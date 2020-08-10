Sports

PANTHERS-TALLON OUT

Dale Tallon, after 10 seasons, out as Florida Panthers’ GM

UNDATED (AP) — The Florida Panthers will have a new general manager next season, making the announcement that Dale Tallon is leaving the franchise after 10 years.

Tallon’s contract as president of hockey operations and general manager expired July 1, and was extended by Panthers owner Vincent Viola to get through the remainder of a season that was stretched out by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Panthers were eliminated from the playoffs on Friday, falling to the New York Islanders in four games. Another season of high expectations that didn’t deliver as planned sealed Tallon’s fate.

PIRATES-CARDINALS-POSTPONED

More cancellations for the Cardinals

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Cardinals haven’t played since July 30 because of virus concerns and now will have to wait even longer before getting back on the field.

The entire three-game series between Pittsburgh and St. Louis at Busch Stadium has been postponed.

There have been 27 games postponed by Major League Baseball because of the coronavirus, 13 of them involving the Cardinals.

Eight St. Louis players in total have tested positive, including star catcher Yadier Molina.

BLUE JAYS

Toronto at temporary home Tuesday

UNDATED (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays’ first game in their temporary home of Buffalo will be Tuesday night against Miami.

Buffalo’s Sahlen Field is their new home for the rest of the season, being that they’re barred from playing in Toronto this year because of health concerns over the coronavirus.

Sahlen Field is the ballpark of their Triple-A affiliate.

ASTROS-ATHLETICS

Astros, A’s clear benches, empty seats; Oak wins 9th in row

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP)— The Athletics try for their 10th straight win when they start a series on the road against the Angeles.

In the meantime, outfielder Ramon Laureano and the A’s — along with the Houston Astros — will see if Major League Baseball will issue any discipline for their dust-up. Laureano charged toward Houston bench coach Álex Cintrón after being hit by a pitch Sunday at the Coliseum. Astros catcher Dustin Garneau left the dugout to tackle Laureano as the benches emptied.

Players who were sitting in the seats, observing COVID-19 social-distancing protocols, also rushed onto the field.

The skirmish came months after Houston’s sign-stealing scandal was brought to light by Oakland pitcher Mike Fiers.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

Players unite in push to save college season, create union

UNDATED (AP) — College football players from across the country united Sunday in an attempt to save their season and ensure they’ll no longer be left out of the sport’s biggest decisions.

Numerous players from Florida State to Oregon posted a graphic on social media with #WeWantToPlay and #WeAreUnited.

Michigan defensive back Hunter Reynolds says, “Every athlete, I’m pretty sure, wants to play their sports. They just want to do so safely.”

Not only do they want to play, they want to create a players association for college football.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE-VIRUS

Testing for UEFA leader will allow trophy presentations

LISBON (AP) — UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin will undergo testing for the coronavirus that will allow him to present the Champions League trophy to the winners.

Ceferin and general secretary Theodore Theodoridis will be tested two days before the finals of Europe’s three club competitions this month so they can hand over the medals and trophies.

Some competitions during the pandemic have seen players have to collect their own medals, including at the FA Cup final in England. The men’s Champions League final is in Lisbon, Portugal on Aug. 23 — two days after the Europa League concludes in Cologne, Germany.