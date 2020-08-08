Sports

GOLF-PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Tight leaderboard at Harding Park

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — No one has been able to break ahead of the pack during the third round of the PGA Championship.

Collin Morikawa was the clubhouse leader at 7 under following a 65 on Saturday at Harding Park. Morikawa birdied three straight holes just before sinking a par putt on 18.

Haotong Li was the leader on the course at 8 under as he made the turn. He played his first nine holes of the day at even par.

Fifteen players were within three shots of Li midway through Round 3. Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh), Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler, Paul Casey and Cameron Champ were on the course at minus-7.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Murray returns to lead Nuggets

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Denver Nuggets welcomed back one of their stars on Saturday and solidified their hold on third place in the NBA’s Western Conference.

Jamal Murray scored 23 points, including the tying and go-ahead baskets in the Nuggets’ double-overtime win against the Jazz, 134-132. He sank a fallaway jumper for a 123-all tie and then beat the shot clock with a go-ahead 3-pointer. Murray had 12 rebounds and eight assists, just missing a triple-double in his first game since March 11. He missed the Nuggets’ first four games of the restart due to a tight hamstring.

The Nuggets overcame Donovan Mitchell’s 35 points for Utah, including a 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds remaining in the second overtime.

In other NBA action:

— Rodney McGruder hit a 3-pointer with 26.5 seconds left to push the Clippers past the Trail Blazers, 122-120. Portland led much of the game, but Los Angeles closed on a 12-5 run to pull out the victory. The Clippers were without Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard and played the last five minutes without Paul George after he scored 21 points.

NBA-NEWS

Simmons needs knee surgery

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers will spend the rest of the NBA season and playoffs without Ben Simmons.

The All-Star guard will have surgery on his left knee, damaging the Sixers’ hopes for a deep playoff run. There was no immediate timeframe for his return, and it’s likely that no firm timetable on his recovery will be set until after the surgery.

Simmons left Wednesday’s game against Washington midway through the third quarter because of the injury.

In other NBA news:

— This season’s three NBA MVP finalists have won the award before. The trio announced Saturday is reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) of the Bucks, four-time MVP LeBron James of the Lakers and 2017-18 winner James Harden of the Rockets. James would join Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan and Bill Russell as the NBA’s only five-time MVPs. Antetokounmpo is bidding to become the 12th back-to-back winner of the award.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Knights take top seed with OT win over Avs

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Las Vegas Golden Knights have wrapped up home-ice advantage in the NHL’s Western Conference playoffs with a one-goal win over the Colorado Avalanche in Edmonton.

Alex Tuch (tuhk) scored with 16 seconds remaining on the overtime clock to give the Knights a 4-3 victory. Vegas took a 3-2 lead on a penalty shot by Jonathan Marchessault (MAHR’-sheh-soh) early in the third period, but the Avs forced OT when J.T. Compher beat Robin Lehner with 62 seconds left in regulation.

Marchesault tallied twice and Lehner finished with 32 saves for the Knights, who will take on the Blackhawks in the first round.

The Avs and Coyotes will square off in another first-round series.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Cole just misses 20th straight

UNDATED (AP) — Gerrit Cole came within one out of winning his 20th consecutive decision despite another power display by the New York Yankees.

Homers by Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Mike Ford powered the Yankees to an 8-4 win over the Rays in Game 1 of a twinbill.

Cole had a 5-0 lead as he entered the fifth inning, but he had to be pulled one strike shy of qualifying for the victory. Jose Martinez belted a two-run homer that made it 5-3 and ended Cole’s outing.

Cole was bidding to tie Roger Clemens, Jake Arrieta and Rube Marquard for the third-longest streak ever. Hall of Famer Carl Hubbell leads the list with 24 in a row, followed by Roy Face with 22.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— Niko Goodrum, Miguel Cabrera, C.J. Cron and Jeimer (JAY’-mur) Candelario homered in the first inning to ignite the Tigers’ 11-5 win over the Pirates. JaCoby Jones added a sixth-inning blast and Cron capped the scoring with an RBI double in Detroit’s second straight win.

— Frankie Montas pitched seven shutout innings and the Athletics picked up their eighth consecutive win by downing the Astros, 3-1. Marcus Semien homered in the first after hitting a walkoff single to end a 13-inning win on Friday.

