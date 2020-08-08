Sports

McGruder’s late 3 helps Clippers edge Trail Blazers 122-120

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Rodney McGruder hit a 3-pointer with 26.5 seconds left, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 122-120, even with Kawhi Leonard resting on the bench.

Portland had a chance to ensure a play-in for the Western Conference’s final playoff berth and eliminate Sacramento with a win.

The Trail Blazers led much of the game but the NBA’s top-scoring team inside the bubble was outscored 12-5 in the final 96 seconds as Paul George also sat the final five minutes. George finished with 21 points. Landry Shamet scored 19 and Reggie Jackson added 17.

CJ McCollum led Portland with 29 points while hitting 6 of 13 3-pointers.

Simmons needs knee surgery

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Philadelphia All-Star Ben Simmons will have surgery on his left knee. It’s a big blow for the 76ers and their hopes of making a deep run in this season’s playoffs.

The 76ers announced Saturday that Simmons will be leaving the NBA’s season-restart bubble at Walt Disney World. There was no immediate timeframe for his return, and it’s likely that no firm timetable on his recovery will be set until after the surgery.

Simmons left Philadelphia’s game against Washington on Wednesday midway through the third quarter because of injury, officially diagnosed as a subluxation of the left patella. A subluxation is a partial and temporary dislocation; the patella is the kneecap. Tests performed since revealed a loose body inside the knee, which led to the decision for surgery.

In other NBA news:

— This season’s three NBA MVP finalists have won the award before. The finalists announced Saturday are reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) of the Milwaukee Bucks, four-time MVP LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and 2017-18 winner James Harden of the Houston Rockets. James would join Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan and Bill Russell as the NBA’s only five-time MVPs. Abdul-Jabbar won the honor six times. Antetokounmpo is bidding to become the 12th back-to-back winner of the award, and Harden is vying for his second MVP in three seasons. The NBA has not set dates for the winners to be announced.

Cole just misses 20th regular-season win in row, Yanks beat Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole came within one strike of earning his 20th straight regular-season win before getting pulled, and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-4 Saturday in the opener of a seven-inning doubleheader.

Cole, who had won his first three starts since signing a $324 million, nine-year contract in the offseason, took a 5-0 lead into the fifth.

With two outs and a runner on, Cole had a 1-2 count on Ji-Man Choi, who came back to hit an RBI double.

Jose Martinez followed with a two-run homer on the 107th pitch from a clearly tiring Cole. That was Cole’s final pitch of the game.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— Zach Plesac tossed six strong innings and the Cleveland Indians snapped a scoring drought with a six-run fourth in a 7-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Franmil Reyes and Jordan Luplow each hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Domingo Santana added a solo shot in the eighth. Plesac allowed five hits and struck out seven in lowering his ERA to 1.29 this season. Yoan Moncada homered for Chicago. Moncada has reached in 19 straight games dating back to Sept. 25 last season. The Cleveland pitching staff has allowed four runs or fewer in all 16 games this season.

Giants place Samardjiza on IL due to shoulder impingement

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeff Samardjiza has been placed on the 10-day injured list by the San Francisco Giants because of an impingement in his right shoulder.

Manager Gabe Kapler said before Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers that the right-hander told trainers and the coaching staff that he felt like wasn’t able to get the arm loose during Friday’s game.

Samardjiza is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Saturday.

Samardjiza went four-plus innings and allowed six runs on seven hits in a 7-2 loss to the Dodgers. He is 0-2 with a 9.88 ERA in three starts.

Tuch scores in OT, Knights beat Avs 4-3 for top seed

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Alex Tuch scored at 4:44 into overtime, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 to earn the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The Golden Knights will face Chicago in the first round of the playoffs. The second-seeded Avs take on Arizona. Tuch scored the winner on a shot over the shoulder of Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer. The Avalanche tied the game with 1:02 left in regulation when J.T. Compher poked in the puck.

Mid-American Conference cancels fall football due to virus

UNDATED (AP) — The Mid-American Conference has become the first league competing at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season because of COVID-19 concerns.

With the MAC’s 12 schools facing a significant financial burden by trying to maintain costly coronavirus protocols, the conference’s university presidents made the decision to cancel all fall sports — including soccer and volleyball — and explore making them up in the spring season.

MAC schools rely heavily on revenue from playing road games against power conference teams. Most of those games were canceled when the Power Five went to exclusively or mostly conference games.

MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said he is “heartbroken we are in this place.” He stressed this was first a decision about the health and well-being of the athletes, and the conference’s medical experts were not comfortable that sports could be run safely.

A meeting of its presidents earlier in the week was expected to produce an agreement on how to go about a fall season, but instead some schools pushed to not play. The final decision was made Saturday morning.

In other college sports news:

— The Big Ten is tapping the brakes on football practice by telling its schools that until further notice full contact practices cannot begin. The conference announced all teams will remain in the first two days of what is known as the “acclimatization period” as teams work in just helmets. The Big Ten said all other fall sports will continue to work with team physicians and athletic trainers to adjust practices to the appropriate level of activity. The conference said in a statement it will continue to rely on its medical experts and evaluate the situation daily.

— Pittsburgh junior defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman has opted out of the 2020 season to focus on next year’s NFL draft. Twyman was a second-team All-American in 2019 when he registered 10 1/2 sacks. He said in a statement posted on Twitter that he will return home to Washington, D.C. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound Twyman said his decision is not about COVID-19, but rather about taking care of his family’s needs.

Jaguars release 5, including Middleton, to cut roster to 80

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with five players Saturday, including third-year safety Doug Middleton, to reduce their roster to 80.

Th team also waived running back Tavien Feaster, place-kicker Brandon Wright and offensive linemen Tyler Gauthier and Steven Nielsen. Feaster, Wright and Nielsen are rookies. The Jags also placed veteran defensive tackle Rodney Gunter on the non-football illness list. Gunter signed a three-year, $18 million contract in free agency and is expected to step into a starting role for a revamped defense that includes six new starters.

By having 80 players on its roster now, Jacksonville is eligible to have its entire team at the facility and on the practice field during training camp.

In other NFL news:

— The Detroit Lions activated tight end T.J. Hockenson, cornerback Amani Oruwariye and punter Arryn Siposs from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Hockenson had 32 catches for 367 yards and two TDs as a rookie last season after being drafted on the first round.

Justin Thomas drops with 68 in a major. Woods 10 behind Haotong who is still waiting to tee off

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — This might be the worst Justin Thomas ever felt about a 68 in a major. The world’s No. 1 player made the cut on the number at the PGA Championship and still held out hope of making a run. He figured he would need to be 10 under on the weekend, and he started the third round with five birdies in seven holes. But he made two bogeys to close out the front nine and then dropped two more shots at the end of his round. Thomas says he let a potentially special round get away.

Tiger Woods knows he isn’t going to win his 16th major at the PGA Championship in San Francisco this weekend. He still has something to play for in the final round at Harding Park. Woods shot a 2 over 72 on Saturday, leaving him 2 over for the tournament. That was 10 strokes behind leader Li Haotong, who had yet to tee off. Woods said he still hoping for a strong finish on Sunday before he turns his attention to the playoffs and the postponed U.S. Open.

NASCAR docks 20 points from Newman, Buescher for violations

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — NASCAR has docked Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher 20 points each and confiscated their spoilers prior to Saturday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

NASCAR said the two violated a rule stating that except as specified, spoilers must be used exactly as supplied from the manufacturer. Each car was also being sent to the rear for the start of the race. Other penalties include a loss of 20 owner points and a $25,000 fine.

Jimmie Johnson and Joey Gase were also starting at the back because of inspection failures.

Newman and Buescher are both without a victory this year, and both were outside the top 20 in points even before these penalties.

Bottas on pole for Silverstone GP ahead of teammate Hamilton

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Valtteri Bottas edged out Mercedes teammate and championship leader Lewis Hamilton to claim the pole position Saturday for Formula One’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Hamilton appeared on course to take his 92nd career pole but he had a poor first sector on his final run and Bottas clocked 1 minute, 25.154 seconds, 0.063 seconds ahead of the six-time world champion. It gave Bottas his first pole since the opening race of the pandemic-delayed season in Austria, which he went on to win.

F1 is back at Hamilton’s home circuit of Silverstone this weekend for a race also closed to spectators due to the coronavirus restrictions.

MLS to resume regular season following Florida tournament

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Soccer will resume its season once the MLS is Back tournament in Florida wraps up. The league’s 26 teams will each play 18 games, with the first between FC Dallas and Nashville set for Wednesday. Most games will be played without fans because of local regulations. Teams will be subject to a rigorous testing protocol and will travel on charter flights and buses. MLS suspended the season March 12 because of the coronavirus .