Sports

GOLF-PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Johnson heads tight leaderboard at Harding Park

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dustin Johnson shot a 5-under 65 in the third round at TPC Harding Park to enter the final round as the PGA Championship leader at minus-9. He had eight birdies in the round, which helped him forget a bogey on No. 6 and a double three holes later. Both times, he birdied the next hole.

Johnson’s only major victory was the 2016 U.S. Open.

Eleven other players will be three shots back heading into Sunday’s round. Scottie Scheffler also fired a 65 that leaves him tied with Cameron Champ at 8 under. Two shots back are Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh), Paul Carey and Collin Morikawa, who fired a 65.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Murray returns to lead Nuggets

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Denver Nuggets welcomed back one of their stars on Saturday and solidified their hold on third place in the NBA’s Western Conference.

Jamal Murray scored 23 points, including the tying and go-ahead baskets in the Nuggets’ double-overtime win against the Jazz, 134-132. He sank a fallaway jumper for a 123-all tie and then beat the shot clock with a go-ahead 3-pointer. Murray had 12 rebounds and eight assists, just missing a triple-double in his first game since March 11. He missed the Nuggets’ first four games of the restart due to a tight hamstring.

The Nuggets overcame Donovan Mitchell’s 35 points for Utah, including a 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds remaining in the second overtime.

In other NBA action:

— T.J. Warren poured in 39 points, including seven straight to put the Pacers ahead in the final two minutes of a 116-111 downing of the Lakers. LeBron James had 31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists after sitting out the first game since the Lakers clinched the top seed in the Western Conference.

— The Suns are 5-0 since the restart after Devin Booker scored 35 points and Jevon Carter added a season-high 20 in a 119-112 victory against the Heat. Carter made six of eight 3-pointers for Phoenix, which is two games behind Memphis for the final Western Conference playoff berth.

— Rodney McGruder hit a 3-pointer with 26.5 seconds left to push the Clippers past the Trail Blazers, 122-120. Portland led much of the game, but Los Angeles closed on a 12-5 run to pull out the victory. The Clippers were without Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard and played the last five minutes without Paul George after he scored 21 points.

NBA-NEWS

Simmons needs knee surgery

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers will spend the rest of the NBA season and playoffs without Ben Simmons.

The All-Star guard will have surgery on his left knee, damaging the Sixers’ hopes for a deep playoff run. There was no immediate timeframe for his return, and it’s likely that no firm timetable on his recovery will be set until after the surgery.

Simmons left Wednesday’s game against Washington midway through the third quarter because of the injury.

In other NBA news:

— This season’s three NBA MVP finalists have won the award before. The trio announced Saturday is reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) of the Bucks, four-time MVP LeBron James of the Lakers and 2017-18 winner James Harden of the Rockets. James would join Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan and Bill Russell as the NBA’s only five-time MVPs. Antetokounmpo is bidding to become the 12th back-to-back winner of the award.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Knights take top seed with OT win over Avs

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Las Vegas Golden Knights have wrapped up home-ice advantage in the NHL’s Western Conference playoffs with a one-goal win over the Colorado Avalanche in Edmonton.

Alex Tuch (tuhk) scored with 16 seconds remaining on the overtime clock to give the Knights a 4-3 victory. Vegas took a 3-2 lead on a penalty shot by Jonathan Marchessault (MAHR’-sheh-soh) early in the third period, but the Avs forced OT when J.T. Compher beat Robin Lehner with 62 seconds left in regulation.

Marchesault tallied twice and Lehner finished with 32 saves for the Knights, who will take on the Blackhawks in the first round.

The Avs and Coyotes will square off in another first-round series.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Cole just misses 20th straight

UNDATED (AP) — Gerrit Cole came within one out of winning his 20th consecutive decision despite another power display by the New York Yankees.

Homers by Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Mike Ford powered the Yankees to an 8-4 win over the Rays in Game 1 of a twinbill.

Cole had a 5-0 lead as he entered the fifth inning, but he had to be pulled one strike shy of qualifying for the victory. Jose Martinez belted a two-run homer that made it 5-3 and ended Cole’s outing.

Cole was bidding to tie Roger Clemens, Jake Arrieta and Rube Marquard for the third-longest streak ever. Hall of Famer Carl Hubbell leads the list with 24 in a row, followed by Roy Face with 22.

The Rays salvaged a split of the doubleheader as Austin Meadows provided a tiebreaking, two-run single in a 5-3 decision over New York. The Rays used six pitchers during a bullpen day that ended when Judge flew out deep with a runner on base.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— Niko Goodrum, Miguel Cabrera, C.J. Cron and Jeimer (JAY’-mur) Candelario homered in the first inning to ignite the Tigers’ 11-5 win over the Pirates. JaCoby Jones added a sixth-inning blast and Cron capped the scoring with an RBI double in Detroit’s second straight win.

— Frankie Montas pitched seven shutout innings and the Athletics picked up their eighth consecutive win by downing the Astros, 3-1. Marcus Semien homered in the first after hitting a walkoff single to end a 13-inning win on Friday.

— Jake Arrieta picked up his first win in more than a year by tossing three-hit ball over six innings of the Phillies’ 5-0 shutout of the Braves. Jay Bruce smacked a three-run homer and J.T. Realmuto (ree-al-MOO’-toh) went deep for the third straight game.

