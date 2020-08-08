Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE-YANKEES-RAYS

Perez hits sac fly in the 8th, Rays beat Yankees 1-0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) —Pinch-hitter Michael Perez hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning on his 28th birthday, six Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a two-hitter and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the AL East-leading New York Yankees 1-0 on Friday night.Yoshi Tsutsugo drew a leadoff walk from Adam Ottavino (2-1) in the eighth and went to second with one out when Kevin Kiermaier walked. Both runners advanced a base on a wild pitch before Perez put the Rays up 1-0 on his fly to center. Chaz Roe (2-0) went the final two innings for the win.Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka allowed one hit and struck out five over five innings.

In other Friday action:

—Trevor Bauer had another stellar outing and Matt Davidson and Nick Castellanos homered to lead the Cincinnati Reds past the Milwaukee Brewers 8-3. Bauer allowed three hits and one run in six innings while striking out 12. It’s his second straight strong performance after tossing a two-hit shutout over seven innings Sunday in the second game of a doubleheader at Detroit.

—Even slumping Chris Davis got in on the act for the suddenly slugging Orioles, collecting two of Baltimore’s 19 hits and raising his average from .087 to .143 in an 11-0 victory over the Washington Nationals. Seven of the Orioles’ nine starting position players each got at least a pair of hits. José Iglesias led the way by going 4 for 4 with three RBIs, and Renato Núñez added a three-run homer.

— Mitch Moreland drove in three runs with a 2-run homer and bases-loaded walk, Alex Verdugo hit two solo shots and Boston’s battered staff rebounded to hold down the Blue Jays 5-3. Moreland gave them a 4-2 edge in the third and the bullpen took over from there. Verdugo also robbed Travis Shaw of a homer with a leaping grab. The Red Sox entered with the AL’s second-worst ERA.

—Francisco Cervelli hit a three-run homer, Humberto Mejia impressed in his abbreviated major league debut and the Miami Marlins kept up their surprising surge by beating the New York Mets 4-3. The Marlins won their sixth in a row and improved to 7-1. They’re 5-0 since missing more than a week because of the team’s coronavirus outbreak. Miami has won despite already using 43 players, including 25 pitchers, to maintain a full roster amid COVID-19 concerns.

—Ryan McBroom hit a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning to lift the Royals to a 3-2 victory over the Twins on Friday night. Nick Heath and Nicky Lopez also drove in runs for the Royals, who have won two straight after a six-game slide. Greg Holland earned the win in relief of starter Jakob Junis while Trevor Rosenthal earned his second save with a perfect ninth. Matt Wisler took the loss after serving up McBroom’s homer.

—Dylan Cease worked his way through five shutout innings, and the Chicago White Sox beat Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Indians 2-0. Cease walked the leadoff man four times and hit a batter, but wiggled out of trouble each time. The Indians went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base, continuing a season-long problem and wasting a terrific start by Civale. They had won three in a row.

—Zach Davies retired the first 13 Arizona batters, Fernando Tatis Jr hit a leadoff homer and rookies Jake Cronenworth and Edward Olivares also went deep to give the San Diego Padres a 3-0 win against the Diamondbacks. Davies took a perfect game into the fifth before giving up consecutive one-out singles to Eduardo Escobar and David Peralta.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Islanders advance with 5-1 win over Panthers

TORONTO (AP) — Anthony Beauvillier scored twice and the New York Islanders beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to clinch an NHL best-of-five preliminary round playoff series in four games. Brock Nelson and Mathew Barzal had a goal and assist each in a game the Islanders never trailed. Semyon Varlamov stopped 24 shots, Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored an empty-netter and the Eastern Conference’s seventh-seeded Islanders bounced back from a 3-2 loss in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Mike Hoffman scored his Florida-leading third goal and fifth point of the series but the 10th-seeded Panthers wound up one-and-done for their fifth consecutive postseason appearance.

In other NHL action:

Brad Richardson scored on a rebound in overtime, Darcy Kuemper stopped 49 shots and the Arizona Coyotes advanced in the postseason for the first time in eight years with a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators. The Western Conference’s No. 11 seed took a 2-0 lead early in the second period but allowed Nashville to tie it and went ahead 3-2 on Jordan Oesterle’s goal early in the third. Nashville pulled goalie Juuse Saros late in the third period and Filip Forsberg tied it with 32 seconds left on a one-timer after Roman Josi kept the puck in Arizona’s zone. Richardson won it after he redirected Vinnie Hinostroza’s shot and punched the rebound in past Saros.

—Artturi Lehkonen flipped a shot past Tristan Jarry with 4:11 remaining to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a stunning 2-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins that clinched their first playoff berth in three years. Paul Byron took advantage of a Pittsburgh turnover, darted behind the Penguins net and slipped a pass to Lehkonen in front. The 25-year-old Lehkonen found enough space between four Pittsburgh players to slip the puck into the open net. The12th-seeded Canadiens captured the best-of-five qualifying round over fifth-seeded Pittsburgh in four games.

