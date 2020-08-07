Sports

NHL PLAYOFFS

Islanders advance with 5-1 win over Panthers

TORONTO (AP) — Anthony Beauvillier scored twice and the New York Islanders beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to clinch an NHL best-of-five preliminary round playoff series in four games. Brock Nelson and Mathew Barzal had a goal and assist each in a game the Islanders never trailed. Semyon Varlamov stopped 24 shots, Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored an empty-netter and the Eastern Conference’s seventh-seeded Islanders bounced back from a 3-2 loss in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Mike Hoffman scored his Florida-leading third goal and fifth point of the series but the 10th-seeded Panthers wound up one-and-done for their fifth consecutive postseason appearance.

NBA-SCHEDULE

White, Poeltl lead Spurs past short-handed Jazz 119-111

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Derrick White scored 24 points, Jakob Poeltl added 19 points and 10 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs got a much-needed win over the short-handed Utah Jazz 119-111. Lonnie Walker and Rudy Gay each added 14 points for the Spurs.

San Antonio moved into 10th place in the Western Conference and is a half-game ahead of the surging Phoenix Suns. The Suns are 4-0 since the NBA restart but were idle Friday. Gay scored 10 points during one stretch in the third quarter to help open a 16-point lead.

NBA-WILLIAMSON OUT

Pelicans resting Zion Williamson against Wizards

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have scratched rookie Zion Williamson from the lineup for Friday night’s game against the Washington Wizards.

The team designated Friday a rest day for the NBA’s top overall draft choice after he scored 24 points in 22 minutes in the Pelicans’ 140-125 loss to Sacramento on Thursday.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Williamson has seen his playing time limited after missing nearly two weeks of practice in July to attend to a family medical matter. The former Duke star has played as few as 14 minutes and not more than 25 minutes in a game since the Pelicans resumed their season July 30.

Williamson has averaged nearly 17 points and about 19 minutes in the Pelicans’ four games in the Disney complex. He has averaged 22.4 points in 23 total games this season after missing the first 44 games of his rookie campaign while recovering from right knee surgery.

The Pelicans’ playoff hopes have faded with three losses in their past four games. They might need to win all of their final four regular-season games to have a chance to qualify.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Missed 6-inch putt could be costly for Fowler

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rickie Fowler shot a 69 on Friday in the PGA Championship to finish two rounds at 2-over 142. That probably will be right on the cut line for whether he makes it to the weekend at the Harding Park.

And if he doesn’t, it will be hard to forget about the sixth hole. Fowler missed an 8-foot par putt, and as he stepped over to tap it in, his putter scuffed the green and nudged his ball about an inch. He then tapped in for a double bogey.

The cut was looking to be about 1 over, though it could fall to 2 over if the wind picks up.

Fowler could use the extra two days. He hasn’t had a top 10 since January and has fallen out of the top 30 in the world ranking for the first time since 2014.

MLB-NEWS

Another positive test, another postponement for Cardinals

UNDATED (AP) — Friday night’s game in St. Louis between the Cardinals and the Cubs has been postponed after another St. Louis player tested positive for COVID-19.

Major League Baseball said the game was called off to allow more time for additional testing and to complete the contact tracing process. The Cardinals have been off since last Friday, when two players returned positive coronavirus tests. Eight players in total have tested positive, including star catcher Yadier Molina.

The Cardinals spent five days in quarantine in a Milwaukee hotel before finally being cleared to travel back to St. Louis late Tuesday, when they returned negative tests for the second straight day. They got workouts in at home and had been prepared to return to the field Friday.

In other MLB news:

— Major League Baseball has announced changes to the regular-season schedule to account for 21 games postponed in the first two weeks by coronavirus issues, and a few clubs are looking at unusual finishes. The Phillies and Marlins are set to play seven times in five days next month. Miami will finish the season playing 27 games in 23 days, a stretch featuring no days off and four doubleheaders in a 10-day span. Philadelphia is slated for six doubleheaders in 60 games, meaning 20% of their games this season will be just seven innings long. Miami was already scheduled to host Philadelphia for four games Sept. 10-13. The series has been extended to include a game on Monday, Sept. 14, and doubleheaders have been scheduled for that Friday and Sunday. The St. Louis Cardinals, who have been out of action since July 31 because of an outbreak, have added three doubleheaders against the Brewers to a previously scheduled series to make up their three games postponed last weekend.

— World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg is scheduled to make his season debut for the Washington Nationals on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles. He has been sidelined in 2020 by a nerve issue in his pitching hand. Nationals manager Dave Martinez says the tingling in Strasburg’s right thumb is gone and nothing in the pitcher’s mechanics has changed. Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer’s status was not immediately clear after he left his most recent start because of a hamstring problem. Scherzer was going to throw off flat ground Friday to test his leg.

— Federal prosecutors say a former Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year’s overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Prosecutors in Texas say Eric Prescott Kay was arrested in Fort Worth, Texas, and made his first appearance Friday in federal court. Kay was communications director for the Angels. Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in the Dallas area July 1, 2019, before the start of what was supposed to be a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. Prosecutors are accusing Kay of giving the fentanyl to Skaggs.

NFL-NEWS

Newton says he’s ready to go in New England

UNDATED (AP) — New Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is a week into the latest step in his career. He says he isn’t as much concerned with replacing Tom Brady or silencing his doubters as with proving to himself that he’s still capable of performing at his highest level.

