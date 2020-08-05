Sports

NHL PLAYOFFS

Garland, Hall each score in 3rd as Coyotes beat Preds 4-1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Conor Garland and Taylor Hall each scored in the third period and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Wednesday. Now the Coyotes can eliminate the sixth-seeded Predators in Game 4 on Friday in this best-of-five qualifying series. Christian Dvorak scored on Arizona’s first shot, and the Coyotes scored three in the third for the victory capped by Carl Soderberg’s empty-netter. The Predators thought they had a 2-1 lead 1:13 into the third period on a goal by Kyle Turris, but the Coyotes won their challenge of offside with Nashville center Matt Duchene found over the blue line on review.

Elsewhere in the playoffs:

— Mike Hoffman and Brian Boyle scored 2:07 apart in the opening minutes of the third period, and the Florida Panthers avoided elimination with a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders Wednesday in Game 3 of their preliminary round playoff series. Erik Haula also scored and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 20 shots. The 10th-seeded Panthers trail the best-of-five series 2-1 with Game 4 at the NHL’s Eastern Conference hub city of Toronto on Friday. Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders, the East’s seventh seed. Semyon Varlamov stopped 19 shots and made a costly error leading to Hoffman’s go-ahead goal 41 seconds into the third period.

— Tyler Johnson scored the tiebreaking goal with 87 seconds left to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-2 victory over Boston. The Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins fell to their second straight loss in the NHL’s playoff seeding round. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots for the Lightning, who improved to 2-0 in the three-game round-robin. Tampa Bay would earn the top seed in the East with a victory over Philadelphia on Saturday. Tuukka Rask made 32 saves for the Bruins. They led the NHL with 100 points in the pandemic-shortened regular season but can now finish no higher than No. 3.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Ingles, Jazz keep Grizzlies winless in bubble, 124-115

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Utah Jazz kept the Memphis Grizzlies winless in the NBA bubble with a 124-115 victory. Joe Ingles scored 12 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, and Mike Conley had 23 points and seven assists against his former team as the Jazz improved to 2-2 in the seeding round and nudged ahead of Houston for the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, while Grayson Allen had a career-high 20 points and six 3-pointers as the Grizzlies dropped to 0-4 in the seeding round.

Elsewhere in hoop action:

— Philadelphia guard Ben Simmons left the 76ers’ game against the Washington Wizards in the third quarter with a left knee injury and won’t return. Simmons grabbed a rebound Wednesday and appeared to tweak his knee. He left the game and hobbled toward the locker room. Simmons had eight points on 2-of-10 shooting before his departure.

— Michael Porter Jr. scored 30 points and had 15 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the San Antonio Spurs 132-126. Nikola Jokic added 25 points and 11 assists. Jerami Grant finished with 22 points. San Antonio, which started the day two games behind Memphis for the final playoff spot in the West, dropped to 2-2 since the restart. Derrick White had 23 points and seven assists.

NBA-NEWS

No players confirmed positive

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA’s bubble is still working.

The league released its latest results Wednesday for coronavirus tests performed on players participating in the restarted season at Walt Disney World and the numbers are still perfect.

Of the 343 players tested since results were last announced July 29, none has been confirmed positive. That means no player has tested positive since entering the so-called bubble last month.

In other hoop news:

— The NBA board of governors and the National Basketball Players Association have finalized plans to create the first-ever NBA Foundation that will work to spur economic growth in the Black community, announcing Wednesday that the initial contribution will be $300 million over the next decade. Each team will donate $1 million annually, or $30 million collectively, over those 10 years.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Visiting Phils beat Yankees 11-7 at home to open twin bill

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto homered to back Zack Wheeler and lead the “visiting” Phillies to an 11-7 victory over the Yankees, snapping New York’s seven-game winning streak in the opener of a seven-inning doubleheader in Philadelphia on Wednesday. Wheeler allowed two earned runs in six innings in his second start with the Phillies. Aaron Judge hit his seventh homer in just the 10th game of the season for the Yankees. New York beat the Phillies 6-3 Monday night in the Bronx but rain postponed Tuesday’s game, forcing the teams to play a home-and-home twinbill in Philly.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer left his start for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets after just one inning. Washington did not immediately announce why Scherzer was taken out of the game after merely 27 pitches. He was replaced in the top of the second by Erick Fedde. Scherzer was not as sharp as usual at the outset Wednesday, going 2-0 counts against each of New York’s initial two batters, walking one and giving up a single to the other.

— Brian Anderson hit a fourth-inning homer off Alex Cobb and the Miami Marlins won their second straight since returning, beating the Baltimore Orioles 1-0 in the opener of a doubleheader. Miami improved to 4-1 with its second successive shutout win over the Orioles.

