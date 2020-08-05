Sports

NHL PLAYOFFS

Panthers avoid elimination, beat Islanders 3-2 in Game 3

TORONTO (AP) — Mike Hoffman and Brian Boyle scored 2:07 apart in the opening minutes of the third period, and the Florida Panthers avoided elimination with a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders todfay in Game 3 of their preliminary round playoff series. Erik Haula also scored and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 20 shots.

The 10th-seeded Panthers trail the best-of-five series 2-1 with Game 4 at the NHL’s Eastern Conference hub city of Toronto on Friday.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders, the East’s seventh seed. Semyon Varlamov stopped 19 shots and made a costly error leading to Hoffman’s go-ahead goal 41 seconds into the third period.

NBA-TESTING

No players confirmed positive

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA’s bubble is still working.

The league released its latest results Wednesday for coronavirus tests performed on players participating in the restarted season at Walt Disney World and the numbers are still perfect.

Of the 343 players tested since results were last announced July 29, none has been confirmed positive. That means no player has tested positive since entering the so-called bubble last month.

There were two players who tested positive on arrival at Disney. Neither of those made it out of quarantine to potentially expose anyone inside the bubble.

MLB-NEWS

COVID-stricken Cards shuffle roster

UNDATED (AP) — The coronavirus-ridden Cardinals are expected to make more transactions after placing six players on the injured list, including confirmed COVID-19 cases Yadier Molina, Paul DeJong, Edmundo Sosa, Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley.

St. Louis also put pitcher Carlos Martinez on the injured list and activated reliever Brad Miller from the injured list.

The Cardinals have been out of action since Friday due to an outbreak that resulted in the postponement of their three-game weekend series at Milwaukee as well as a four-game series with Detroit. The club is hoping to resume play by hosting the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

The Cardinals who have tested positive have returned home while the rest of the team remains isolated in Milwaukee hotel rooms.

In other MLB news:

— Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez says Juan Soto will start in left field and bat fourth in his season debut. Soto’s first game is Wednesday night against the visiting New York Mets. The slugger failed a COVID-19 test and went on the injured list on opening day last month. He missed Washington’s first eight games of the truncated 2020 season. Soto hit 34 homers and drove in 110 runs last year when he helped the Nationals win their first World Series championship. Martinez says Stephen Strasburg would throw a simulated game Wednesday and that would help determine when the right-hander makes his 2020 debut.

— Cleveland manager Terry Francona remains absent from the team to get rest while dealing with a gastrointestinal issue that he’s battled for months. Team President Chris Antonetti expects Francona to be away for a few more days. Francona missed his fourth straight game Wednesday when the Indians returned home to play two straight against the Reds. The two teams wrapped up a two-game series in Cincinnati while Francona underwent tests and exams at the Cleveland Clinic. Until Francona’s back, third-base coach Mike Sarbaugh will move into the dugout to assist first-base coach Sandy Alomar, who is filling in as manager.

— The Atlanta Braves are facing lineup changes after placing second baseman Ozzie Albies and designated hitter Matt Adams on the 10-day injured list. Also, outfielder Nick Markakis was reinstated from the restricted list. Markakis announced on July 29 that he was returning to the team, three weeks after opting out due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Albies was held without a hit in Tuesday night’s 10-1 win over Toronto, leaving him in a 2-for-21 slump as he struggled with a bruised right wrist. Adams hit a second-inning homer before leaving the game with a strained left hamstring.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

UConn becomes 1st FBS program to cancel football over virus

UNDATED (AP) — The University of Connecticut has canceled its 2020-2021 football season, becoming the first FBS program to suspend football because of the coronavirus pandemic.

UConn athletic director David Benedict made the announcement Wednesday, saying competition would place student-athletes at an unacceptable level of risk.

UConn had been scheduled to play its first season as an independent after leaving the American Athletic Conference. The Huskies had already been taken off the schedules of Illinois, Indiana, Maine and Mississippi by those schools, and games against North Carolina and Virginia remained uncertain. Many of the Power Five conferences are playing league-only games this season.

