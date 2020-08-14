Sports

NHL-PLAYOFFS-SCHEDULE

Habs win for Julien, rout Flyers

UNDATED (AP) — Montreal Canadiens acting coach Kirk Muller dedicated Friday’s win over the Philadelphia Flyers to ailing head coach Claude Julien.

Muller said he received a congratulatory message from Julien, who is back home in Montreal after having a stent placed in a coronary artery. Julien experienced chest pains following Wednesday’s loss to the Flyers.

The Canadiens played inspired hockey on Friday as Tomas Tatar (tah-TAHR’) and Jesperi Kotkaniemi (yehs-PEHR’-ee kaht-kan-YEH’-mee) each scored twice in the Canadiens’ 5-0 victory. Max Domi (DOH’-mee) had three assists for the Habs, who went ahead on Tatar’s goal just 62 seconds into the game.

Carey Price turned back 30 shots in his seventh career playoff shutout.

In other NHL first-round action:

— The Islanders received two goals for their fourth line as Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin lit the lamp in a 5-2 win that gives New York a 2-0 series lead over the Capitals. Brock Nelson scored the game-winner late in the second period, just 15 seconds after Alex Ovechkin tied the game with his second goal of the night. Nick Leddy’s power-play score ignited the Isles’ three-goal second period.

— The Canucks lead their series 2-0 after Bo Horvat scored on a breakaway at 5:55 of overtime to give them a 4-3 triumph over the Blues. It was Horvat’s second goal of the game and his sixth of the post-season. Elias Pettersson, and Tanner Pearson also scored against the defending Stanley Cup champs, while Jacob Markstrom made 34 stops in the Vancouver net.

— Andre Burakovsky (bur-ah-KAHF’-skee) scored with 2:53 remaining to lift the Avalanche past the Coyotes, 3-2. Nathan MacKinnon and Tyson Jost (johst) also tallied for the Avs, but the Coyotes tied it twice on goals by Clayton Keller and Michael Grabner. Philipp Grubauer made 30 saves for Colorado, which has taken the first two games of the NHL opening-round series.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Birds finish off Nats in completion of suspended game

UNDATED (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles finished what they started after Sunday’s game against the Washington Nationals was suspended in the sixth inning.

The Orioles came away with a 6-2 victory before starting Friday’s scheduled game against the defending World Series champs. Bryan Holaday had two RBIs, including a run-scoring single shortly after the game resumed.

Before the rain came Sunday, Baltimore got two RBIs apiece from Hanser Alberto and Anthony Santander in a five-run fifth against Stephen Strasburg.

The completion of the game allowed the Birds to earn their sixth straight win, but the streak ended when the Nats banged out 19 hits in a 15-3 thumping of Baltimore. Nationals infielder Luis Garcia made his major league debut and went 2-for-5 with a two-run double.

Also on the MLB schedule:

— Gerrit Cole became the sixth pitcher to post 20 straight regular-season wins by allowing one run and four hits over seven innings of the Yankees’ fourth straight win over the Red Sox, 10-3. Gary Sánchez homered for the second straight game, Mike Tauchman drove in four runs and Gleyber (GLAY’-bur) Torres had four hits, including a two-run double in the third.

— Bo Bichette (bih-SHEHT’) broke a 4-4 tie with a three-run homer in the sixth inning and Teoscar Hernandez belted two of Toronto’s six round-trippers in a 12-4 pounding of the Rays. The Blue Jays became the 4th team in MLB history with at least six homers in back-to-back games, joining the 1996 Dodgers, 2003 Angels and 2012 Nationals.

— Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) slammed a go-ahead, three-run homer in the sixth inning to lift the Brewers past the Cubs, 4-3. Josh Hader worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth to preserve the lead as Milwaukee dropped Chicago’s major league-leading record at 13-4.

— Jon Berti (BUR’-tee) had two hits and stole home in the Marlins’ 8-2 win over the Braves. to lead the NL East-leading Miami Marlins to an 8-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves Friday night.Jesus Aguilar drove in three to back Pablo Lopez, who struck out a career-high eight over six innings.

