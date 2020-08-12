Sports

NHL-SCHEDULE

Bergeron scores in 2nd OT, Bruins beat Hurricanes in Game 1

UNDATED (AP) — Patrice Bergeron (pah-TREES’ BEHR’-zhehr-ahn) scored the winner early in double overtime as the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek stopped 36 of the 40 shots he faced. Tuukka Rask made 25 saves for Boston.

The game was postponed 15 hours to a rare late-morning start after Tuesday night’s Blue Jackets-Lightning series opener in the same Toronto arena went to five overtimes.

NHL-NEWS

Penguins fire 3 assistants following quick playoff exit

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ qualifying round loss to the Montreal Canadiens cost assistant coaches Sergei Gonchar, Jacques Martin and Mark Recchi their jobs. The club opted not to renew the contracts for all three coaches after the fifth-seeded Penguins fell to the 12th-seeded Canadiens in four games. Head coach Mike Sullivan’s job is safe, but he will have to move forward with a new staff after Pittsburgh lost in its opening-round postseason series for the second time in as many years.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Anderson, Robert lead White Sox past Tigers 7-5

UNDATED (AP) — Tim Anderson had four hits and finished a double shy of the cycle, and Luis Robert hit a bases-clearing double to lift the Chicago White Sox to a 7-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Anderson and Eloy Jimenez led off the game with consecutive home runs, and Anderson had a triple, too, by the end of the third inning. He added two singles before striking out on three pitches in his final plate appearance in the eighth.

Jonathan Schoop and Willi Castro homered for the Tigers, who scored four unearned runs in the fourth before Matthew Boyd gave the lead right back.

MLB-NEWS

Closer Kela’s return gives beleaguered Pirates a boost

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The struggling Pittsburgh Pirates will receive a much-needed boost when closer Keone Kela returns after testing positive for COVID-19. Kela is expected to be promoted to the active roster before the start of a four-game series with Cincinnati. Kela says he was always confident he would play in 2020 despite the positive tests. He kept in shape by traveling around different parts of the city with a bag of balls and a net. He says the trips helped him get to know Pittsburgh. Kela joins a team that currently has the worst record in the majors at 3-13.

Elsewhere in the major:

— The Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2020 has to wait until next year to get inducted because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the careers of Derek Jeter, Ted Simmons, Larry Walker and Marvin Miller are already being celebrated in the Inductees Exhibit. It features one artifact for each honoree and includes the Yankees batting helmet Jeter wore when he recorded his 3,000th career hit, Simmons’ 1982 AL championship ring won with the Milwaukee Brewers, a Rockies jersey worn by Walker in 1998 when he led the National League with a .363 batting average and a timeline of Miller’s career as executive director of the players’ union.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports

UNDATED (AP) — The Big 12 Conference is moving ahead with plans to play college football and other fall sports. They will join the Atlantic Coast and Southeastern conferences in taking the field amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big 12 board of directors approved a plan to begin fall sports after Sept. 1 after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would not play this fall. The Big 12 football schedule allows each team to play one non-conference game before league play begins Sept. 26. The schools will all play each other to give them 10 total games, with the Big 12 title game scheduled for Dec. 12.

In other college sports news:

-The Big East has joined the growing list of conferences not playing sports in the fall. The conference announced that men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball and field hockey won’t be contested. Georgetown is the defending national champions in men’s soccer. Teams will still be allowed to practice and have team activities that are consistent with individual campus policies. Men’s and women’s basketball are not affected at this time and will be evaluated at a later point.

— The Big South Conference has decided to delay its fall sports seasons with hopes of playing in the spring. But it will allow football-playing members to schedule up to four nonconference games in the fall at their own discretion. Commissioner Kyle Kallander says the decision was made to protect student-athletes during the coronavirus pandemic. He says the league hopes to play conference football, men’s and women’s cross-country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball in conjunction with its spring sports and still crown champions in all 19 of its sports.

— The Division II Gulf South Conference is postponing competition in football, basketball, soccer and volleyball until at least Jan. 1. The league noted that the NCAA has identified those as high-risk contact sports that are subject to significant testing requirements for all student-athletes and personnel. The Birmingham, Alabama-based conference’s Board of Directors cited health and safety of athletes and others on campus, mandatory participation protocols from the NCAA Board of Governors and the cancellation of Division II fall championships. The league said it would evaluation options for spring seasons in football, soccer and volleyball.

— The Division III New Jersey Athletic Conference has decided the delay the start of conference play in basketball until Jan. 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The conference’s Board of Athletic Administrators also agreed to reduce the number of NJAC games played by each team from 18 to 9 for both men and women. The conference members are Kean, Montclair State, New Jersey City University, Ramapo, Rowan, Rutgers-Newark, Rutgers-Camden, Stockton University, The College of New Jersey and William Paterson.

— President Donald Trump says he has spoken with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron about moving forward with the football season. Lawrence has helped spearhead the #WeWantToPlay movement. That’s a coalition of players calling on colleges not to cancel the upcoming season because of coronavirus concerns and give student-athletes greater say on safety issues. Trump says he’s hopeful that both college and high school football will be played in the fall. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have postponed their football seasons.

