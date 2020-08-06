Sports

NBA-PELICANS-KINGS

Bogdanovic’s career-high 35 lead Kings past Pelicans 140-125

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovic (BOY’-ahn bahg-DAH’-noh-vich) scored a career-high 35 points to help the Sacramento Kings beat the New Orleans Pelicans 140-125.

De’Aaron Fox had 30 points and 10 assists and Harrison Barnes added 22 points for the Kings, who got their first win in four tries since the restart.

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each scored 24 points for the Pelicans. Williamson made his first eight shots and ended up making 10 of 12 overall in just under 22 minutes. JJ Redick scored 18 points and Jrue Holiday added 17 for the Pelicans, who fell to 1-3 in the restart.

Both teams are chasing a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. The Kings pulled even with the Pelicans in the standings and now are 2 1/2 games behind eighth-place Memphis with four games remaining. A team needs to be in ninth place and within four games of the eighth-place team to force a playoff.

PGA CHAMPIONSHP

Scheffler is in the clubhouse at minus-4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — 2015 PGA Champion Jason Day has the early lead in the first round of the PGA Championship.

Day shot a 5-under 65 over the 7,251-yard TPC Harding Park to head to the clubhouse in front. He had a bogey-free round that included a birdie on the par-4 ninth hole.

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) was in a group of nine one stroke behind at minus-4, with some of the morning tee times still on the course.

The tournament at Harding Park in San Francisco is the first major of the year. The Masters was moved to November, the U.S. Open to September, and the British Open was canceled.

It’s the first time Harding Park has hosted a major and the second straight year the PGA Championship is being held at a municipal golf course.

Tiger Woods goes for a record-tying fifth PGA Championship title. Jordan Spieth (speeth) needs this major to complete the career Grand Slam.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Notre Dame opens ACC play against Duke, won’t play Navy

UNDATED (AP) — Notre Dame opens its season as an Atlantic Coast Conference football member against visiting Duke on Sept. 12. But the Fighting Irish won’t face Navy for the first time in more than nine decades as part of the ACC’s reconfigured schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league has set up a 10-game conference schedule that includes a nonconference game, though that game must be played in the member school’s home state. The Fighting Irish and Midshipmen had been scheduled to play for the 94th straight year. It was also set to be Notre Dame’s first visit to Navy’s home field.

Opponents must meet ACC medical protocol requirements that include regular testing for athletes, coaches and staff to try to control the potential spread of coronavirus. The ACC’s medical advisory group also recommends schools evaluate travel policies for games, including modes of travel such as buses or flights, lodging accommodations and the size of the travel party.

In other college football news:

— Miami star defensive end Gregory Rousseau has opted out of this college football season. He was second in the nation with 15.5 sacks last season. Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz said during a conference call that Rousseau would not play. He would have been a third-year sophomore and is eligible to enter the NFL draft next year. Rousseau is the fourth prominent player who has decided not to play in a season filled with uncertainty because of the pandemic. The others are Penn State linebacker Micah Parson, Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley and Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman. Rousseau had a breakout season in 2019. The 6-foot-6, 260-pounder is projected as a possible first-round draft pick.

— Penn State All-American Micah Parsons is opting out of the 2020 season because of concerns about COVID-19. The junior linebacker will be eligible to enter the 2021 NFL draft and is already expected to be high first-round selection. Parsons is the third prominent player to pass on the college season and focus on draft preparation, joining Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley and Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman. Parsons led the Nittany Lions in tackles. He ended his college career with maybe his best game. In a Cotton Bowl victory against Memphis, Parsons had 14 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles

— Penn State says it’s not expecting to have fans at home football games this season, a decision that will cost the schools millions in revenue. Penn State has one of the largest stadiums in the country, holding more than 107,000 fans for big games. Students typically camp out in “Nittanyville” around the stadium leading into football Saturdays. Statewide policies are limiting gatherings in Pennsylvania to fewer than 500 people. Athletic director Sandy Barbour says if the policies change, plans for fans might as well.