— Brandon Saad, Matthew Highmore and Dominik Kubalik scored and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Edmonton 3-2, knocking the Oilers out of the postseason tournament. The Blackhawks won the best-of-five qualifying series 3-1. Chicago advances to the round of 16. Josh Archibald and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for Edmonton.

—Auston Matthews scored on a power play 13:10 into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3, forcing a Game 5 in the teams’ qualifying series. Toronto rallied from a 3-0, third-period deficit to tie the game and the series at 2-2.

NBA-SCHEDULE

White, Poeltl lead Spurs past short-handed Jazz 119-111

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Derrick White scored 24 points, Jakob Poeltl added 19 points and 10 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs got a much-needed win over the short-handed Utah Jazz 119-111. Lonnie Walker and Rudy Gay each added 14 points for the Spurs.

San Antonio moved into 10th place in the Western Conference and is a half-game ahead of the surging Phoenix Suns. The Suns are 4-0 since the NBA restart but were idle Friday. Gay scored 10 points during one stretch in the third quarter to help open a 16-point lead.

In other Friday NBA action:

— Jaylen Brown scored 20 points, Jayson Tatum added 18 and the Boston Celtics never trailed on the way to an emphatic 122-100 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. Kemba Walker scored 17 points in 23 minutes for the Celtics, who led by 40 at one point and kept slim hope alive of catching the Raptors for the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference.

—Tobias Harris had 23 points and 15 rebounds, Joel Embiid turned in a strong second half and finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers held off the Orlando Magic 108-101 on Friday night in their first game without All-Star Ben Simmons. Simmons is out indefinitely after injuring his knee Wednesday night. Alec Burks had 22 points off the bench and Al Horford stepped into the starting lineup and finished with 21 points and nine rebounds. Evan Fournier had 22 points and Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Magic, which have lost three straight games in the NBA bubble after starting 2-0.

—Dillon Brooks scored 22 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies claimed their first win since the restart with a 121-92 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jonas Valanciunas had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Ja Morant had 19 points and nine assists for the Grizzlies. Memphis shot 55% and avoided falling into a tie with Portland for eight place in the Western Conference standings. Chris Paul scored 17 points and Luguentz Dort added 16 for the Thunder.

—Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Jarrett Allen added 17 points and 11 rebounds and the patchwork Brooklyn Nets clinched a playoff berth by beating the Sacramento Kings 119-106 on Friday. The surprising Nets came to the bubble without stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving but continued to display plenty of fight, improving to 3-2 since coming to Florida.

NBA-WILLIAMSON OUT

Pelicans resting Zion Williamson against Wizards

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have scratched rookie Zion Williamson from the lineup for Friday night’s game against the Washington Wizards.

The team designated Friday a rest day for the NBA’s top overall draft choice after he scored 24 points in 22 minutes in the Pelicans’ 140-125 loss to Sacramento on Thursday. The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Williamson has seen his playing time limited after missing nearly two weeks of practice in July to attend to a family medical matter. The former Duke star has played as few as 14 minutes and not more than 25 minutes in a game since the Pelicans resumed their season July 30. Williamson has averaged nearly 17 points and about 19 minutes in the Pelicans’ four games in the Disney complex. He has averaged 22.4 points in 23 total games this season after missing the first 44 games of his rookie campaign while recovering from right knee surgery.

MLB-NEWS

Another positive test, another postponement for Cardinals

UNDATED (AP) — Friday night’s game in St. Louis between the Cardinals and the Cubs was postponed after another St. Louis player tested positive for COVID-19.

Major League Baseball said the game was called off to allow more time for additional testing and to complete the contact tracing process. The Cardinals have been off since last Friday, when two players returned positive coronavirus tests. Eight players in total have tested positive, including star catcher Yadier Molina.

The Cardinals spent five days in quarantine in a Milwaukee hotel before finally being cleared to travel back to St. Louis late Tuesday, when they returned negative tests for the second straight day. They got workouts in at home and had been prepared to return to the field Friday.

In other MLB news:

— World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg is scheduled to make his season debut for the Washington Nationals on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles. He has been sidelined in 2020 by a nerve issue in his pitching hand. Nationals manager Dave Martinez says the tingling in Strasburg’s right thumb is gone and nothing in the pitcher’s mechanics has changed.

— Federal prosecutors say a former Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year’s overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Prosecutors in Texas say Eric Prescott Kay was arrested in Fort Worth and made his first appearance Friday in federal court. Kay was communications director for the Angels. Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in the Dallas area July 1, 2019, before the start of what was supposed to be a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. Prosecutors are accusing Kay of giving the fentanyl to Skaggs.

NFL-NEWS

Newton says he’s ready to go in New England

UNDATED (AP) — New Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is a week into the latest step in his career. He says he isn’t as much concerned with replacing Tom Brady or silencing his doubters as with proving to himself that he’s still capable of performing at his highest level.

The 2011 No. 1 overall draft pick says he’s full go after back-to-back injury-plagued seasons in Carolina. He also says there’s no ill will toward the Panthers after they released him in March with one year remaining on a five-year, $103.8 million contract.