— Zach Plesac (PLEE’-sak) tossed six strong innings and the Indians erupted for six runs in the fourth inning of a 7-1 victory over the White Sox. The Indians had been blanked for 13 innings before Franmil (FRAHN’-meel) Reyes and Jordan Luplow each hit a two-run homer in the fourth.

— Pat Valaika, Pedro Severino and Anthony Santander homered during a five-run eighth that gave the Orioles a 5-3 verdict over the Nationals. Baltimore went into eighth with just two hits and trailing 3-0 before rallying against Sean Doolittle and Daniel Hudson.

— Anthony DeSclafani allowed two singles over six scoreless innings to pitch the Reds past the Brewers, 4-1. Eugenio Suarez hit a three-run homer in the first to put the Reds on top to stay.

— The Rangers picked up a 2-0 win on Joey Gallo’s two-run homer. Six Texas pitchers combined on a four-hitter as Kolby Allard worked five innings before Edinson Volquez worked the sixth for his first major league win since 2017.

— The Mets were 8-4 winners against the Marlins as Michael Conforto and Pete Alonso slammed two-run homers before J.D. Davis broke it open with a three-run blast. Rookie David Peterson allowed two runs over five innings to help New York end Miami’s six-game winning streak.

MLB-NEWS

Samardjiza on IL

UNDATED (AP) — Giants hurler Jeff Samardjiza (sah-MAHR’-jah) has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to right shoulder impingement.

Manager Gabe Kapler said the right-hander told trainers and the coaching staff that he felt like he wasn’t able to get the arm loose during Friday’s game.

Samardjiza went four-plus innings and allowed six runs on seven hits in a 7-2 loss to the Dodgers.

In other big league news Saturday:

— Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer was activated from the injured list after missing 11 of the first 14 games with gastritis. Hosmer said he never received a precise diagnosis of the ailment and plans to see specialists after the season.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

MAC cancels fall sports due to virus

UNDATED (AP) — The Mid-American Conference has become the first league competing at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season because of COVID-19 concerns.

The MAC announced on Saturday that all fall sports have been canceled, although it is exploring the idea of making them up in the spring. The MAC’s 12 schools are facing a significant financial burden by trying to maintain costly coronavirus protocols

MAC schools rely heavily on revenue from playing road games against power conference teams. Most of those games were canceled when the Power Five went to exclusively or mostly conference games.

A meeting of its presidents earlier in the week was expected to produce an agreement on how to go about a fall season. Instead, some schools pushed to not play.

In other college sports news:

— The Big Ten has told its schools that until further notice full contact football practices cannot begin. The conference announced all teams will remain in the first two days of what is known as the “acclimatization period” as teams work in just helmets. The Big Ten said all other fall sports will continue to work with team physicians and athletic trainers to adjust practices to the appropriate level of activity.

— Pittsburgh junior defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman has opted out of the 2020 season to focus on next year’s NFL draft. Twyman was a second-team All-American in 2019 when he registered 10 1/2 sacks. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound Twyman said his decision is not about COVID-19, but rather about taking care of his family’s needs.

NFL-BROWNS-LANDRY

Landry activated

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been activated from the physically unable to perform list, clearing the way for him to practice in training camp following off-season hip surgery.

He underwent an extensive procedure to correct a issue that slowed him last season but didn’t keep him off the field. Landry hasn’t missed a game in six seasons and recorded 83 receptions for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns in 2019.

NASCAR-MICHIGAN

Harvick wins again at MIS

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Kevin Harvick raced to his fifth NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season by outlasting Brad Keselowski in overtime in the opener of a weekend doubleheader at Michigan International Speedway.

Harvick won for the fourth time at MIS — and three of those victories have been in the last three years.

Ford has now won five straight Cup races at Michigan and swept the top two spots Saturday with Harvick and Keselowski. Martin Truex Jr. was third, followed by Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch.

Busch remains winless on the year with five races left in the regular season.

F1-70TH ANNIVERSARY GP

Bottas on pole for Silverstone GP ahead of teammate Hamilton

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Valtteri Bottas edged out Mercedes teammate and championship leader Lewis Hamilton to claim the pole position for Formula One’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Bottas clocked 1 minute, 25.154 seconds, 0.063 seconds ahead of the six-time world champion. It gave Bottas his first pole since the opening race of the pandemic-delayed season in Austria, which he went on to win.

MLS-SEASON RESUMES

MLS to resume regular season

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Soccer says it will resume its season once the MLS is Back tournament in Florida wraps up.

The league’s 26 teams will each play 18 games, with the first between FC Dallas and Nashville set for Aug. 12. Dallas and Nashville are playing three additional games after withdrawing from the league’s tournament because of positive COVID-19 cases.

A majority of games will be played without fans because of local regulations. Teams will be subjected to a rigorous testing protocol and will use charter flights to travel.

MLS suspended the season on March 12 because of the pandemic after teams had played two games each.

HORSE RACING-TRAVERS

Tiz the Law wins again

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Belmont winner Tiz the Law has easily won the $1 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga and heads to Kentucky for next month’s Derby as the favorite.

Ridden by Manny Franco, Tiz the Law ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:00.65 and paid $3, $2.40 and $2.10.

The 3-year-old colt remains undefeated this year with four straight graded stakes victories.