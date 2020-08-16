Sports

NHL PLAYOFFS-SCHEDULE

Islanders beat Capitals 2-1 in OT, take 3-0 lead in series

UNDATED (AP) — Mathew Barzal scored 4:28 into overtime, lifting the New York Islanders to a 2-1 win over the Washington Capitals in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series Sunday.

The Islanders are up 3-0 in the series, putting Washington on the brink of being eliminated in the first round for the second straight year after hoisting the Stanley Cup in 2018.

New York’s Anders Lee broke a scoreless tie late in the first period. Evgeny Kuznetsov (kooz-NET’-sahv) pulled the Capitals into a tie with a power-play goal early in the second.

Semyon Varlamov (SEHM’-yahn vahr-LAH’-mahv) stopped 22 shots for the sixth-seeded Islanders. Braden Holtby had 32 saves for the third-seeded Capitals.

Game 4 is Tuesday night.

In other playoff action:

—Dallas scored 16:05 into overtime after Joe Pavelski forced the extra period by completing a hat trick in the final seconds of regulation and the Stars beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Sunday to even their Western Conference playoff series. The series is tied 2-2 with Game 5 Tuesday. Pavelski recorded the first playoff hat trick since the Dallas franchise moved from Minnesota in 1993. Tobias Rieder tied an NHL record with his third short-handed goal of the playoffs. Calgary got one in a third straight game against Dallas for a 4-3 lead.

NHL-NEWS-FLYERS-LINDBLOM

Lindblom joins Flyers for playoffs after cancer treatment

TORONTO (AP) — Oskar Lindblom has joined the Philadelphia Flyers in the NHL playoff bubble in Toronto.

Lindblom is with the team for the first time since he was diagnosed with bone cancer in December. There is no timetable for a return to the lineup.

The Sweden native was off to a career season when he was diagnosed in December with Ewing’s sarcoma, a tumor that grows in the bones or in the tissue around bones. He completed radiation treatments July 2 and weeks later signed a $9 million, three-year contract extension.

Lindblom turned 24 on Saturday and a day later he received a rousing applause from the Flyers hours before they prepared for their playoff game against Montreal. Lindblom had 11 goals and 18 points in 30 games this season.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Markakis’ 3 RBIs help Braves beat Miami 4-0 to take series

UNDATED (AP) — Nick Markakis drove in three runs and five pitchers combined on a two-hitter to help the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 4-0 and tighten the NL East race. Atlanta took two of three games from the first-place Marlins and trail them by only percentage points. The Braves haven’t lost a series to their division rivals since 2017, and are 31-10 against Miami over the past three seasons. Markakis’ RBI single in the sixth off Nick Vincent gave Atlanta a 1-0 lead. The Braves added three runs in the seventh, and Markakis’ two-run double made it 4-0.

Elsewhere in MLB:

— The Chicago White Sox tied a major league record with four consecutive home runs, all against reliever Roel Ramirez in his major league debut, and went on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2. Ramirez is the first pitcher to allow four straight homers in his debut. Yoán Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez connected during a six-run fifth inning. Ramirez took the mound in the fifth with Chicago leading 1-0. He struck out Luis Robert to start, but things went south quickly. After two singles, a caught stealing and a walk, Moncada smacked a three-run homer to right.

— -Keston Hiura and Orlando Arcia homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 for their third straight win against the NL Central leaders. Arcia had three hits and scored the go-ahead run on Ryan Braun’s seventh-inning single off Jason Adam. Hiura belted a tying three-run drive in the third for his fifth homer. Eric Yardley, the first of four Milwaukee relievers, pitched a scoreless inning for the win. Josh Hader got three outs for his fifth save.

— Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to help the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 6-2 and complete a three-game sweep. McCutchen entered the game in left field after starter Jay Bruce was injured. The Phillies had tied the game at 2 in the seventh. McCutchen went deep off starter Rick Porcello for his first home run of the season. Zack Wheeler gave up two runs and struck out four over seven solid innings to earn the win for the Phillies.

— The Cleveland Indians beat Detroit for the 20th straight time, nearing the major league record for most wins by a team over a single opponent, as Franmil Reyes hit two home runs to defeat the Tigers 8-5. Baltimore holds the mark with 23 consecutive wins over Kansas City in 1969-70. The Indians can match the record when they host Detroit in a three-game series next weekend.