In other NFL news:

—The Washington Football Team has released running back Derrius Guice (GYS) after he was charged in multiple domestic violence incidents. The Loudoun (LOW’-don) County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Department said Guice was arrested on one count of strangulation, three counts of assault and battery and one count of destruction of property. The Sheriff’s Department said it became aware in July of incidents in February, March and April. The 23-year-old Guice turned himself in and was released on $10,000 bond.

— Coaches will have their own category for being voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at least for the next four years. The Pro Football Hall of Fame Board of Trustees has approved a change in the selection process. Effective with the class of 2021, there will be 15 modern-era players as finalists with a maximum of five ultimately elected. There also will be one coach finalist, one senior finalist and one contributor finalist through the selection of the class of 2024. Coaches were previously considered along with players and that lessened their chances of being elected to the Canton, Ohio, shrine.

— New York Giants long snapper and Pro Bowler Zak DeOssie has retired. DeOssie, who spent all 13 of his seasons with the Giants, announced his retirement Friday. A 2007 fourth-round draft pick out of Brown, he won Super Bowls with the Giants in his rookie year and again in the 2011 season. He earned Pro Bowl berths in 2008 and ’10.

— New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has been formally charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm in connection with a fight at a cookout in May in Florida. Authorities say Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who also was arrested, won’t be prosecuted because of insufficient evidence. Baker is accused of stealing cash and watches from four men. The punishment in event of a conviction is a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in state prison. Baker surrendered to jail on May 16 and was released on bond. His next court date hasn’t been announced.

— The San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive lineman Dion Jordan to a one-year contract. The deal adds another former first-round pick to San Francisco’s talented line. Jordan was the No. 3 overall pick by Miami in 2013 but has never lived up to his billing because of injuries and substance abuse problems. He has been suspended 32 games over his career for violating NFL rules on substance abuse and performance-enhancing drugs and has also had two operations on his knee.

— Linebacker Vic Beasley reported to the Tennessee Titans on Friday, and he has been activated off the Reserve/DidNot Report list. The Titans also put defensive lineman Jack Crawford on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning he had either tested positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after coming in close contact with someone who’s infected.

— The Detroit Lions are preparing to host fans at all eight regular-season home games, although it’s uncertain how many will be allowed to attend. The NFL club said Friday that season-ticket holders can opt out of purchasing tickets for the 2020 season if they want. The team also is offering various incentives for fans who defer payments to the 2021 season instead of asking for refunds.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

Big Sky joins Pioneer League in dropping fall football

UNDATED (AP) — The Big Sky Conference has postponed its football season until spring and called for the FCS playoffs to be moved to the second semester as well. The Big Sky’s decision Friday all but officially ends any chance of the FCS playoffs being held in the fall. The FCS playoffs are an NCAA-sponsored event unlike the College Football Playoff which crowns a champion at the highest level of Division I.

The Big Sky, traditionally one of the strongest FCS conferences with Montana, Eastern Washington and Montana State, said it will attempt to play an eight-game conference schedule in the spring.

In other pandemic-related developments:

— The Pioneer League says it won’t play a fall football schedule but would consider playing a football season at another point in the school year if feasible. The 11-team Pioneer League spans from the Midwest to the West Coast.

— The NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference is postponing its fall sports schedule until the spring of 2021. The league said its impacted sports are men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey and volleyball. The league is made up of 13 schools in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

— The Southeastern Conference will require football players and others in direct contact with the program to be tested at least twice weekly during the season. The league on Friday released its initial COVID-19 requirements for fall sports, including football. In football, the testing will typically come six days and three days before competition. Coaches, staff and other personnel will be required to wear face coverings on the sidelines at sporting events this fall.

— Maryland senior quarterback Josh Jackson has opted out of the upcoming football season, leaving the Terrapins with very little depth and experience at the pivotal position. Jackson is the most prominent of six Maryland players who have decided not to play in 2020 for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

— North Carolina defensive backs D.J. Ford, Javon Terry and Bryce Watts have opted out of playing this season due to concerns about the coronavirus. The team had previously announced that offensive lineman Triston Miller would not play due to “family reasons.”

— Duke coach David Cutcliffe says long snapper Ben Wyatt and offensive tackle Jacob Rimmer have opted out of playing this season because of concerns about the virus. Last week the school announced that 25 athletes had tested positive over the previous three weeks as they began returning to campus for voluntary workouts, with nine in mandatory isolation. The school said all cases involved no or mild symptoms.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Li at his best and builds early lead at PGA Championship

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Harding Park is renowned for producing champions who are among the best in golf, from Byron Nelson to Tiger Woods, and a long list of Hall of Famers and major champions in between.

Halfway through the PGA Championship, Li Haotong (lee how-TAHNG) delivered his own footnote in history. With five birdies through 10 holes, and eight tough pars down the stretch, Li had a 5-under 65 on Friday and became the first Chinese player to lead after any round of any major.

Li posted an 8-under 132, giving him a two-shot lead over a large group that includes Brooks Koepka, the two-time defending champion.

Much farther back was Woods, who found more fairways but struggled on the greens, ranking 131st in the key putting statistic against the 156-man field. He flirted with the cut line until a birdie on the 16th kept him safe, and his 72 put him eight shots behind.