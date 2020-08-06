Sports

PGA Championship underway

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The PGA Championship is underway in San Francisco, and it was never more quiet.

Brian Harman hit the opening tee shot at TPC Harding Park. There was no applause when he was announced. He looked down a fairway that was lined by trees, but no people.

It’s the first major without fans, typical of golf during the COVID-19 pandemic. The previous two months on the PGA Tour haven’t had fans. This is the first major of the year. The Masters was moved to November, the U.S. Open to September, and the British Open was canceled.

This is the first time Harding Park has hosted a major and the second straight year the PGA Championship is held at a municipal golf course.

Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) is the two-time defending champion. Tiger Woods goes for a record-tying fifth PGA Championship title. Jordan Spieth (speeth) needs this major to complete the career Grand Slam.

MLB-NEWS

Cardinals can work out at home

UNDATED (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals expect to have another workout at Busch Stadium while getting ready to resume their virus-interrupted season. They had been quarantined in Milwaukee after 13 members of their traveling party tested positive for COVID-19, including All-Stars Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong (deh-YUHNG’).

The team returned to St. Louis late Wednesday after a second straight day of negative tests and held a light workout. Their next game is scheduled for Friday night at home against the Cubs.

In other MLB news:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Nationals will see how Max Scherzer is feeling, a day after the three-time Cy Young Award winner exited a start after just one inning because of trouble with his right hamstring. Scherzer threw 27 pitches against the Mets and labored, with his fastball in the low 90s mph. He said his hamstring problem first showed up a week ago, went away, then showed up again Tuesday when he was sprinting. The Nationals already are missing World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg, who has a nerve issue in his pitching hand.

— Kenta Maeda will try to remain unbeaten since being traded from the Dodgers to Minnesota in the offseason. The 32-year-old right-hander has helped the Twins open up quick this year. He pitches at PNC Park Thursday against Pirates rookie JT Brubaker, making his first major league start.

— Cuts are coming for players around the majors as teams trim their active rosters from 30 players to 28, under plans agreed to by Major League Baseball and the union before the start of this virus-shortened 60-game season. The sides decided Tuesday that rosters will remain at 28 through the World Series, instead of dropping to 26 on Aug. 20 as initially planned.