA-HEAT-BUTLER

Butler misses Heat practice, teammate hints he’s isolating

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jimmy Butler was not with the Miami Heat for practice Sunday, and one of his teammates suggested that he was quarantining away from the team.

The Heat said only that Butler had “an excused absence.” But Heat teammate Jae Crowder indicated that it wasn’t just a day off for Butler, saying “We want to talk to him as soon as he gets out of quarantine or whatever he’s in.” Crowder’s reference to “quarantine” suggests that there is a concern about the coronavirus.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra (spohl’-struh) said he didn’t know whether Butler would be available to play Monday when Miami faces the Toronto Raptors.

Also Sunday, the NBA sent a memo to team executives, coaches and health officers reiterating the importance of wearing face masks and coverings on the Disney campus, as well as adhering to social-distancing guidelines. The memo also stressed that eating or drinking while walking on campus is now prohibited. A copy of the memo was obtained by The Associated Press.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Flyers stifle Bruins

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have taken Game 1 of their NHL round-robin series that will determine seeding in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Michael Raffl had a goal and an assist while the Flyers scored three times in the second period of a 4-1 victory against the Boston Bruins in Toronto. Raffl opened the scoring 5:33 into the period and set up Nate Thompson about four minutes later. Phillipe Myers restored Philadelphia’s two-goal lead late in the period, eight seconds after Chris Wagner got the Bruins within 2-1.

Scott Laughton also scored and Carter Hart turned back 34 shots in the Flyers’ 10th win in their last 11 games overall.

In other NHL postseason action:

— Nazem Kadri (NA’-zehm KA’-dree) scored a buzzer-beating power-play goal to give the Avalanche a 2-1 comeback victory over the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues in Western Conference round-robin play. Kadri’s shot crossed the goal line with 0.1 seconds on the clock. The NHL reviewed the play for several minutes before calling it a good goal.

— Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored the first of Arizona’s three first-period goals in a 4-3 verdict over Nashville in Game 1 of the qualifying series. Christian Dvorak, Clayton Keller and Michael Grabner also scored to support Darcy Kuemper’s (KEHM’-purz) 40-save performance. The Predators rallied behind two goals by Filip Forsberg, the second of which got Nashville within 4-3 midway through the third period.

NHL DISCIPLINE

Blackhawks’ Caggiula suspended for Game 2 vs. Oilers

UNDATED (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks will be without forward Drake Caggiula for Game 2 of their qualifying round series against the Oilers.

Caggiula received a one-game suspension from the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton’s Tyler Ennis during the second period of Saturday’s win against Edmonton.

NFL-NEWS

Eagles coach has COVID-19

UNDATED (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Eagles released a statement saying Pederson hasn’t experienced any symptoms, is feeling well and under self-quarantine. The team also said any person who was in close contact with Pederson has been notified and will be tested daily.

Per NFL protocols, Pederson can return to the team’s practice facility after waiting 10 days since his first positive test if he remains asymptomatic or at least five days if he has consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart during that five-day span.

In other NFL news:

— Receiver Marqise Lee and tight end Matt LaCosse joined a list of six other Patriots players who have already declared their intentions to sit out this season. Linebacker Dont’a Hightower, safety Patrick Chung, tackles Marcus Cannon and Najee Toran, running back Brandon Bolden and fullback Danny Vitale previously opted out.

— Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been placed on the active/physically unable to perform list following offseason hip surgery. The team stressed that Landry remains on schedule to return this season, and he has said he expects to be back on the field sometime this month. The four-time Pro Bowl selection hasn’t missed a game during six NFL seasons with Miami and Cleveland.

— The Jets released right guard Brian Winters and will save $7.28 in salary cap room. The 29-year-old Winters was the Jets’ longest-tenured player and had been mostly a solid starter for New York, which drafted him in the third round out of Kent State in 2013.

— The Jaguars have placed starting quarterback Gardner Minshew and four teammates, including two of his roommates, on the COVID-19 list. Running back Ryquell Armstead, tight end Charles Jones, receiver Michael Walker and safety Andrew Wingard also landed on the list. Jones was activated from the COVID-19 list earlier in the day, then went back on the list due to the NFL’s pandemic procedures.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-PAC-12 OPT-OUT

Pac-12 football players urge opt-out amid COVID-19 concerns

UNDATED (AP) — A group of Pac-12 football players say they will not practice or play until their concerns about participating during the COVID-19 pandemic and other racial and economic issues in college sports are addressed.

The players posted a statement Sunday on The Players’ Tribune website and social media with the hashtag #WeAreUnited and sent out a press release. The release listed the names of 12 Pac-12 players from nine schools, including Oregon star safety Jevon Holland, and provided a statement from each one.

It says hundreds of players throughout the Pac-12 are concerned about the risks of COVID-19 and that the conference and NCAA lack transparency, uniformity and adequate enforcement infrastructure.

The Pac-12 on Friday released a revised football schedule that pushes the start of the season back three weeks to Sept. 26 and includes only 10 conference games.

NASCAR-NEW HAMPSHIRE

Keselowski wins at Loudon

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Brad Keselowski has won at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, his third victory of the NASCAR season and 33rd of his career.

Keselowski swapped stage wins with Denny Hamlin and took the checkered flag 1.647 seconds ahead of Hamlin.

Martin Truex Jr. was third after working his way back from the rear of the field because of a penalty for a runaway tire in the pits. Joey Logano was fourth and Kevin Harvick fifth.

F1-BRITISH GP

Hamilton wins British GP to close in on Schumacher’s record

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Lewis Hamilton held on to win the British Grand Prix despite a puncture on the last lap. It’s his 87th career victory, four-behind Formula One all-time leader Michael Schumacher.

The championship leader’s record-extending seventh Silverstone win saw him finish six seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

GOLF-TOURNAMENTS

Thomas wins FedEx St. Jude, becomes No. 1

UNDATED (AP) — Justin Thomas has reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in men’s golf by capturing the FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Thomas closed with a 5-under 66 to finish at 13-under 267 and take the $10.5 million winner’s check for his 13th PGA Tour title. He took the lead for good on the par-5 16th with his second straight birdie, while Koepka bogeyed the hole.

Thomas is No. 1 for the first time since June 2018.

Koepka finished in a second-place tie with Phil Mickelson, Daniel Berger and Tom Lewis at minus-10.

In other golf action:

— Richy Werenski is the winner of the Barracuda Championship, finishing one point ahead of Troy Merritt under the Modified Stableford System. Werenski collected 13 points in the final round for a 39-point total. Fabián Gómez and Matthias Schwab were two points back.

— Danielle Kang fired a final-round 2-under 70 at Inverness Club to clinch the LPGA Drive On Championship, the tour’s first event in more than five months. Kang claimed the victory when Celine Boutier made a tentative stroke on a tricky putt at 18. The ball caught the left edge of the cup and spun away, allowing Kand to win with a 7-under total.

— Jim Furyk (FYOOR’-ihk) closed with a 4-under 68 and won the Ally Challenge when Brett Quigley bogeyed his last two holes. Furyk became the first player since Miguel Angel Jimenez in 2014 to win in his start on the 50-and-older circuit.