The 2011 No. 1 overall draft pick says he’s full go after back-to-back injury-plagued seasons in Carolina. He also says there’s no ill will toward the Panthers after they released him in March with one year remaining on a five-year, $103.8 million contract.

In other NFL news:

— New York Giants long snapper and Pro Bowler Zak DeOssie has retired. DeOssie, who spent all 13 of his seasons with the Giants, announced his retirement on Friday in a statement released by the team. The decision was known to many months ago, but DeOssie did not confirm it until now. A 2007 fourth-round draft pick out of Brown, he won Super Bowls with the Giants in his rookie year and again in the 2011 season. He earned Pro Bowl berths in 2008 and ’10.

— New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has been formally charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm in connection with a fight at a cookout in May. Broward County state attorney Mike Satz says Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who also was arrested, won’t be prosecuted because of insufficient evidence. Baker is accused of stealing cash and watches from four men. The punishment in event of a conviction is a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in state prison. Baker surrendered to jail on May 16 and was released on bond. His next court date hasn’t been announced.

— The San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive lineman Dion Jordan to a one-year contract. The deal adds another former first-round pick to San Francisco’s talented line. Jordan was the No. 3 overall pick by Miami in 2013 but has never lived up to his billing because of injuries and substance abuse problems. He has been suspended 32 games over his career for violating NFL rules on substance abuse and performance-enhancing drugs and has also had two operations on his knee.

— Linebacker Vic Beasley reported to the Tennessee Titans on Friday, and he has been activated off the Reserve/DidNot Report list. The Titans also put defensive lineman Jack Crawford on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning he had either tested positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after coming in close contact with someone who’s infected.

— The Detroit Lions are preparing to host fans at all eight regular-season home games, although it’s uncertain how many will be allowed to attend. The NFL club said Friday that season-ticket holders can opt out of purchasing tickets for the 2020 season if they want. The team also is offering various incentives for fans who defer payments to the 2021 season instead of asking for refunds. Fans and employees at Ford Field would be required to wear face coverings. Designated gates and entry times would be assigned to fans. The team says the ability to host fans at a reduced capacity depends on local and state approval.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

Big Sky joins Pioneer League in dropping fall football

UNDATED (AP) — The Big Sky Conference has postponed its football season until spring and called for the FCS playoffs to be moved to the second semester as well. The Big Sky’s decision Friday all but officially ends any chance of the FCS playoffs being held in the fall. The FCS playoffs are an NCAA-sponsored event unlike the College Football Playoff which crowns a champion at the highest level of Division I. The NCAA announced earlier this week each of its three divisions would determine whether national championship events should be held in fall sports.

The Big Sky, traditionally one of the strongest FCS conferences with Montana, Eastern Washington and Montana State, said it will attempt to play an eight-game conference schedule in the spring.

In other pandemic-related developments:

— The Pioneer League says it won’t play a fall football schedule but would consider playing a football season at another point in the school year if feasible. The 11-team Pioneer League spans from the Midwest to the West Coast. The conference said in a statement the challenges related to team travel, meeting state, local and institutional health requirements and COVID-19 mitigation strategies led to the decision.

— The NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference is postponing its fall sports schedule until the spring of 2021. The league said its impacted sports are men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey and volleyball. The league is made up of 13 schools in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

— The Southeastern Conference will require football players and others in direct contact with the program to be tested at least twice weekly during the season. The league on Friday released its initial COVID-19 requirements for fall sports, including football. In football, the testing will typically come six days and three days before competition. Coaches, staff and other personnel will be required to wear face coverings on the sidelines at sporting events this fall. The initial guidelines include testing requirements, procedures for infections and contact tracing and protocols for quarantine and isolation. The rules, which also apply to volleyball and soccer, were recommended by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.

— Maryland senior quarterback Josh Jackson has opted out of the upcoming football season, leaving the Terrapins with very little depth and experience at the pivotal position. Jackson is the most prominent of six Maryland players who have decided not to play in 2020 for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic. He played in 10 games last year for Maryland after transferring from Virginia Tech. He went 98 for 207 for 1,274 yards and 12 touchdowns with six interceptions. His backup was Tyrrell Pigrome, who transferred to Western Kentucky during the offseason.

— North Carolina defensive backs D.J. Ford, Javon Terry and Bryce Watts have opted out of playing this season due to concerns about the coronavirus. The team had previously announced that offensive lineman Triston Miller would not play due to “family reasons.”

— Duke coach David Cutcliffe says long snapper Ben Wyatt and offensive tackle Jacob Rimmer have opted out of playing this season because of concerns about the virus. Last week the school announced that 25 athletes had tested positive over the previous three weeks as they began returning to campus for voluntary workouts, with nine in mandatory isolation. The school said all cases involved no or mild symptoms.

SERBIA-BASKETBALL PLAYER DIES

Basketball player dies during training in Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Former Florida State University center Michael Ojo died on Friday after collapsing during training in Serbia, according to his former team, Red Star Belgrade. He was 27.

The Nigerian-born basketball player was taken to a hospital in the Serbian capital, but doctors failed to resuscitate him, Belgrade media reported. Local media reported that he died of a heart attack.

Ojo was reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus but recovered.

After going undrafted in 2017, Ojo moved to Europe where he started his professional basketball career with FMP Belgrade. In 2018, he signed with the regional Adriatic League champions, Red Star Belgrade, where he was hugely popular among the club’s fans.