— BYU will play at Navy on Labor Day night in a matchup of teams that had openers against traditional rivals canceled as Power Five leagues rearranged their schedules. The Cougars were originally slated to open their season on Sept. 3 at Utah, but the Pac-12 has gone to a conference-only schedule to deal with potential disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic. Navy was to have opened its season against longtime rival Notre Dame on Aug. 29 in Dublin, Ireland, on Aug. 29. That matchup was canceled after Notre Dame joined the ACC for the season.

— Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing to get the annual football game between Florida State and the University of Florida rescheduled. He said Thursday that keeping the famed rivalry going will be good for the state. The two schools have played each other every year since 1958. But Florida State is in the Atlantic Coast Conference and Florida is in the Southeastern Conference. The ACC and SEC are limiting teams to an in-conference schedule only. The Republican governor says he’s going to work on keeping the rivalry going over the next few weeks.

— Middle Tennessee is making up for losing three games by scheduling a very rare for football home-and-home with Troy. Athletic director Chris Massaro announced the agreement Thursday. Troy will visit Middle Tennessee either Sept. 5 or Sept. 19, when the Blue Raiders would have either opened visiting Duke or hosting Virginia Tech. Those games were canceled when the Atlantic Coast Conference decided to go to a league-only schedule this season. Middle Tennessee will visit Troy on Nov. 21. That’s the date the Blue Raiders would have visited UConn, which became the first FBS program to cancel its season Wednesday.

— Ohio State is opening preseason training camp with strict coronavirus precautions in place and uncertainty about the coming season. The Buckeyes are scheduled to play a 10-game season against all Big Ten opponents starting Sept. 3. However, the season may still be canceled. The conference will make a decision in the coming weeks based on virus trends and after consultations with government officials. Coach Ryan Day says he talked to the team about virus-related issues but the focus quickly turned to football.

— Two sons of pro football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis have announced on social media they will transfer to play at Kentucky. Rayshad and Rahsaan Lewis announced their decisions on verified Twitter accounts. A Wildcats football spokeswoman says the brothers are confirmed walk-ons. Rayshad Lewis played wide receiver and special teams as a senior at Maryland last season after switching from defense the previous year. Rahsaan Lewis played several games at receiver for Florida Atlantic last season before redshirting. He began his collegiate career at Central Florida and played in seven contests as a defensive back.

TENNIS-US OPEN-WILD CARDS

Past champions Clijsters, Murray get US Open wild cards

NEW YORK (AP) — Past U.S. Open champions Kim Clijsters (KLY’-sturz) and Andy Murray received wild-card invitations for the Grand Slam tournament Thursday.

Clijsters is a four-time major champion and former No. 1 who came out of retirement this year after already being elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame. The U.S. Open — which she won in 2005, 2009 and 2010 — would mark the 37-year-old Belgian’s first Grand Slam appearance since a second-round loss at Flushing Meadows in 2012.

Murray, a 33-year-old from Britain who also has been ranked No. 1, won the first of his three Grand Slam titles at the 2012 U.S. Open. He is working his way back from two hip operations and has not played in an official event since the Davis Cup last November.

The U.S. Tennis Association gave all of its other wild cards for singles play to Americans.

The U.S. Open is scheduled to start Aug. 31 without spectators.

TV-OLYMPIANS-DEPRESSION

Phelps, Ohno open up about suicide, depression in new doc

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Olympians including Michael Phelps, Apolo Anton Ohno, Jeremy Bloom, Shaun White, Lolo Jones and Sasha Cohen are opening up about their mental health struggles in a new sobering documentary about suicide and depression among the world’s greatest athletes.

Many of the athletes are sharing their pain for the first time in HBO’s “The Weight of Gold,” which aims to expose the problem, incite change among Olympics leadership and help others experiencing similar issues feel less alone.

Phelps is a co-executive producer of the documentary. He says the need for change is what drove him to speak up. Phelps said the first step is “treating people like humans” instead of products.