— Max Kepler hit a two-run homer to support another strong start from Randy Dobnak, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2. Dobnak, the surprise right-hander who was promoted four levels last season before making a postseason start, continued his impressive run in 2020 with two runs allowed, both on solo homers, in 5 1/3 innings. Dobnak gave up just three hits, while his ERA rose from a majors-best 0.90 to 1.42. Alex Avila doubled, walked twice and scored a pair of runs for Minnesota, which has won four of six after being swept in Kansas City last week.

— Brandon Lowe hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to keep up his power surge and lift the Tampa Bay Rays over the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 in the completion of a suspended game. Saturday night’s game was halted in the fourth inning because of rain with the Rays leading 1-0. The Rays and Blue Jays were to follow Sunday with a seven-inning game. Lowe homered in his fourth straight game, connecting for a tiebreaking drive off Jordan Romano.

— Kyle Tucker hit a game-ending homer in the ninth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 for their fourth straight win. Tucker drove a 96-mph fastball from Erik Swanson deep to right for his first career game-ending homer. Houston also got a terrific effort from its bullpen in its fifth win in six games overall. The Astros won for the 24th time in their last 26 games against the Mariners.

— Max Scherzer struck out 10 over seven innings, and the Washington Nationals scored an unearned run in the eighth to break a tie and squeeze past the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 Sunday. Washington got the decisive run after Scherzer blew a four-run lead during an up-and-down performance in which he gave up a pair of solo homers to Anthony Santander and a three-run shot to Pedro Severino. With the score 5-all, Juan Soto drew a one-out walk from Travis Lakins and took second on a groundout. Kurt Suzuki followed with a two-out grounder to third baseman Rio Ruiz, whose throw bounced past first baseman Renato Núñez, enabling Soto to score

MLB-NEWS-YANKEES-LEMAHIEU

Yankees’ LeMahieu on injured list with sprained left thumb

NEW YORK (AP) — American League batting leader DJ LeMahieu was placed on the 10-day injured list by the New York Yankees because of a sprained left thumb, joining Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton on the sidelines.

Miguel Andújar was recalled from New York’s alternate training site at Scranton.

LeMahieu was hurt during an awkward swing in the fourth inning of Saturday night’s 11-5 victory over Boston and left the game two innings later. LeMahieu broke the same thumb in 2018 while with Colorado.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Toronto Blue Jays put shortstop Bo Bichette on the injured list, a day after he strained his right knee in a suspended game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Manager Charlie Montoyo said Bichette had hurt himself while stretching before an at-bat and is undergoing testing, including an MRI. Bichette is batting .361, second-best in the American League.

— Reds players and staff were tested for COVID-19 again as Major League Baseball tried to determine if more than one Cincinnati player has been exposed to the coronavirus. The last two games of a series between the Reds and Pirates were postponed Saturday after the player tested positive. The Pirates worked out Sunday at Great American Ball Park and returned to Pittsburgh, where they will start a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday. The Reds expect to get results of their latest tests on Monday.

NBA-JAZZ-CONLEY

Jazz guard Mike Conley leaves bubble for birth of son

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Utah Jazz said guard Mike Conley left Walt Disney World on Sunday to return to Columbus, Ohio, for the birth of his son.

The sixth-seeded Jazz begin a first-round playoff series against No. 3 seed Denver on Monday. Players who leave the bubble are subject to a quarantine upon their return, though the length won’t be determined until then.

It’s a blow to a Jazz team already missing Bojan Bogdanovic (BOY’-ahn bahg-DAH’-noh-vich), who underwent right wrist surgery in May. Denver and Utah are also scheduled to play Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The 32-year-old Conley is averaging 14.4 points and 4.4 assists in his first season with Utah. He was acquired as part of a deal with Memphis on July 6, 2019.

NFL-NEWS

QB Alex Smith activated by Washington, cleared for practice

UNDATED (AP) — Quarterback Alex Smith has been activated off the physically unable to perform list by Washington’s NFL team. It is the latest step in a remarkable recovery after his right leg was broken in two places during a game nearly two years ago.

Sunday’s move means that Smith now is allowed to participate in Washington’s padded practices when the team can move to that phase of training camp Tuesday. It could make for an interesting dynamic at QB, where Washington also has Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen. The 36-year-old Smith is signed through 2022. He hasn’t played since November 2018.

In other NFL news:

— The New York Jets have agreed to terms on a contract with veteran Chris Hogan to boost their banged-up wide receiver corps. Hogan spent last season with Carolina but caught just eight passes for 67 yards in seven games while missing a large chunk of the season following arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. The Jets were in need of a veteran receiver with rookie Denzel Mims missing the first few practices with a hamstring injury and Vyncint Smith also sidelined Sunday.