NBA-NEWS

Antetokounmpo suspended for Bucks’ finale over headbutt

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) has been suspended for Milwaukee’s final game of the regular season,. He was handed a one-game penalty Wednesday for headbutting Washington’s Moe Wagner. It’s unknown if Antetokounmpo would have played in Thursday’s game against Memphis anyway, given that the Bucks have already secured the No. 1 overall seed in the NBA playoffs that start next week.

In other NBA news:

— The NBA still hasn’t had a confirmed coronavirus case among players inside the season-restart bubble at Walt Disney World. The league released updated numbers showing that none of the 342 players who were tested daily since the league last released results on Aug. 5 has had a confirmed positive. There has not been a player positive yet since teams began entering the bubble more than a month ago. The league’s play-in series for the last Western Conference playoff spot starts Saturday.

— NBA players could have some family members or close friends inside the season-restart bubble with them by the end of the month. And that raises the possibility of having a real, albeit small, cheering section for some playoff games. The opportunity to bring guests will only be for teams advancing to the second round of the playoffs, and the earliest any guest could satisfy quarantine rules and be reunited with a player is Aug. 31. In most cases, players would be limited to four guests.

— Indiana Pacers coach Nate McMillan has agreed to a one-year contract extension. McMillan says the deal would add one year to his current agreement, which was set to expire after next season. McMillan has led the Pacers to the playoffs in all four of his seasons since taking the job in 2016. He went into Wednesday’s game with a record of 181-136. He needs one more win to break a tie with Rick Carlisle for third in career victories with Indiana.

— The Boston Celtics have signed coach Brad Stevens to a contract extension. His had a six-year deal when they hired him in 2013. They gave him an initial extension in 2016 that would have expired following next season. The 43-year-old Stevens has a 318-245 record in seven seasons in Boston. Boston already has clinched the third seed in the Eastern Conference for the playoffs, their sixth straight trip to the postseason under Stevens.

MASTERS-NO FANS

No roars at Augusta as Masters to be played without fans

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Masters will be on mute this year. The club decided Wednesday there will be no spectators at Augusta National when the rescheduled tournament is played in November.

That means all three majors in this year of COVID-19 will not have fans.

Golf is coming off its first major without fans last week at the PGA Championship. The U.S. Open, moved from June to Sept. 17-20 because of the pandemic, previously announced it won’t have spectators at Winged Foot.

The British Open announced in April it would be canceled this year.

KENTUCKY DERBY-COVID PLANS

Plan for Kentucky Derby eliminates general admission tickets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs officials expect fewer than 23,000 fans will be able to attend next month’s rescheduled Kentucky Derby under an updated health and safety plan.

The plan eliminates general admission and standing room only areas, with total capacity limited to less than 14% of the 2015 attendance record of 170,513. The 146th runnings of the Derby and Oaks for fillies were postponed from May 1-2 to Sept. 4-5 because of coronavirus concerns.

NFL-NEWS

Washington to start the season without fans present

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Football Team will at least begin the NFL season playing without fans in its stadium.

The team formerly known as the Redskins says it plans to play home games at an empty FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, “out of an abundance of caution due to the rapidly changing dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Owner Dan Snyder said the decision followed discussions with federal, state and local officials. The decision can be reevaluated if conditions improve throughout the course of the season.

In other NFL news:

— Eagles coach Doug Pederson has returned to the team after missing less than two weeks because of the coronavirus. Pederson said he stayed engaged with the team virtually and watched practices on video while quarantining at home. The 52-year-old Pederson enters his fifth season as Philadelphia’s head coach. He has led the Eagles to three straight playoff appearances and the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory following the 2017 season.

— The Buffalo Bills have signed coach Sean McDermott to a multiyear contract extension. A person with direct knowledge told the Associated Press the contract is a four-year extension that runs through the 2025 season. McDermott is fifth on the Bills’ all-time coaching wins list with 25. He is the first Bills coach to receive a contract extension since Dick Jauron in 2008 — though Jauron was fired the following year. Prior to McDermott’s arrival, the Bills had the longest playoff drought in the NFL and just two winning seasons since 1999.

— A report by the State Department’s internal watchdog confirms news reports that U.S. ambassador and Jets owner Woody Johnson has been accused of making “insensitive” and “inappropriate” remarks to embassy staff. The State Department Office of the Inspector General in a report Wednesday called for further internal investigation of the allegations. Johnson, the U.S. ambassador to Britain, has called the allegations false. The report says State Department officials contend that no further investigation is necessary because Johnson understands the responsibilities of his diplomatic job. Johnson is a friend and campaign contributor to President Donald Trump. He has served as ambassador since 2017.

— President Donald Trump says he thinks New England coach Bill Belichick would make a solid military leader. In a call with radio show host Hugh Hewitt, Trump said if he ever were at war, he’d call Belichick to ask for his thoughts and ideas. The president said Belichick would “be as good as any general out there.” Belichick won two Super Bowls with the Giants and six more with the Patriots.