MLB-NEWS

COVID-stricken Cards shuffle roster

UNDATED (AP) — The coronavirus-ridden Cardinals are expected to make more transactions after placing six players on the injured list, including confirmed COVID-19 cases Yadier Molina, Paul DeJong, Edmundo Sosa, Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley.

St. Louis also put pitcher Carlos Martinez on the injured list and activated reliever Brad Miller from the injured list.

The St. Louis Cardinals have returned to the field for light workouts nearly a week after an outbreak of COVID-19 forced the club and its staff members to quarantine in Milwaukee.

In other MLB news:

— Cleveland manager Terry Francona remains absent from the team to get rest while dealing with a gastrointestinal issue that he’s battled for months. Francona is expected to be away for a few more days. Until Francona’s back, third-base coach Mike Sarbaugh will move into the dugout to assist first-base coach Sandy Alomar, who is filling in as manager.

— The Atlanta Braves are facing lineup changes after placing second baseman Ozzie Albies and designated hitter Matt Adams on the 10-day injured list. Also, outfielder Nick Markakis was reinstated from the restricted list.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

UNDATED (AP) — NCAA President Mark Emmert tells The Associated Press that whether college sports — and more specifically major college football — can play through the coronavirus pandemic is likely to be determined not by the association or even conferences but on school-by-school basis.

Another hectic day in college sports news started with UConn canceling its football season before the Big Ten released its revised schedule for the coming season. Games are just a month away.

The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division. Divisions II and III quickly pulled the plug. As for Division I, plans for a season are methodically falling into place but with tempered optimism.

In other college sports news:

— Texas Tech women’s basketball players have accused coach Marlene Stollings and her staff of fostering a culture of abuse that led to an exodus from the program, according to a report published Wednesday. Players dreaded a heart monitoring system they said was misused in punitive ways, had to endure demeaning and threatening comments and were subject to sexually suggestive behavior from a strength coach who has since resigned, according to the report. Players said the coaching staff demanded that they maintain a heart rate of at least 90% of capacity during games and that they faced loss of playing time or more conditioning work if they didn’t. A pediatric sports medicine director said maintaining a heart rate that high would be “very difficult” to do.

NFL-NEWS

NFLPA president, Browns center Tretter wants daily COVID testing

UNDATED (AP) — Cleveland Browns center and NFLPA President JC Tretter will push for daily COVID-19 testing during training camp as the NFL moves toward the start of the season. He says testing players every day would eliminate some of the lag time in waiting for results that has led to problems during Major League’s Baseball’s start to its season. Currently the agreement is testing would be done on a daily basis for the first two weeks of camp and revert to every other day so long as teams kept their positive rates low.

Tretter weighed the risks and elected to play in 2020 as his wife expects their first child.

In other NFL news:

— The NFL is beginning a second phase of reopening its Midtown Manhattan offices and is requiring all employees returning to league headquarters to take a saliva COVID-19 test every two weeks. The NFL says any employees who have health concerns or child-care issues will be allowed to continue working remotely.

— Cleveland Browns guard Colby Gossett has opted out of the 2020 season, becoming the fourth player on the team — and third offensive lineman — to decide not to play because of the coronavirus pandemic. Gossett qualifies for the high-risk opt-out agreed to by the NFLPA and will receive a $350,000 stipend for not playing. He was due to make $675,00 this season. The deadline for players opting out is Thursday at 4 p.m.

— The Arizona Cardinals have signed safety Kentrell Brice and receiver Andre Patton. The 25-year-old Brice was recently released by the Chicago Bears. Patton played in 13 games last season, including five starts, for the Los Angeles Chargers.

— As the Chiefs wait to hear whether cornerback Bashaud Breeland will be suspended to start the season following his arrested in South Carolina in April, the Chiefs signed have special teams ace Antonio Hamilton and used a pair of draft picks on cornerbacks. L’Jarius Sneed was picked in the fourth round and Bopete Keyes was chosen in the seventh.

— Training camp is underway, and the Dolphins believe veteran newcomers Jordan Howard and Matt Breida represent a significant upgrade at running back. They’re expected to provide more punch and versatility for an offense that last year averaged 72 yards rushing per game, worst in the NFL since 2006.

— Titans coach Mike Vrabel wants to start coaching Vic Beasley Jr. A week after rookies and other players got started, Tennessee still is waiting for Beasley to report. The Titans put Beasley on the Reserve/Did Not Report list on July 28, and the general manager said last week that Beasley’s absence was unexcused with the linebacker planning to report to Tennessee.