— Zach Plesac (PLEE’-sak) tossed six strong innings and the Indians erupted for six runs in the fourth inning of a 7-1 victory over the White Sox. The Indians had been blanked for 13 innings before Franmil (FRAHN’-meel) Reyes and Jordan Luplow each hit a two-run homer in the fourth.

MLB-GIANTS-SAMARDJIZA

Samardjiza on IL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giants hurler Jeff Samardjiza (sah-MAHR’-jah) has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to right shoulder impingement.

Manager Gabe Kapler said the right-hander told trainers and the coaching staff that he felt like he wasn’t able to get the arm loose during Friday’s game.

Samardjiza went four-plus innings and allowed six runs on seven hits in a 7-2 loss to the Dodgers.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

MAC cancels fall sports due to virus

UNDATED (AP) — The Mid-American Conference has become the first league competing at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season because of COVID-19 concerns.

The MAC announced on Saturday that all fall sports have been canceled, although it is exploring the idea of making them up in the spring. The MAC’s 12 schools are facing a significant financial burden by trying to maintain costly coronavirus protocols

MAC schools rely heavily on revenue from playing road games against power conference teams. Most of those games were canceled when the Power Five went to exclusively or mostly conference games.

A meeting of its presidents earlier in the week was expected to produce an agreement on how to go about a fall season. Instead, some schools pushed to not play.

In other college sports news:

— The Big Ten has told its schools that until further notice full contact football practices cannot begin. The conference announced all teams will remain in the first two days of what is known as the “acclimatization period” as teams work in just helmets. The Big Ten said all other fall sports will continue to work with team physicians and athletic trainers to adjust practices to the appropriate level of activity.

— Pittsburgh junior defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman has opted out of the 2020 season to focus on next year’s NFL draft. Twyman was a second-team All-American in 2019 when he registered 10 1/2 sacks. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound Twyman said his decision is not about COVID-19, but rather about taking care of his family’s needs.

NFL-BROWNS-LANDRY

Landry activated

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been activated from the physically unable to perform list, clearing the way for him to practice in training camp following off-season hip surgery.

He underwent an extensive procedure to correct a issue that slowed him last season but didn’t keep him off the field. Landry hasn’t missed a game in six seasons and recorded 83 receptions for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns in 2019.

NASCAR-MICHIGAN

NASCAR docks 20 points from Newman, Buescher for violations

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — NASCAR docked Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher 20 points each and confiscated their spoilers prior to today’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

NASCAR said the two violated a rule stating that except as specified, spoilers must be used exactly as supplied from the manufacturer. Each car was also being sent to the rear for the start of the race. Other penalties include a loss of 20 owner points and a $25,000 fine.

Jimmie Johnson and Joey Gase were also starting at the back because of inspection failures.

F1-70TH ANNIVERSARY GP

Bottas on pole for Silverstone GP ahead of teammate Hamilton

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Valtteri Bottas edged out Mercedes teammate and championship leader Lewis Hamilton to claim the pole position for Formula One’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Bottas clocked 1 minute, 25.154 seconds, 0.063 seconds ahead of the six-time world champion. It gave Bottas his first pole since the opening race of the pandemic-delayed season in Austria, which he went on to win.

MLS-SEASON RESUMES

MLS to resume regular season

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Soccer says it will resume its season once the MLS is Back tournament in Florida wraps up.

The league’s 26 teams will each play 18 games, with the first between FC Dallas and Nashville set for Aug. 12. Dallas and Nashville are playing three additional games after withdrawing from the league’s tournament because of positive COVID-19 cases.

A majority of games will be played without fans because of local regulations. Teams will be subjected to a rigorous testing protocol and will use charter flights to travel.

MLS suspended the season on March 12 because of the pandemic after teams had played two games each.

HORSE RACING-TRAVERS

Tiz the Law wins again

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Belmont winner Tiz the Law has easily won the $1 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga and heads to Kentucky for next month’s Derby as the favorite.

Ridden by Manny Franco, Tiz the Law ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:00.65 and paid $3, $2.40 and $2.10.

The 3-year-old colt remains undefeated this year with four straight graded stakes victories.