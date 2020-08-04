Sports

MLB-VIRUS OUTBREAK-CARDINALS-MOLINA

Molina among Cardinals who tested positive

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina says he’s one of the players on the team who tested positive for COVID-19.

The nine-time All-Star revealed his results in a Spanish-language Instagram post. Soon afterward, the Cardinals issued a release naming six of the players who have tested positive. The others are infielders Paul DeJong, Edmundo Sosa and Rangel Ravelo along with pitchers Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley.

The outbreak resulted in the postponement of the Cardinals’ scheduled three-game weekend series at Milwaukee as well as a four-game series with Detroit.

MLB-BRAVES-SOROKA

Soroka on 45-day injured list

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have placed right-hander Mike Soroka on the 45-day injured list following his torn right Achilles tendon and have designated right-hander Chris Rusin for assignment.

Soroka was the team’s opening day starter. He had to be helped off the field after suffering his season-ending injury in Monday night’s loss to the New York Mets. General manager Alex Anthopoulos says Soroka is expected to have surgery within a week.

The Braves made two moves to add depth to their bullpen. They recalled right-handers Huascar Ynoa and Chad Sobotka from their alternate training site. The team hasn’t announced a replacement for Soroka’s rotation spot.

MLB-MARLINS RETURN

Marlins return to play after virus outbreak

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Miami Marlins are set to resume play in Baltimore following an outbreak that left 21 members of their traveling party infected with the coronavirus, including 18 players. The team has not played since July 26.

Miami is replacing sidelined players with prospects, along with veterans the organization scrambled to acquire. Manager Don Mattingly said he has never spoken with some of the players joining the team.

Right-hander Pablo Lopez will start against the Orioles. The pitching staff was especially hard hit by the outbreak and will rely heavily on newcomers.

Elsewhere in the major leagues:

— Cleveland’s Shane Bieber has 27 strikeouts through two starts, matching a big league record, and he’ll face Cincinnati in his third start of the year. Bieber tied the mark set by Karl Spooner of the Brooklyn Dodgers in September 1954, fanning 13 Twins last Thursday after punching out 14 Royals on opening day.

— Kansas City right-hander Brady Singer makes his third major league start on his 24th birthday at Wrigley Field. Singer, who was selected by the Royals in the first round of the 2018 amateur draft, is still looking for his first big league win after pitching well in a pair of no-decisions this year. Kyle Hendricks gets the ball for the Chicago Cubs.

— Oakland left-hander Jesus Luzardo will make his long-awaited first turn in the A’s rotation when they open up a three-game series against Texas. Just shy of his 23rd birthday, Luzardo will be the youngest starter for the A’s since Brett Anderson in 2010. Luzardo made six appearances as a September callup last season and made two appearances out of the bullpen this season.

— The Dodgers could be without Mookie Betts for a second straight game as they continue a series in San Diego. Betts sat out Monday with swelling on a finger on his left hand that manager Dave Roberts described as substantial. Betts was potentially available to defend Monday, but not to hit.

MLB SCHEDULE-PIRATES-TWINS

Berríos, Twins win 5th in row, top Pirates after drone delay

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — José Berríos pitched six strong innings, Nelson Cruz had three hits and the Minnesota Twins beat the Pittsburgh 7-3 Tuesday in a game briefly delayed when an unauthorized drone flew over Target Field.

The Twins won their fifth in a row and improved to 9-2 for the second time in the team’s 60-year history. The other was 2001.

Pittsburgh lost its fifth straight game and at 2-9 has baseball’s worst winning percentage at .182.

The game was delayed for nine minutes in the fifth inning and players were pulled off the field when the drone flew over center field. A few pitchers in the bullpen threw balls at the flying intruder, but missed.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Doncic’s triple-double sends Mavericks past Kings in OT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Luka Doncic punctuated a triple-double by making the tiebreaking shot with 1:57 left in overtime Tuesday and leading the Dallas Mavericks past the Sacramento Kings, 114-110.

Doncic was sensational, finishing with 34 points, a career-high 20 rebounds and 12 assists. Kristaps Porzingis added 22 points and seven rebounds before fouling out late in regulation.

It was the Mavs’ first victory since arriving at Walt Disney World and allowed them to remain the only NBA to avoid three straight losses this season.

In other action:

—Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot hit back-to-back 3s to put Brooklyn ahead to stay, and the Nets beat Milwaukee 119-116 to keep the Bucks from clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Luwawu-Cabarrot finished with a career-high 26 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 16 points playing only the first half for Milwaukee, which now has lost two of three seeding games. The Nets have a patchwork lineup but are fighting Orlando for seventh place in the East and putting more distance between ninth-place Washington as they try to avoid a play-in for the final postseason spot.

In other NBA news:

—Jamal Crawford made his Brooklyn debut and it ended quickly. Crawford hurt his left hamstring in the second quarter of the Nets’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Crawford had five points and three assists in six minutes off the bench. He got hurt while being guard by Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton, who appeared to step on Crawford’s foot. Crawford immediately started hopping, asked for a sub, went to the bench and the Nets didn’t need long to determine that his day was over.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Saros sharp, Predators even series with 4-2 win over Coyotes

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Nashville Predators stumbled in their postseason opener by falling into an early hole, putting themselves in a must-win situation for Game 2.

Behind steady goaltending and a dedication to clogging shooting lanes, the Predators snatched the momentum back less than 24 hours before Game 3.

