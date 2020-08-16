Sports

NHL PLAYOFFS-SCHEDULE

Islanders, Canucks, Flames try to get one win from advancing

UNDATED (AP) — The Calgary Flames, New York Islanders and Vancouver Canucks all have a chance to take commanding leads in their first-round NHL playoff series Sunday.

Vegas has a chance to become the first team to advance to the conference semifinals, taking a 3-0 into Game 4 against Chicago. The Islanders have a 2-0 series lead against a Washington Capitals team that rallied from such a deficit in the first round against Columbus two years ago on the way to winning the Stanley Cup. The Flames lead Dallas 2-1, and the Canucks are up 2-0 against defending champion St. Louis.

Montreal and Philadelphia will be trying to get a leg up in their series, which is tied 1-1.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Cubs look to rebound from back-to-back losses

UNDATED (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have a chance to put a little heat on the front-running Chicago Cubs if they can beat them for the third straight time. After losing the series opener at Wrigley Field, the Brewers bounced back with a pair of taut one-run victories.

The setbacks marked the first back-to-back losses by Chicago this season. Cubs ace Jon Lester will try to end the short skid in Sunday’s finale against Milwaukee’s Josh Lindblom.

— The defending World Series champions will have to try to climb out of an early-season funk without Stephen Strasburg. The right-hander landed on the 10-day injured list with carpal tunnel neuritis on his pitching hand. Strasburg, in the first season of a seven-year, $245 million contract extension he signed in the offseason, had been dealing with a hand issue off and on since the summer restart. This is his first trip to the injured list since 2018.

— Minnesota Twins rookie pitcher Randy Dobnak will try to chisel his already minuscule ERA down even further against Kansas City. Dobnak is 3-1 with a 0.90 ERA in four starts this season. The 25-year-old has won each of his last three starts and hasn’t allowed more than four hits in any appearance. Dobnak isn’t doing it with gas. He has just 11 strikeouts in 20 innings.

— The Los Angeles Angels are waiting for their one-year gamble on Julio Teheran to pay off. Teheran has yet to make it beyond the third inning this season. He’ll get a chance in the finale of the Freeway Series against the Dodgers. Teheran is 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA and has surrendered seven runs while getting just 14 outs through two starts. Trying to get it right against his team’s crosstown rival might be tough. Teheran is 0-6 with a 5.33 ERA in eight career starts when facing the Dodgers.

— Minnesota’s Nelson Cruz keeps on climbing the home run chart. Cruz homered in both games of a doubleheader against Kansas City on Saturday, boosting his career total to 407 and into a tie with Hall of Famer Duke Snider for 56th on the all-time list. Next up is former New York Yankees star Mark Teixeira (teh-SHEHR’-uh), who is at 409. Brady Singer starts for the Royals in the series finale. Cruz went 1 for 3 with a single earlier this season against Singer.

— Major League Baseball is honoring the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues with all players, managers, coaches and umpires wearing a commemorative patch on their uniforms. The special logo also will appear on bases and lineup cards. The celebration had been scheduled for June 27 but was postponed when the start of the season was delayed by the coronavirus.

NFL-NEWS

QB Alex Smith activated by Washington, cleared for practice

UNDATED (AP) — Quarterback Alex Smith has been activated off the physically unable to perform list by Washington’s NFL team. It is the latest step in a remarkable recovery after his right leg was broken in two places during a game nearly two years ago.

Sunday’s move means that Smith now is allowed to participate in Washington’s padded practices when the team can move to that phase of training camp Tuesday. It could make for an interesting dynamic at QB, where Washington also has Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen. The 36-year-old Smith is signed through 2022. He hasn’t played since November 2018.

In other NFL news:

— The New York Jets have agreed to terms on a contract with veteran Chris Hogan to boost their banged-up wide receiver corps. Hogan spent last season with Carolina but caught just eight passes for 67 yards in seven games while missing a large chunk of the season following arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. The Jets were in need of a veteran receiver with rookie Denzel Mims missing the first few practices with a hamstring injury and Vyncint Smith also sidelined Sunday.

— The Carolina Panthers have signed tight end Andrew Vollert and wide receivers Tommylee Lewis and Marken Michel. Vollert earned national attention when he was shown on “Hard Knocks: Los Angeles” telling Chargers coach Anthony Lynn to his face “you’ve got to be (expletive) kidding me” after learning he was being released on Aug. 1. The undrafted 25-year-old tight end suffered a torn ACL in the 2019 preseason and was placed on injured reserve by the Chargers and was hoping to battle back and make the roster this season.

F1-SPANISH GP

No worries: Hamilton wins Spanish GP for 88th victory in F1

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has coasted to victory at the Spanish Grand Prix to extend his championship lead. Hamilton clinched his 88th career victory on Sunday to move within three wins of Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record.

The talk before the race was whether Mercedes’ tires would be vulnerable in the searing summer heat of Spain, after experiencing problems in the last two races at Silverstone. But there were no such issues as Hamilton finished a sizable 24 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen, who has eight podiums in the past nine races. Hamilton leads Verstappen by 37 points. Valtteri Bottas placed third to fall further behind Verstappen in the standings.

LPGA-LADIES SCOTTISH OPEN

Lewis wins Ladies Scottish Open title after 4-way playoff

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Stacy Lewis holed a long birdie putt to see off three rivals at the first playoff hole and win the Ladies Scottish Open.

The American won her first LPGA Tour title in nearly three years along with a confidence boost ahead of the British Open. The 35-year-old Lewis took a swig of champagne beside the 18th green on Sunday after securing a 13th victory on the LPGA Tour. It’s her first win since the birth of her first child, Chesnee, in October 2018.

The former top-ranked Lewis started the final round a stroke off the lead held by Azahara Munoz. She shot 1-over 72 to join Munoz, Cheyenne Knight and Emily Kristine Pedersen in a four-way playoff.