— The Phillies ended a three-game skid as Bryce Harper laced an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Mets, 6-5. J.T. Realmuto (ree-al-MOO’-toh) hit a go-ahead, three-run shot for the Phils, giving him eight home runs and 20 RBIs in just 15 games.

— Franmil (FRAHN’-meel) Reyes homered and drove in three runs as the Indians beat the Tigers for a club-record 18th straight time, 10-5. Aaron Civale (sih-VAH’-lee) improved to 3-0 in four career starts against the Tigers, allowing four runs on eight hits and a walk in six innings.

— Jesse Winker had his first career two homer game and Sonny Gray struck out 10 as the Reds pummeled the Pirates, 8-1. Nick Castellanos (kas-tee-AH’-nohs) added a three-run homer while Cincinnati scored four in the seventh to break it open.

— Lance Lynn tossed his first complete game of the year and Nick Solak homered for the Rangers in a 3-2 win over the Rockies. Lynn allowed an unearned run in the first inning and lowered his ERA to 1.11.

— The Twins postponed their game against the Royals because of stormy weather. The two teams will play a twinbill on Saturday.

MLB-NEWS

Cardinals to resume Saturday

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Baseball has announced that the St. Louis Cardinals will return to the field tomorrow in a doubleheader against the White Sox in Chicago. The Cardinals haven’t played since July 29 after numerous players tested positive for the coronavirus, including All-Star catcher Yadier Molina and infielder Paul DeJong (deh-YUHNG’). MLB also rescheduled the Cardinals’ postponed series against the Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh, Minnesota and Detroit, leading to a host of late-season doubleheaders.

Cardinals coach Willie McGee has opted out of being with the team for the rest of the season. He told the St. Louis Dispatch he has high blood pressure and doesn’t want to risk contracting the coronavirus with three older daughters and five grandchildren living at his family home in California.

In other MLB news:

— The Mets scratched two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom from Friday’s start against the Phillies. DeGrom says he has neck tightness, but “everything is fine structurally” and he doesn’t plan to go on the injury list. The right-hander felt soreness playing catch after his last start.

— Nationals infielder Starlin Castro injured his right wrist on a diving play in the sixth inning of the first game of their doubleheader on Friday. A postgame X-ray revealed a break, leading the team to place its new second baseman on the 10-day injured list.

— Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg left Friday night’s game after throwing just 16 pitches. There was no immediate word from the Nationals on the type of injury that forced him off the mound during the first inning of a game against the Orioles. Strasburg got a late start on the season because of a nerve issue in his right hand.

— The Indians have sent pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac (PLEE’-sak) to their alternate training site after the two broke team rules and Major League Baseball coronavirus protocol last weekend in Chicago. Clevinger and Plesac drove to Detroit separately with their baseball equipment on Thursday for an “open forum” meeting at the team’s hotel before the Indians opened a series with the Tigers. The pitchers broke the team’s code of conduct implemented during the pandemic by leaving the team hotel last weekend and having dinner and socializing with friends of Plesac’s, risking contracting the virus.

— Oft-injured Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was placed on the injured list with a right calf strain before Friday’s game against Boston. Manager Aaron Boone described the injury as a mild strain and is optimistic Judge will not miss significant time. Judge began the day leading the majors with nine homers and tied with Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon for the major league lead with 20 RBIs.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Nuggets fall again

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Denver Nuggets won’t carry much momentum into the NBA Playoffs.

The Nuggets dropped their third in a row as Stanley Johnson scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half of the Raptors’ 117-109 victory against Denver. Johnson hit three 3-pointers and a floating bank shot within a four-minute span of the fourth quarter, helping the Raptors push their lead to 103-92 with six minutes to go.

Paul Watson finished with 22 points and Norman Powell had 15 for the Raptors, who have won four straight to finish 7-1 in the league’s Florida restart.

Denver never pulled closer than seven points after that and lost its third straight to fall to 3-5 in its final eight regular-season games that were played in the NBA’s “bubble” in the Orlando area.

Paul Watson scored 22 points and Normal Powell 15 for the Raptors, who’ve won four straight and seven of their eight regular-season games in Central Florida.

The Nuggets finished 3-5 at Lake Buena Vista. They have the third seed in the Western Conference playoffs, while Toronto is No. 2 in the East.

