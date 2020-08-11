Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

Big Ten, Pac-12 won’t play football this fall

UNDATED (AP) — The Big Ten and Pac-12 won’t play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19, taking two of college football’s five power conferences out of a crumbling season amid the pandemic.

Less than an hour after the Big Ten’s announcement, the Pac-12 called a news conference to discuss a meeting with its universities’ presidents.

Two people involved in the Pac-12′s decision told The Associated Press the season would be postponed until the spring, along with all fall sports. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the conference was still planning an official announcement.

The Big Ten’s announcement comes six days after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only football schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.

Instead, all fall sports in the Big Ten have been called off and a spring season will be explored. The decision was monumental but not a surprise. Speculation has run rampant for several days that the Big Ten was moving toward this decision. On Monday, coaches throughout the conference tried to push back the tide, publicly pleading for more time and threatening to look elsewhere for games this fall.

SUPREME COURT-NCAA

Ruling keeps NCAA from limiting some athlete compensation

WASHINGTON (AP) — A court decision the NCAA says will hurt college sports by allowing certain student-athletes to be paid “vast sums” of money as “educational expenses” will go into effect after the Supreme Court declined Tuesday to intervene at this point.

Justice Elena Kagan denied the NCAA’s request to put a lower court ruling on hold at least temporarily while the NCAA asks the Supreme Court to take up the case. It plans to do so by mid-October.

Kagan declined to put on hold a ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. In May it upheld a lower-court ruling prohibiting the NCAA from limiting compensation for education-related expenses for student-athletes. The ruling applies to athletes in Division I football and basketball programs.

The NCAA said the ruling “effectively created a pay-for-play system for all student-athletes, allowing them to be paid both ‘unlimited’ amounts for participating in ‘internships’” and an additional $5,600 or more each year they remain eligible to play their sport.

NBA SCHEDULE-BLAZERS-MAVERICKS

Lillard pours in 61 to lift Blazers past Mavs, 134-131

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Damian Lillard tied his career high with 61 points, willing Portland to a 134-131 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night that moved the Trail Blazers into eighth place in the Western Conference.

The Blazers will clinch a spot in the play-in series with a win Thursday against Brooklyn.

Lillard made nine 3-pointers in his sixth 50-point game of the season. He’s the 12th player in NBA history to score 50 points in back-to-back games after dropping 51 on the 76ers on Sunday.

He scored in every way imaginable, from well beyond the 3-point line, on blow-by drives, short jumpers and at the foul line. Lillard finished 17 of 32 from the floor and 9 of 17 from beyond the arc while making all 18 free throw attempts. Carmelo Anthony added 26 points on 10-of 17 shooting for Portland.Kristaps Porzingis scored 36 points and Luka Doncic had 25 points.

In other Tuesday hoop action:

—Jeremiah Martin and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot each scored 24 points, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Orlando Magic 108-96 on Tuesday as both teams looked ahead to the playoffs. Dzanan Musa added 17 points and Tyler Johnson had 14 for the Nets, who improved to 5-2 in the restart with their third straight victory.

—Jayson Tatum scored 29 points and the Boston Celtics ran past the Memphis Grizzlies, 122-107. The Grizzlies missed another chance to guarantee themselves a spot in the Western Conference play-in series. Boston, which has already locked up the Eastern Conference’s third seed, won its fourth straight. Gordon Hayward added 19 points and five assists. Ja Morant led Memphis with 26 points and 13 assists.

—Keldon Johnson had 24 points and 11 rebounds and San Antonio kept alive its chances of becoming the first team in NBA history to make 23 consecutive playoff appearances with a 123-105 win over the Houston Rockets. San Antonio has won three straight and five out of seven inside the bubble. DeMar DeRozan added 23 points. Jakob Poeltl finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Russell Westbrook had 20 points and seven turnovers in his first game back in the lineup for Houston after missing two games with a bruised right quadriceps.

MLB-SCHEDULE-WHITE SOX-TIGERS

White Sox break through early, beat Tigers 8-4

DETROIT (AP) — Eloy Jimenez hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and the Chicago White Sox snapped Detroit’s four-game wining streak with an 8-4 victory over the Tigers on Tuesday night.

