NHL PLAYOFFS-SCHEDULE

Welcome to the playoffs: The NBA’s best time of year is here

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA playoffs start this afternoon.

It will be a two-month journey to see which team will be able to say it won a championship in the most unusual and most trying season the league has ever seen because of the coronavirus pandemic. After the league shut down in March, 22 teams eventually moved into a so-called bubble at the Disney complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, to salvage the season.

Teams have been in the bubble for nearly six weeks for training camp, scrimmages and seeding games. Now there are 16 teams left.

For the first round of the playoffs, it’ll be four games per day at each of two Disney arenas, meaning drama will begin in the early afternoon and continue until late in the evening.

Denver and Utah are first up with a 1:30 p.m. Eastern start. Next up are the defending champs. The Toronto Raptors take on the Brooklyn Nets at 4 p.m. That’s followed by Philadelphia and Boston, with the Dallas Mavericks and L.A. Clippers the final game of the night. 9 p.m.

If Kawhi Leonard wins an NBA Finals MVP award with the Clippers this season, he’d do something that nobody has ever done — three finals MVPs with three different teams.

NHL PLAYOFFS-SCHEDULE

Avalanche aiming to distract Coyotes’ Kuemper more in Game 4

UNDATED (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche will be searching for ways to get in front of Arizona Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper more in Game 4 of their playoff series.

Arizona pulled within 2-1 in the series after Kuemper stopped 49 shots in a 4-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3. Kuemper has stopped 111 of 119 shots against Colorado and is the main reason the Coyotes have a chance to tie up the series inside the Edmonton bubble.

The first game of the day has Tampa Bay and Columbus on the ice at 3 p.m. Eastern. Columbus managed just seven combined shots in the final two periods in Saturday’s Game 3 against Tampa Bay, leading to a 3-2 loss that put the Lightning up 2-1 heading into Game 4. The Blue Jackets already play a close-to-the-vest style and the Lightning have made it tougher on them with offensive pressure.

Boston took control of its series against Carolina on Saturday despite learning goalie Tuukka Rask decided to opt out of the playoffs to be with his family. The defending Eastern Conference champions also were without leading scorer David Pastrnak for the second straight game because of injury, but still beat the Hurricanes 3-1 to take a 2-1 lead into that series’ Game 4. Pastrnak skated with the team on Sunday, but coach Bruce Cassidy says he’s “50/50 at best.” Meanwhile, Carolina will be without Andrei Svechnikov. The young Russian winger’s right leg buckled after he tangled with Zdeno Chara late in Game 3.

And the late game has the defending Stanley Cup champs looking to breathe more life into their repeat hopes. The St. Louis Blues beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Brayden Schenn’s overtime goal Sunday. Now, instead of being down 3-0, the Blues pulled to 2-1 heading into Game 4.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Darvish pitching like All-Star again for Cubs

UNDATED (AP) — After entering the season at a bit of a crossroads, the Chicago Cubs are atop the NL Central.

Since winning the World Series in 2016, the Cubs have won only one postseason series. They didn’t make the playoffs at all in 2019, and David Ross replaced Joe Maddon as manager before this season. Chicago broke out early to a 13-3 record, and the Cubs still lead the division by 3 1/2 games even after dropping the last three games of their series against Milwaukee.

It’s hard to say who the top challenger to the Cubs will be in the division. St. Louis won it last year, but the Cardinals have played only eight games in 2020 because of the coronavirus. Milwaukee has scrambled back to .500 with those victories over Chicago.

The Cubs and Cards get the day’s action started at 5:15 p.m. Eastern in Chicago, with the first game of a doubleheader. Game 2 will, of course, also be in Wrigley, but St. Louis is designated as the home team.

Other National League matchups have the Mets in Miami and Washington at Atlanta.

Chicago’s other team has made its presence felt as well, although the White Sox haven’t shown as much consistency as the Cubs. The White Sox are 11-11, but they showed some of their potential Sunday by slugging four consecutive home runs in a 7-2 win over St. Louis. Tonight they get a visit from the Tigers.

Also in the American League, the Yankees host Boston, Toronto visits Baltimore and Kansas City is in Minnesota to play the Twins.

Interleague matchups have San Diego at Texas, the Astros hosting the Rockies, Oakland at Arizona, the Giants in Southern California to play the Angels, while the Dodgers get a visit from the Mariners.

VIRUS OUTBREAK – US OPEN

Wimbledon champion Halep opts out of playing at U.S. Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Simona Halep says she will skip the U.S. Open.

The Wimbledon champion says she wants to put her health first amid the coronavirus pandemic. Halep writes on Twitter that she “always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision and I therefore prefer to stay and train in Europe.”

Halep is a former top-ranked player who is currently No. 2. She won the title in Prague on Sunday.

Six of the top eight women in the WTA rankings won’t play in New York. No. 1 Ash Barty and defending champion Bianca Andreescu have also withdrawn from the tournament.