In other NBA action:

— Doug McDermott scored 23 points and the Pacers completed their restart schedule by defeating the Heat, 109-92. The game was delayed for several minutes late in the third quarter when Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. was carted off the court. Jones was attempting to get around a screen when he collided with 6-foot-11 Indiana center Goga Bitadze and fell to the floor.

— Terance Mann had 25 points and 14 rebounds for the Clippers in a 107-103 win over the Thunder. Mann also provided the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. Amir Coffey added 21 points for the Clippers while Patrick Patterson had 17 points and 14 rebounds.

— Tobias Harris scored 18 points and the 76ers closed the regular season by trouncing the Rockets 134-96. Both teams played most of their regulars for about the first 2½ quarters even though they already were locked into playoff matchups.

NBA-NEWS

Magic say Mo Bamba out for year

UNDATED (AP) — The Orlando Magic will play their postseason schedule without Mo Bamba.

The team has announced that he has left the bubble for testing related to his previous bout with coronavirus.

Bamba was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 11. The 22-year-old appeared in 62 games with the Magic this season, averaging 5.4 points and 4.9 rebounds. He was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 draft.

In other NBA news:

— Vlade Divac (VLAH’-day DEE’-vahts) has stepped down as general manager of the Kings and will be replaced on an interim basis by Joe Dumars. The Kings announced the move a day after they ended their 14th straight season without a playoff berth. That’s the longest active drought in the NBA and one shy of the record.

— The Bulls have fired coach Jim Boylen after the team missed the playoffs again. The Bulls were 22-43 and were one of the eight teams that didn’t qualify for the NBA’s restart at Walt Disney World. Boylen finished 39-84 as Bulls coach.

— Kobe Bryant and the rest of this year’s Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class won’t be inducted in 2020 — or at the birthplace of basketball. The Hall announced Friday that the enshrinement ceremony will be held May 13-15, 2021, and the entire festivities will be moved from Springfield, Mass. to Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut.

NFL-NEWS

5 NFL officials take a leave of absence for 2020 season

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL’s longest-serving on-field official is among five who have opted to take a leave of absence for the 2020 season. Line judge Jeff Bergman headlined the list released Friday by the NFL. Bergman was entering his 29th season as an official.

Officials are allowed to opt out under the protocols negotiated by the NFL and NFL Referees Association (NFLRA) because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In other NFL news:

— Browns starting center JC Tretter underwent a surgical procedure on his knee and could be out for an extended period. First-year coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t provide many details.

— The Raiders have taken edge rusher Maxx Crosby off the reserve/COVID-19 list, allowing him to practice on Friday. The list was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person.

— The Dallas Cowboys are holding training camp in the Texas heat because the pandemic kept them from traveling to cooler California. It’s the first Cowboys camp to be held entirely in the Dallas area.

PGA-WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Hoge still owns share of lead

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Tom Hoge continues to own a share of the lead through two rounds of the PGA’s Wyndham Championship.

Hoge shot a 2-under 68 Friday to get to 10-under, leaving him tied with Si Woo Kim, Talor Gooch and Billy Horschel. Hoge opened the round tied with Harold Varner III and Roger Sloan.

Horschel birdied four of his last six holes for a 64. Kim and Gooch each shot 65 to move up.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS-SENIOR PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Kelly leads by 3

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jerry Kelly was the only player at par or better after two days on Firestone’s difficult South Course in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.

Kelly shot an even-par 70 on Friday in tricky wind conditions to remain 2 under, three strokes ahead of Steve Stricker, Colin Montgomerie, Rod Pampling and Robert Karlsson,

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

Charleston Southern suspends 2020 football

UNDATED (AP) — Charleston Southern is suspending its 2020 football season. The school is part of the Division I Big South Conference and competes in the Football Championship Subdivision. The school said Friday the environment with COVID-19 was too “uncertain” to go forward in the fall, and the decision will let the football team prepare for games in the spring.

In other pandemic-related sports news:

— The ASUN Conference says it is postponing all fall sports. The nine-team league, formally known as the Atlantic Sun Conference, operates mostly in the Southeast and does not play football. Friday’s announcement from the ASUN’s Presidents’ Council says that providing a spring season for men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball is a priority.