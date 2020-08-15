Sports

NHL PLAYOFFS-RASK

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask opts out of NHL playoffs

UNDATED (AP) — Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask has opted out of the team’s playoff run. The Vezina (VEH’-zih-nuh) Trophy finalist said in a statement Saturday morning before Game 3 of Boston’s playoff series against Carolina that “at this moment there are things more important than hockey in my life, and that is being with my family.”

General manager Don Sweeney said during a conference call 80 minutes before Saturday’s game that Rask left the NHL’s bubble in Toronto to be with his wife and three young children, including a newborn.

After a 3-2 loss on Thursday night, Rask complained that the NHL’s fan-free playoffs lacked the usual intensity.

Rask led the NHL with a 2.12 goals-against average and was second in save percentage and shutouts.

Jaroslav Halak was in goal for Saturday’s game.

NBA-GRIZZLIES-TRAIL BLAZERS

Play-in time: Blazers, Grizzlies to play Game 1

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Portland and Memphis meet in Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference play-in series Saturday.

The Trail Blazers have the upper hand by finishing the seeding-game portion of the NBA’s restart ahead of the Grizzlies. Portland needs one win while Memphis needs two to advance to a first-round matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Grizzlies came into the restart at Walt Disney World in control of the play-in race, then sputtered before winning the game they needed to on Thursday against Milwaukee to clinch a spot.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Cardinals finally set to play

UNDATED (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals are returning to the field for the first time in 17 days after their season was derailed by a coronavirus outbreak. The reigning NL Central champions were all clear for a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, kicking off an extended stay in the Windy City and a busy finish to the pandemic-shortened season.

Game 1 will be just the sixth of the season for the Cardinals. Every other team in the NL Central has played at least 17 times. Major League Baseball has scheduled St. Louis to play in at least seven doubleheaders to make up for the games they missed.

St. Louis will be without coach Willie McGee, who has opted out of the season. McGee told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he is dealing with high blood pressure and is concerned about how his body would react if he fell ill.

The White Sox placed reliever Ian Hamilton on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a sore right shoulder and transferred utilityman Leury García to the 45-day injured list with a sprained right thumb.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Weather is contributing to Major League Baseball’s scrambled schedule. Saturday’s game between Milwaukee and the Chicago Cubs has been moved up to an afternoon start due to the threat of inclement weather in Chicago later in the day. A rainout in Minneapolis last night pushed the Royals and the Twins into a doubleheader starting this afternoon.

— The AL East-leading Yankees will have to continue their torrid start without Aaron Judge. The team put the star right fielder is on the injured list retroactive to Wednesday with a strained right calf. Manager Aaron Boone is confident Judge — who leads the majors with nine home runs — will only be out briefly, but it’s certain that Judge will miss a three-game series with second-place Tampa Bay next week.

— Cleveland’s Shane Bieber looks to stay hot against the surprising Detroit Tigers. The 25-year-old is 3-0 with a major league-low 1.63 ERA through four starts, and he has excelled against Detroit during his young career. Bieber is 3-1 with a 2.28 ERA in four starts against the Tigers, including a 2-0 mark with a 1.23 ERA last season.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

Conference Carolinas moves fall season to spring

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA Division II Conference Carolinas has pushed its fall sports competitions to the spring due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The league’s board of directors announced the decision Saturday. The conference is made up of 11 schools spread throughout Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The move affects men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. Schedules for those sports will be reduced so those athletes don’t lose a year of eligibility, under NCAA guidelines.

The league said in July it intended to go through with fall sports. But commissioner Chris Colvin said the COVID-19 situation “evolved to the point where this decision had to be made.”

NASCAR-DILLON

Austin Dillon out after positive COVID-19 test

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR driver Austin Dillon has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway’s road course.

Richard Childress Racing says Dillon tested positive Saturday morning and is now self-quarantining away from the team. Kaz Grala will drive the No. 3 Chevrolet at Daytona.

Dillon is the third Cup Series drive to test positive for the coronavirus, joining seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson and part-timer Brendan Gaughan. Johnson missed just one race.

The 30-year-old Dillon has already qualified for NASCAR’s playoffs by winning at Texas last month.

F1-SPANISH GP

Hamilton secures 92nd pole

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has secured a record-extending 92nd pole position at the Spanish Grand Prix. He nudged Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas into second place by just .059 seconds. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen qualified in third.

Hamilton is looking to claim an 88th F1 victory that would move him within three of Michael Schumacher’s record.