The Huskies began spring practice on Feb. 4 and were one of the only teams in the country to complete a full spring schedule. The team returned to campus in early July and UConn officials say no one has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont had expressed reluctance to allow the football team to travel to any state with a high virus infection rate. He said the team would be subject to the state’s 14-day quarantine rule upon its return to Storrs from away games.

In other college sports news related to the pandemic:

— The Big Ten has released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend, but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played. The Big Ten had announced a month ago it would shorten the season and eliminate nonconference games because of the coronavirus pandemic. Teams will play conference opponents they originally were scheduled to meet and will have one additional cross-division game. The regular season runs through Nov. 21. The 10 games would be played over at least 12 weeks, with each team having two open dates. If necessary, makeup games can be played during bye weeks.

— The American Athletic Conference says it will keep its eight-game conference football schedule in place and allow its 11 schools to play up to four nonconference games. The AAC also announced it could move the date of its football championship game, scheduled for Dec. 5 at the home stadium of the top-seeded team, back to Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 if needed, due to COVID-19 disruptions.The conference championship game could also be moved to accommodate Navy’s annual game with Army, scheduled for Dec. 12. The conference said it hoped to make a determination on the date of the championship game no earlier than Nov. 1.

— The NCAA Board of Governors on Wednesday directed each division of the association to decide independently by Aug. 21 whether it will be able to conduct championship events safely in fall sports such as soccer, volleyball and lower levels of football during the coronavirus pandemic. The association’s highest governing body had been considering what to do about NCAA fall championship events, but instead of making a broad decision across three divisions, it set parameters for each to make its own call. Within hours of the board’s announcement, the Division III presidents council canceled fall sports championship and determined they will not be made up in the spring.

— Colorado State President Joyce McConnell says she will launch an investigation into how the athletic department handled COVID-19 safety protocols amid a report that players were told not to reveal symptoms. The investigation stems from an article published in the Coloradoan on Tuesday. According to the newspaper, Colorado State football players and members of the athletic staff say coaches told them not to report coronavirus symptoms and threatened players with reduced playing time should they quarantine. McConnell promised a swift investigation and full transparency. Colorado State voluntarily paused football team activities on July 29. The school said there have been 16 positive cases among all student-athletes, including 11 in football.

NFL-NEWS

NFLPA president, Browns center Tretter wants daily COVID testing

UNDATED (AP) — Cleveland Browns center and NFLPA President JC Tretter will push for daily COVID-19 testing during training camp as the NFL moves toward the start of the season. He says testing players every day would eliminate some of the lag time in waiting for results that has led to problems during Major League’s Baseball’s start to its season.

Tretter weighed the risks and elected to play in 2020 as his wife expects their first child. He says he has been satisfied with the coronavirus protocols in place but that they will need to evolve as more is learned about the virus.

As part of their agreement to open camps, the league and players decided testing would be done on a daily basis for the first two weeks of camp and revert to every other day so long as teams kept their positive rates low. Tretter said those standards “are not set in stone” and feels there’s a need for more stringent testing.

In other NFL news:

— Cleveland Browns guard Colby Gossett has opted out of the 2020 season, becoming the fourth player on the team — and third offensive lineman — to decide not to play because of the coronavirus pandemic. Gossett qualifies for the high-risk opt-out agreed to by the NFLPA and will receive a $350,000 stipend for not playing. He was due to make $675,00 this season. Gossett is the second Browns guard to opt out, following Drew Forbes. The team also will be without offensive tackle Drake Dorbeck and defensive tackle Andrew Billings. The deadline for players opting out is Thursday at 4 p.m.

— The Arizona Cardinals have added depth to their roster by signing safety Kentrell Brice and receiver Andre Patton. The 25-year-old Brice was recently released by the Chicago Bears. He played three seasons for the Green Bay Packers from 2016-18 and appeared in 36 games, including 14 starts, after coming into the league as an undrafted free agent from Louisiana Tech. Patton played in 13 games last season, including five starts, for the Los Angeles Chargers. The 26-year-old spent two years on the Chargers’ practice squad before jumping to the active roster last season.