— The Carolina Panthers have signed tight end Andrew Vollert and wide receivers Tommylee Lewis and Marken Michel. Vollert earned national attention when he was shown on “Hard Knocks: Los Angeles” telling Chargers coach Anthony Lynn to his face “you’ve got to be (expletive) kidding me” after learning he was being released on Aug. 1.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

NCAA’s top doctor: COVID-19 testing needs to improve to play

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA’s chief medical officer says there is a narrow path to playing college sports during the coronavirus pandemic and if testing nationwide does not improve, it cannot be done.

Dr. Brian Hainline told CNN late Saturday that “everything would have to line up perfectly” for college sports to be played this fall.

Testing of athletes will need to increase when competition begins. The availability and turnaround times of COVID-19 tests is still a problem in parts of the country. Hainline told CNN: “Right now, if testing stays at it is, there’s no way we can go forward with sports.”

The NCAA has no jurisdiction over major college football, so the conferences have been left to make their own calls. At the highest level of college football, four conferences — including the Big Ten and Pac-12 — have postponed fall sports and are hoping to make them up in some fashion in the spring. Six leagues, including the Atlantic Coast Conference, Southeastern Conference and Big 12, are moving forward with plans to play in the fall.

On Sunday a group of Big Ten football players including Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields posted an online petition on Twitter asking the Big Ten to reinstate the schedule the conference released six days before it pulled the plug. Player parent groups from Iowa, Ohio State, Penn State and Nebraska have sent letters to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren asking for the conference to reverse course.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NISHIKORI

2014 US Open finalist Kei Nishikori tests positive for COVID

NEW YORK (AP) — Kei Nishikori (kay nih-shih-KOHR’-ee) has tested positive for COVID-19 and will pull out of the tune-up tournament at Flushing Meadows that starts next week.

The 2014 U.S. Open runner-up is withdrawing from the Western & Southern Open but he did not say what his plans are for the Grand Slam tournament that begins Aug. 31.

LPGA-LADIES SCOTTISH OPEN

Lewis wins Ladies Scottish Open title after 4-way playoff

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Stacy Lewis holed a long birdie putt to see off three rivals at the first playoff hole and win the Ladies Scottish Open.

The American won her first LPGA Tour title in nearly three years along with a confidence boost ahead of the British Open. The 35-year-old Lewis took a swig of champagne beside the 18th green on Sunday after securing a 13th victory on the LPGA Tour. It’s her first win since the birth of her first child, Chesnee, in October 2018.

F1-SPANISH GP

No worries: Hamilton wins Spanish GP for 88th victory in F1

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has coasted to victory at the Spanish Grand Prix to extend his championship lead. Hamilton clinched his 88th career victory on Sunday to move within three wins of Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record.

The talk before the race was whether Mercedes’ tires would be vulnerable in the searing summer heat of Spain, after experiencing problems in the last two races at Silverstone. But there were no such issues as Hamilton finished a sizable 24 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen, who has eight podiums in the past nine races. Hamilton leads Verstappen by 37 points. Valtteri Bottas placed third to fall further behind Verstappen in the standings.

INDYCAR-INDY 500

An Andretti wins first Indy 500 pole for family in 33 years

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marco Andretti has won the pole for the Indianapolis 500 in a lightning-fast first step toward snapping the infamous “Andretti Curse” at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Andretti logged a four-lap average of 231.068 mph in qualifying, and an Andretti now will lead the field to green for the first time in 33 years. Mario Andretti won his third and final pole for the Indy 500 in 1987, when his grandson Marco was an infant.

The third-generation driver was greeted by his Andretti Autosport teammates, then shared a strong embrace with his father, Michael, the team owner. Mario Andretti scored the only Indy 500 win for the family in 1969; Michael Andretti fell short in 16 tries and the Aug. 23 race will be Marco Andretti’s 15th attempt.

In other racing news:

— When IndyCar officials gave each car a boost of horsepower leading into Indianapolis 500 qualifications, the Honda-powered cars took off. The Chevrolets did not, and the large gap led to Honda sweeping the front row of the starting grid and claiming 11 of the top 12 starting spots in next week’s race. But the disparity already may be shrinking. During the first two days of practice, without the power boost, the two engine manufacturers were more competitive and it happened again in Sunday’s practice following the second and final day of qualifications for next weekend’s race.