Ryan Johansen had a goal and an assist, Juuse Saros stopped 24 shots and the Predators jumped on the Arizona Coyotes early in a 4-2 win on Tuesday to even their Stanley Cup qualifier series. Game 3 is Wednesday.

In other NHL action:

—Jordan Eberle scored twice, including the go-ahead goal, and the New York Islanders rallied to a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers and take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-five NHL preliminary round playoff series. Ryan Pulock and Matt Martin also scored, and Semyon Varlamov stopped 26 shots in a game New York overcame a pair of one-goal deficits. Mike Hoffman had a goal and assist and captain Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida, which is one loss from going one-and-done in the playoffs for a fifth consecutive time.

NFL-STAFFORD-FALSE POSITIVE

Lions say Stafford’s test was a false positive

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions removed Matthew Stafford from the COVID-IR list, saying he received a false positive test result — and drawing the ire of the quarterback’s wife toward the NFL.

The list was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person. Stafford was listed on it Saturday, but the team said Tuesday his testing sequence for the pre-entry period was: negative, negative, false positive — then the next three tests were all negative.

The team issued a statement saying Stafford does not have the virus and never did.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDY 500

No fans at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Roger Penske has reversed course and decided not to allow fans at the Indianapolis 500 later this month.

The 104th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” will be the first without spectators, who showed up at Indianapolis Motor Speedway every year even during the Great Depression.

It was a flip for Penske, who initially said he wouldn’t run the 500 without fans. But as the pandemic continued to spread through the nation, the decision was made to limit capacity to 50%. The speedway then lowered that number to 25% and now has decided on no fans at all.

NFL -OPT OUTS

Thursday deadline set for players to opt out

UNDATED (AP) — NFL players who decide to opt out of the coming season must do so by Thursday afternoon. That’s according to a person familiar with the agreement between the league and the players.

There also are opt-out provisions for players who experience emergency or extenuating circumstances during the season due to the coronavirus.

Another person with direct knowledge of the agreement between the league and the players’ union tells The Associated Press that relief in the 2020 salary cap is being provided to the 32 teams.

Among the players who are already opting out:

— Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Andrew Billings has opted out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns. Billings signed a one-year free-agent contract with Cleveland in March after spending three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. The 6-foot-1, 328-pounder was going to give the Browns some size and depth up front. Billings is the third Cleveland player who has chosen not to play, following guard Drew Forbes and tackle Drake Dorbeck. The Browns also placed wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

— Linebacker Skai Moore has become the first Indianapolis Colts player to opt out of playing the 2020 season because of the coronavirus. Moore has been a backup linebacker and special teams player the last two seasons for Indy. He appeared in a total of 10 games over those two seasons. Players who opt out voluntarily will receive a $150,000 stipend. Those who receive a medical opt out will receive $350,000.

NFL-JAGUARS-MINSHEW

Minshew off of COVID list

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have cleared starting quarterback Gardner Minshew from the COVID-19 list.

Minshew spent the last two days in mandatory quarantine after being in close contact with someone infected. Safety Andrew Wingard also was activated from the COVID-19 list Tuesday. Minshew, Wingard and receiver Michael Walker are roommates in Jacksonville and have been for more than a year. Walker remains on the list.

Jacksonville had an NFL-leading dozen players on the COVID-19 list Monday, with most of them being rookies and second-year players like Minshew, Wingard and Walker.

The Jaguars are expected to hold their first training camp practice next Wednesday.

In other NFL news:

— Six-time Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy has finalized a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the signing, the Bucs add another offensive playmaker to help Tom Brady with his new team. The 32-year-old McCoy is entering his 12th NFL season. He has started 141 of 160 career games, rushing for 11,071 yards and 73 touchdowns. He also has been effective in the passing attack, with 503 receptions for 3,797 yards and 16 touchdowns with the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. McCoy added a Super Bowl title to his resume as a backup with the Chiefs last season.

— The New York Giants improved their pass rush by re-signing linebacker Markus Golden. The Giants announced Tuesday the signing on their leader in sacks last season. Golden’s contract is a one-year tender for $5.1 million. Golden had 10 sacks in 2019, more than twice the total of any other Giants defender. The 29-year-old is entering his sixth season.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-MINNESOTA-BATEMAN

Gophers star Bateman skips season amid virus worry, goes pro

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gophers wide receiver Rashod Bateman has opted out of the 2020 season amid concerns about the coronavirus. He will forgo his remaining two years of eligibility to enter the 2021 NFL draft.

Bateman posted a video on Twitter that he narrated in explanation of his decision. The university confirmed his departure, which Bateman called “the hardest decision that I’ve ever had to make in my life.”

The native of Tifton, Georgia, totaled 111 receptions, 1,923 yards and 17 touchdowns over two seasons. Bateman was a third team All-American in 2019. He won the Big Ten Conference’s receiver of the year award.

DOCTOR-SEXUAL ASSAULT-COACH

Former coach gets 90 days in connection with Nassar case

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan State University head gymnastics coach has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for lying to police during an investigation into ex-Olympic and university sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Sixty-five-year-old Kathie Klages was found guilty by a jury in February of a felony and a misdemeanor for denying she knew of Nassar’s abuse prior to 2016 when survivors started to come forward publicly. She also was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months probation.

Klages said in a tearful statement that she did not remember being told about abuse and apologized to victims if the conversations occurred.

Klages is the second person other than Nassar to be convicted of charges related to his serial molestation of young women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.