Edwin Encarnacion also went deep for the White Sox, who won for only the second time in seven games. Austin Romine hit a two-run shot for Detroit. Jose Abreu had three hits, including a pair of RBI doubles. Gio Gonzalez was pulled one out shy of the win. He allowed two runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings. Matt Foster was credited with the win after striking out four in two perfect innings.

MLB-ASTROS-ATHLETICS SUSPENSIONS

Astros coach faces 20-game suspension

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Houston Astros hitting coach Álex Cintrón faces a 20-game suspension and a fine for his role in a benches-clearing brawl at Oakland. That word comes from a person with direct knowledge of the punishment. In addition, the person said Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano will receive a six-game suspension and a fine.

Laureano was hit by a pitch from Humberto Castellanos with one out in the seventh inning of Oakland’s 7-2 victory Sunday. He began exchanging words with a gesturing Cintrón then left first base, threw down his batting helmet and began sprinting toward Cintrón.

In other MLB news:

—Houston Astros hitting coach Álex Cintrón has received a 20-game suspension and a fine for his role in a benches-clearing brawl at Oakland. Cintrón’s suspension is the longest for an on-field transgression in 15 years. Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano was given a six-game suspension and a fine. He is appealing the punishment.

— The Cleveland Indians placed starters Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac on the restricted list after the pitchers broke team rules by leaving their hotel in Chicago and risking exposure to the coronavirus. Clevinger and Plesac went out Saturday night with a group of people following the Indians’ win over the White Sox. The team immediately sent Plesac home in a car service after learning he had violated the team’s code of conduct. The Indians were not aware Clevinger had been with him until after he flew back to Cleveland with the team and staff.

—The Minnesota Twins have acquired infielder Ildemaro Vargas from the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash considerations. The teams announced the deal on Tuesday. The 29-year-old Vargas was one of the D-backs’ primary backups last season, playing in 92 games while batting .269 with six homers and 24 RBIs. He can play all four infield positions.

— The Detroit Tigers put first baseman C.J. Cron on the 10-day injured list with a left knee sprain. Cron exited Monday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning. He was hurt on a freak play in which a hard-hit ball by Danny Mendick bounced off him and was recovered by pitcher Daniel Norris, who retired Mendick with a diving tag.

—The Chicago White Sox have reinstated shortstop Tim Anderson from the injured list and put infielder Leury Garcia on the IL with a sprained left thumb. Garcia appeared to be hurt after sliding into first in Monday night’s game at Detroit. He stayed in the game as a runner but was replaced defensively.

NHL-HURRICANES-BRUINS POSTPONED

After waiting hours for ice, Bruins, Hurricanes postponed

TORONTO (AP) — The playoff opener between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes was postponed on Tuesday night after the previous game in the same building went into a fifth overtime. Game 1 of the series will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday instead.

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets began their game at 3:30 p.m. EDT in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. They remained tied 2-2 after four overtimes more than five hours later, when the NHL announced they would not keep Boston and Carolina waiting around any longer “due to the length of the Lightning-Blue Jackets game.”

When the game reached the 48-second mark of the fifth overtime, it became the fourth-longest game in NHL history.

KRAKEN SEASON TICKETS

Kraken to start season ticket seat selection in late August

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken will allow fans who put down deposits on season tickets to begin selecting their seats later this month.

The Kraken said Tuesday they will begin reaching out to fans beginning Aug. 24 so they can select seats and plans for when the team begins play for the 2021-22 season. The team has created 40 different seating plans and will be offering more than 9,000 22-game plans. The Kraken say the number of 22-game plans is the most in the NHL. They intend to have 5,000 season ticket plans priced at less than $100 per seat, per game and will have 500 single-game tickets priced at $40 or less.

LPGA-BUICK-SHANGHAI

LPGA confirms Buick LPGA Shanghai is canceled

The LPGA Tour has confirmed the 2020 Buick LPGA Shanghai has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

China’s government last month announced all international sports events in the country would be canceled until the end of the year, and organizers of the Oct. 15-18 women’s golf tournament made the cancellation official in a statement Wednesday citing “the current health concerns and significant travel restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19.”

The LPGA plans to return next year to the Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shanghai.

PGA events, men’s and women’s tennis tournaments, cycling and a Formula One Grand Prix are among the events that have already been canceled.